All Fossil-Fuel Vehicles Will Vanish In 8 Years, Says Stanford Study (financialpost.com) 135
Stanford University economist Tony Seba forecasts in his new report that petrol or diesel cars, buses, or trucks will no longer be sold anywhere in the world within the next eight years. As a result, the transportation market will transition and switch entirely to electrification, "leading to a collapse of oil prices and the demise of the petroleum industry as we have known it for a century," reports Financial Post. From the report: Seba's premise is that people will stop driving altogether. They will switch en masse to self-drive electric vehicles (EVs) that are ten times cheaper to run than fossil-based cars, with a near-zero marginal cost of fuel and an expected lifespan of 1 million miles. Only nostalgics will cling to the old habit of car ownership. The rest will adapt to vehicles on demand. It will become harder to find a petrol station, spares, or anybody to fix the 2,000 moving parts that bedevil the internal combustion engine. Dealers will disappear by 2024. Cities will ban human drivers once the data confirms how dangerous they can be behind a wheel. This will spread to suburbs, and then beyond. There will be a "mass stranding of existing vehicles." The value of second-hard cars will plunge. You will have to pay to dispose of your old vehicle. It is a twin "death spiral" for big oil and big autos, with ugly implications for some big companies on the London Stock Exchange unless they adapt in time. The long-term price of crude will fall to $25 a barrel. Most forms of shale and deep-water drilling will no longer be viable. Assets will be stranded. Scotland will forfeit any North Sea bonanza. Russia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Venezuela will be in trouble.
Itâ(TM)s a stretch to say this for passenger autos, and maybe even busses that already run on alternative fuels. I donâ(TM)t see this in 8 to 10 years for heavy equipment and trucks. As well, there are many more things than cars, buses, trucks, planes, and heavy equipment that run on fossil fuels, oil producers will have business for a long time to come.
This is going to happen within 8 years? It will still be a dream in 8 years, closer, but still a dreamâ¦ Pie in the sky from egg-headed
We all know this is insane. BeauHD's playing a game to see how many
/.'ers will spend time tying to refute a preposterous article.
cf. https://xkcd.com/386/ [xkcd.com]
wishful fucking thinking.
Also willing to wager that among people outside of the hipster crowd, those who fetishize technology, or people unfortunate to live in traffic infested ratholes like the bay area they'll have to pry steering wheels out of cold, dead hands.
Wishful thinking, I would like to see a self driving car launch a boat at a boat ramp, tow a trailer, self driving tip truck, crane or any other special purpose vehicle.
electric vehicles will happen, so will self driving cars, I can't see a sudden cutoff date.
Self-driving dump trucks, excavators, graders, loaders, and harvesters exist for off-road use today.
An electric car is surprisingly relaxing in dense traffic.
Someone got into the medical lab's LSD stash
I mean the author...
It's pie in the sky dreaming you mean, not a stretch. I'd be astonished if 50% of the passenger cars in the developed world were electric in 8 years, let alone the globe. And that doesn't even touch commercial vehicles, motorcycles, trains, etc all of which will be much lower in electric share.
Thanks for your opinion. You really backed it up with some great information for us to have a discussion around. I'm betting (with my money in the stock market) that exactly what he described will happen within a decade.
Enjoy your plush accomodations unter the bridge.
I would go as far to say that in 8 years ICE vehicles will still outsell non-ICE vehicles.
. I donÃ(TM)t see this in 8 to 10 years for heavy equipment and trucks. As well, there are many more things than cars, buses, trucks, planes, and heavy equipment that run on fossil fuels, oil producers will have business for a long time to come.
Right if the bulk of auto did shift to electric it would still represent a collapse in the demand, and a collapse in the price.
Of course if such a price collapse actually started it would change the economics in favor of owning a gas powered vehicle. Meanwhile the price of electricity is likely to go up, as the massive vehicle energy consumption shifts to the grid.
Predicting the future is hard; who knew.
Yeah... i don't really see it either. I'll be impressed if electrics dominate new car sales in 8 years.
At roughly 500 HP, semi trailers are not a big hurdle to go electric; it really just comes down to the economics when it comes to
Something tells me that the average car buyer won't really want a fully electric car for another 5 years, when Tesla finally gets some real competition in the electric car space. Personally, I wouldn't buy one until they have a reasonable (Under $30,000) price tag, decent passenger room, AND a 250+ mile range on a charge.
