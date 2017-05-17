Google Takes Another Shot At Making Android Great On Low-Budget Smartphones (phonedog.com) 12
At its developer conference, Google unveiled Android Go, a project wherein Google will offer a version of Android that runs swiftly on budget, low-specced smartphones. With the new strategy, Google hopes to further improve the low-budget smartphone ecosystem in developing markets. Android Go will be focused around building a version of Android for phones with less memory, with the System UI and kernel able to run with as little as 512MB of memory. Apps will be optimized for low bandwidth and memory, with a version of Play Store designed for those markets that will highlight these apps. From a report: Another feature of Android Go will be data management. Android Go will let you easily see your data usage, and thanks to carrier integration, it'll also let you top-up with more data right on your device.
Seems to me that the best approach would be to get a bunch of Galaxy S3 phones and other older phones, and use those as the development platforms for mainline Android. Once whatever new reference version is developed on those, then you start looking at newer/faster phones for possible changes needed for the newer chipsets.
I don't know if it's still this way, but for a long time the business model was to based low-end stuff on yesteryear's high-end stuff, with the possibility of minor or moderate revisions.
Back in the mid 1990s Gateway 2000 made high quality desktops by the end of the decade they tried to compete with the cheaper manufacturers. Creating PC that after people own it, they don't go with gateway again.
Back in the early 2000s Dell made high quality desktops by the middle of the decade they tried to compete with the cheaper manufacturers. Creating PC that after people own it, they don't go with Dell again.
There is a big risk to have Android running on cheap devices. As people will associate the p
How about you make android as a whole work better on low end devices instead of creating yet another version to support? What a strange concept.
What a great idea. Pretty sure that's what it is, it's configurations options within the main Android project.
"Android Go is a part of Android O and that it’ll be a part of every major Android release going forward."
We need it everywhere. (Score:2)
Judging by the horrific performance Android has on even high-end phones, I'd appreciate it if this showed up on all phones.