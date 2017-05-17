How the Lights Have Gone Out For the People of Syria (bbc.co.uk) 32
dryriver shares an excerpt from a report via the BBC that shows what the impact of the Syrian war looks like from space: Six years of war in Syria have had a devastating effect on millions of its people. One of the most catastrophic impacts has been on the country's electricity network. Images from NASA, obtained by BBC Arabic, show clearly how the lights have gone out during the course of the conflict, leaving people to survive with little to no power. Each timelapse frame shows an average of the light emitted at night every month from 2012, one year after the war began. They show that the areas where Syrians can turn lights on at night, power their daily lives and get access to life-saving medical equipment, have shrunk dramatically. The city of Aleppo was Syria's powerhouse and home to over two million people. But the country's industrial hub became a battleground and remained so for more than four years. Russian airstrikes against Syrian rebels began in October 2015 and the timelapse shows the city in almost complete darkness at night throughout 2016, when the battle for Aleppo was at its peak. As mains power supplies dropped off, ordinary people had to be creative in finding alternative sources for light and power.
Re: (Score:2)
Right. Hillary totally said "Let's attack Russia."
Meanwhile, in our universe, what she did was express support for no-fly zones against Assad's aircraft. Which the right pretended means "go to war with Russia", because if you attack one of Assad's planes, then you might accidentally hit Russian planes, and then everything will spiral out of control.
Now, ignoring the fact that the US at present actually maintains de facto no-fly zones over Kurdish and Daesh territory (including threatening Assad with shootin
Re: (Score:1)
Hillary said she would attack Russia over this, and Trump isn't so that proves he is a Russian Puppet. Not bombing Russia is immoral.
Re: (Score:2)
American policy in Syria has been a disaster.
1. Give the rebels enough support to fight but not enough to win.
2. Insist that a precondition for peace is that Assad has to go.
3. Refuse to acknowledge that Assad is winning the war and has no reason whatsoever to agree to #2.
4. Watch the war drag on as Syrian refugees flood into Europe, spreading discontent and instability.
The obvious solution is a partition. The Syrian Kurds can join with the Iraqi Kurds in an independent Kurdistan.
The Sunnis can form th
Re: Hillary would have started a war over this (Score:2)
Why does Turkey seem to have such an active, long-standing dislike for the Kurds? It's not like they could have presented any real threat to Turkey during Saddam Hussein's reign (they were too busy being persecuted & repressed by Hussein), and I've gotten the impression that BOTH Turkey & the Kurds have generally been friendly with the US... so why do they seem to hate *each other* so much?
Re: (Score:2)
We'd pretty much have to kick them out of N
Re: (Score:2)
I agree fully with your statements on our policy.
The obvious solution is a partition. The Syrian Kurds can join with the Iraqi Kurds in an independent Kurdistan.
Which Turkey will never tolerate along its boarder. Resulting in another probably inevitable war, but this time with a NATO member involved, which will tie the hands of both American and much of the EU.
The Sunnis can form their own statelet or join up with the Iraqi Sunnis.
Which sounds nice but won't be economically viable, land locked and we all know the future of mid east oil revenue isn't good, and that isn't the most productive area of region to start with. What else of value can come out of there.....
The Alawites can keep Assad and the land along the coast and the Lebanon border.
Sure rig
Re: (Score:2)
That's called aggressive negotiation.
Certainly the Kurds would consider it diplomatic.
Re: (Score:2)
Ending the war is simple - the "rebels" should surrender.
'Cuz Assad will refrain from killing them, jailing the rest and taking the remnants of their possessions, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Ending the war is simple - the "rebels" should surrender. They have no chance of winning, not anymore.
They have no chance of taking Damascus and deposing Assad. But they have a good chance of holding onto territory and negotiating for autonomy. Wars seldom end in total victory for one side.
Russia is Assad's main backer, but they have little to gain from an outright regime victory. Assad will no longer need them, so they will have less leverage. If the war drags on and on, the Russians can benefit from the continuing chaos, which they are skilled at exploiting.
Re: (Score:2)
They have no chance of taking Damascus and deposing Assad. But they have a good chance of holding onto territory and negotiating for autonomy.
Or simply holding power until Assad is out of power for other reasons, at which point they might reasonably have a chance at a reconciliation agreement. Or holding out long enough for some sort of international resolution involving disarming and being protected by peacekeepers. There are lots of potential ways out, but none of them involve surrendering to a war criminal who would execute them.
Russia needs to be seen helping Assad, because Assad's family helped the Soviets in the past. Helping him is a recru
The most catastrophic impact? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)