Lower income car buyers won't be able to afford a practical electric car (Read: Not a Nissan Leaf) until the used car lots are full of cars like I mentioned above. That puts majority electr
Venezuela will be in trouble (Score:2)
Not in Africa and all of Asia (Score:4, Interesting)
But In Europe, the average age of new car buyers is already over 50, has been climbing for years.
Yet the volume of car traffic also keeps climbing year after year, eclipsing all other modes of transportation.
I hardly know anyone in my direct environment who doesn't have a car. Those without cars are typically city dwellers with an island mentality. The city is their island where they live and work and they hardly ever leave it. A place that's 40 minutes outside of town by car, is considered "far away"
I have no car and live in my island city.
I also have a zipcar card, which grants me access to one of the three zipcars parked on the ground floor of my building's parking garage
It's a snap to hop downstairs and take a car for the weekend to go skiing or out to Yosemite. Sure, it's expensive, but a fraction of the cost of car payment + insurance + parking + maintenance + depreciation. Here in SF it's close to $700-1000 a month for car ownership. I use zip vans more often than zip cars for moving around thing
What? I too live in SF, and I would never live here without a car. It costs me about 150$/mo, which includes gas.
It's a snap for me to take a trip to Napa, across the bay to a party, down south to a festival or a camping site, and so on. MUNI here is getting better, and I bike to work and all over town, but to actually have the freedom I enjoy in the bay area, a car is necessary.
It sounds like you have a hard time grasping the freedom of not being tied down by the financial responsibility of owning your own car.
It sounds like you have a hard time grasping the freedom of not being tied down by the time responsibility of having to wait for someone, or something, to go do what you want.
Unlike those you sneer at, they don't have to wait for a cab or bus or train. They don't stand around wasting time waiting for someone else. They're already on their way and enjoying themselves. They g
Owning a car has nothing to do with a place that 40 minutes outside of a city by car. You just rent one or use one of the soon-to-be-fleets of autonomous cars (or take a bus or a train). It sounds like you have a hard time grasping the freedom of not being tied down by the financial responsibility of owning your own car.
You haven't considered what happens when you have kids where I live it is illegal now to let them walk to school unescorted under a certain age and they need to be in car seats until 7 years of age. lets see how many autonomous vehicles you will need for school drop off and pick up. with the appropriate child restraint seats. or the worker is he going to unload his vehicle every time he gets home just so it could do its next pick up. Only 2 examples I could keep going. This guy needs to get out of his ivory
What if you were looking for a job, and the job you'd like to apply for is located 40 minutes away by car, but 2 hours or more by public transport, if it is reachable that way at all? A very common occurrence by the way.
I'll tell you what happens: you won't apply for that job and limit yourself to your little city island inside the action radius public transport allows you, and someone who does own a car will get that job.
As for fully autonomous cars, they are just pie in the sky at this moment and I wouldn
Intentionally shackling themselves to a place.
New cars != new drivers (Score:2)
Yong people or even middle age people don't buy new cars, I don't what you do in USA but almost everyone buys second hand cars here - it's just too expensive to buy new.
The average new subcompact car sold in the US costs somewhere under $18,000. That's a lot for people making minimum wage, but not too much for a lot of working class families.
Is that a lack of interest (Score:2)
clean (Score:3)
real title for this "stanford not in real world" (Score:3)
if
/. still had the kind of editors that once made it great, it would not be posting such an article uncritically.
BWAHAHAHAHA! (Score:3)
Oh wait! He's serious?
*Explodes in unending laughter.*
Safe (Score:3)
>"Cities will ban human drivers once the data confirms how dangerous they can be behind a wheel. This will spread to suburbs, and then beyond"
And those of us who ENJOY driving, especially motorcycles (which can likely never be self-driving) are royally screwed. But hey, I suppose a super-safe and boring life is so much more meaningful than a a free and enjoyable one with some risk....
Oh, make sure to ban bicycles and pedestrians too. Then start banning skateboards, roller skates/blades, horseback riding, skydiving, mounting climbing, target shooting, football, skiing, dogs, game consoles, whatever. Life is just not safe, you know.
Don't worry, we'll let you drive on the self-driving car test tracks, complete with the random obstacles the self-driving cars are supposed to face, like a schoolbus full of orphaned future cancer-curing researchers magically appearing 3 feet in front of you, while a whole fleet of grannies just happen to wander out into the other lane from an alternate plane of existence.
