Amazon Refreshes Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Tablets
BrianFagioli quotes a report from BetaNews: Amazon's tablets have needed a refresh for a while now, and today it happened. The company announced two newly updated models -- the Fire 7 ($49) and the Fire HD 8 ($79). They both feature Alexa support, of course, and are designed for a quality experience with all types of media, such as movies, music, and books. The 7-inch has a 1024 x 600 resolution, while the 8-inch variant has 1280 x 800. Best of all, they are extremely affordable. At these insanely low prices, you might expect anemic performance, but both come with a respectable Quad-core 1.3 GHz processor. The Fire 7 has 1GB of RAM, while the HD 8 has 1.5GB. Regardless of which model you select, you will also get both front and rear cameras. The low cost might make you think they will be cheaply made, but Amazon claims they are more durable than Apple's newest iPad.
1024 x 600!
Woweee! That totally puts my existing 1920x1080 Kindle Fire 7 inch tablet to shame!
Re: (Score:2)
Yup. That's shockingly low resolution. Amazon is cutting corners to go cheap. Other obvious shortcuts include:
2MP rear camera and VGA front camera--that's a front camera that's even lower resolution than the screen!
RAM is only 1GB. That's very limiting these days.
Still, at $50, it's not a horrible device for kids.
1024 x 600! - 640 x 480?
It's also not a horrible device for adults. It's a great "oh, well, I lost it" machine.
I have a Fire 7 from last year, and it's really a decent device. Not for serious work, but for watching videos and such. Slap a memory card in it and you can kill a lot of time with no risk to a more expensive machine.
Heck, for older stuff, it's not like you need a lot of resolution. I have a bunch of old TV shows and movies that came off of DVD, and you don't require
a 1920x1080 screen when the content is natively 640 x 4
okay... (Score:2)
Definitely not bad for the money (Score:2)
FireOS does not include access to the Play Store, but adding it is really just a matter of installing three APKs and signing in to your Google account if you feel like you really need it. The Amazon App store does have some pretty big holes in it; Firefox isn't available in it, for example.
Amazon devices have nice, bright screens and good battery life in their favor. They also have a fairly straightforward launcher. I'd also put forth that Amazon FreeTime is a pretty good sandbox kid mode, but Amazon did fi