Actually, it's highly likely that there'll be places you can "go for a leisurely drive". I'm looking forward to that because it certainl
In my experience, people out for a leisurely drive are more likely to be going 10 over than 10 under. It's the people that don't enjoy driving that get so freaked out that they can't do the speed limit.
motorcycles (which can likely never be self-driving)
BMW, Honda, and Yamaha have already built them. The future is here, and it looks boring as hell.
>"BMW, Honda, and Yamaha have already built them. The future is here, and it looks boring as hell."
Not really, they have developed self-balancing motorcycle prototypes and low-speed, unmanned following concepts. That is not the same as a "self-driving motorcycle" which would have to fight the driver's positioning and weight while driving at high-speed. I don't doubt it will eventually come, but I suppose I should have reworded what I said- that really isn't motorcycling driving and I can't imagine it w
>"I don't care if you hurt yourself, but drivers regularly hurt other innocent people. If self-driving cars really work out his well, then yes, you will not be allowed to put other at risk for your own driving pleasure."
So you don't think a bicyclist suddenly pulling out in front of a self-driving car couldn't hurt someone else; causing it to veer out of the lane or malfunction in a way that could hit someone else or cause harm to the occupant? Or a target shooter harming someone else by accident? Or a
Someone check what he's invested in (Score:2)
I've seen this before. It's a variant of pump and dump... Except there is no dump.
When I see these, there is a presumption that the populace will simply abandon billions they have invested, collectively, in rolling stock.
Not gonna happen
There is a big difference between $3000 (moderate DSLR) and $30000 (base electric vehicle). Your analogy also falls a bit flat in that there are lots of other bits of the transportation infracstructure that work off of petroleum rather than electrons. In eight years your aren't going to see electric based container ships, 18 wheelers and aircraft.
Will electric make deep inroads into consumer driving? Sure. Eventually. Will automated driving replace meatbags? Probably. Eventually.
Not in a decade. May
Not a bad analogy but you are leaving out an important point. There is a HUGE a difference between:
* the Canon Digital Rebel jump starting the market selling @ $1,000 and other "prosumer" digital cameras continuing to get cheaper and cheaper and racing towards bottom-of-the-barrel
* autonomous vehicles pricing. New cars have never had cut as drastically as digital cameras and that isn't going anytime soon.
Will autonomous vehicles be eventually realized? Yes, but not for another decade or two.
why wait, laugh now.
Next year (Score:2)
all cars will have holes in the sides.
Charging stations? (Score:2)
i guess their point (fallible) is that no one will be "buying" cars just renting use... because renting is cheaper. i mean that's why no one owns homes any more.
Riiiiiiiight (Score:2)
G'on, tell me another one
the car industry will continue its downfall and in another 8 years will completely vanish. because teleportation will become the ONLY way to travel.
This, from Stanford? (Score:4, Funny)
...and I thought Stanford was, like, where smart people go? I mean, I'm all for EV's and all, but nothing short of an invasion of space aliens or global thermonuclear war is gonna sink fossil fuels in 8 years. Did he stick that in a footnote somewhere?
Hell, I'd like to see what other fascinating reports Mr. Seba has published, like when when the giraffe's are going to eat our brains, or that all people will walk around around without pants by 2021, devastating the Levi Strauss Company.
I would also like to experience the "inspiration" for this fascinating report. I expect it's green and sticky and comes from a "dispensary" in return for a "prescription" you get from a "doctor" for your "anxiety".
I love California, I really do.
Hell, I'd like to see what other fascinating reports Mr. Seba has published, like when when the giraffe's are going to eat our brains, or that all people will walk around around without pants by 2021, devastating the Levi Strauss Company.
I would also like to experience the "inspiration" for this fascinating report. I expect it's green and sticky and comes from a "dispensary" in return for a "prescription" you get from a "doctor" for your "anxiety".
I love California, I really do.
8 years is unlikely, but not completely improbable.
The thing to remember about global warming is it's real, it's serious, and sooner or later we'll deal with it because we'll simply have no choice. This guy is just arguing sooner.
Right now the major international holdouts are the political right in the US, followed by a few semi-autocratic fossil fuel based regimes (Middle East and Russia). Europe and China are already starting to take global warming seriously even with US inaction.
If something flips the US
Yeah, no (Score:2)
I'll believe it when COPS stop buying petrol cars (Score:2)
cops and firefighters. When they are forced to use all-electric police cars and fire trucks, I will believe it.
Typically these two institutions get a pass on everything, like whenever California passes a new gun law banning this or that, cops get a free pass and they can still carry whatever they want.
Um...8 Years? Seriously Wrong! (Score:2)
Not going to happen in the USA, no way, no how. This "researcher" is an idiot.
There is too much oil out there, especially in North America. Then, once we get though all that, there is a couple million boat loads of Natural Gas what will make a great motor fuel. It's going to take more than 8 years to burn all that, or make it economically viable to do anything else. Until it's cheaper to do something else, it's not going to happen. Surely they teach this stuff at Stanford... Right?
Oh, you think electrici
not a stanford economist (Score:1)
Good lord, people. The guy is a "lecturer" in Stanford's continuing studies program. He's an adjunct in a nobody program. This paper is an embarrassment.
Protip - when identifying someone as an "economist" at a university they should be a researcher in the economics department. Duh.......
Not totally out to lunch (Score:2)
Not totally out to lunch, but his timeline is too short and his prediction of the extent to which we'll shift to automation is too extreme. Most cars sold today are still ICE, and the time that people keep a vehicle on the road has gotten longer. People expect to drive these vehicles 10 years. He's discounting the political will of people 10 years from now who don't want their vehicles legislated off the road. These people will be disproportionately low-income, because they tend to drive older vehicles.
In other news (Score:2)
Consider the gas stations (Score:2)
Gas stations are very low margin businesses. In fact, they pretty much only make money on store items; not gas. EV owners don't go to gas stations, so as more EV owners avoid the gas station, more gas stations go out of business. As more gas stations go out of business, it becomes increasingly inconvenient to have a gas-powered car improving the value of an EV. This is just one vicious cycle on top of the already compelling economics of EVs.
This is going to happen so much faster than we think.
Obviously true. (Score:2)
Obviously true, since everyone will feed their old gas guzzler into their Mr. Matter Transmogrifier and convert it into a flying humanoid robot that will carry them from destination to destination.
Ahh the dreamers. (Score:1)
Sorry, I drive a 47 year old car and will keep driving it till it breaks. . . then I will fix it and keep driving it until I wreck it. . . then I will fix it and keep driving it until I am no longer capable. . . then I will be dead. . . then my kids have a turn at it.
All this I will do because: A. I like my car, B. Shut up and get off my lawn Standford!
P.S. I guess they have never thought what slobs people are and how disgusting a shared car will be, the thought makes me cringe.
Doesn't Know What He's Talking About (Score:2)
A car contains more than a ton of steel. Even if personally owned cars are all banned, people will still pay your for them just for the scrap metal they contain.
Bullshit: Consider Montana (Score:2)
I live in BFE upstate new york. I can’t go anywhere without a car. We are lucky enough to have the only Target within 60 miles, and we have to drive over 100 miles to get to any kind of decent mall. A friend of mine lives in Montana, which is a huge state that has a whopping million people. There are other states out there that have even lower total populations or population per square mile.
People who live in big cities like LA or NYC or many places in Europe are spoiled by the fact that they have
And then ... (Score:2)
... "leading to a collapse of oil prices and the demise of the petroleum industry as we have known it for a century,"
...
As "Slater" said on Archer, Season 6, Episode 8, "The Kanes":
'Cause if you think the Middle East is messed up now, just wait until nobody needs their oil.
Time for that Red Barchetta (Score:2)
A brilliant red Barchetta, from a better, vanished time. Fire up the willing engine, responding with a roar! Tires spitting gravel, I commit my weekly crime
Short story the song was based on...The story, "A Nice Morning Drive," by Richard S. Foster, first appeared in the November 1973 issue of Road and Track.
http://oppositelock.kinja.com/... [kinja.com]
A dozen years ago things had begun changing. First there were a few modest safety and emission improvements required on new cars; gradually these became more comprehensiv
Death spiral and can't keep my car. (Score:2)
There will be a "mass stranding of existing vehicles." The value of second-hard cars will plunge. You will have to pay to dispose of your old vehicle. It is a twin "death spiral" for big oil and big autos,
...
Damn you Obamacare.
:-)
The first Matrix (Score:1)
They will pry mine out of my cold dead hands (Score:2)
Oooops, sorry. Wrong forum.