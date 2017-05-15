Motorola Looks at Dirt-Cheap Smartphones Again, Launches Moto C and Moto C Plus (motorola.com) 18
We have seen over hundreds of manufacturers launch over thousands of smartphone models in the past three years. One of the remarkable smartphones, aimed at those who aren't planning to break a bank for it, has been Motorola's Moto E. Priced at $129, unlocked, without a contract, the handset was immensely popular in the developing markets. It changed the smartphone ecosystem at places like Indonesia and India, pushing several other Android OEMs to step up their game -- and they did. Three years later, after a series of "overpriced" phones, Motorola is attempting to break the affordable smartphone market again. From a report on CNET: The most important thing to know about the Moto C and C Plus, it seems, is that the phones are cheap. Like, really cheap. Motorola's Moto C starts at 89 euros (which converts to $98), and the more advanced C Plus begins at 119 euros (that coverts to $131). As for the specs, the Moto C sports a 5-inch display (854x480 pixel-resolution), 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front-facing camera with flash, 1.3GHz quad-core processor (unspecified model), 4G support, 2,350mAh removable battery, 8GB storage, 1GB RAM, and support for two-SIM cards. The handsets run Android 7.0.
Why so large? (Score:4, Insightful)
"Priced at $129, unlocked" (Score:2)
Sorry, try harder, my work phone cost 73gbp = $77 adjusted for vat (new phone no contract, no subsidy). It's 5.5 inch screen, quad core, 2gb ram and subjectively runs really fast, google maps is really snappy with it. The screen is very bright and the battery life is excellent.
Alibaba (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
and Amazon has Tracphones with Android for $9. Of course you gotta get a $35 plan to use it, but still, it's damn cheap.
Samsung J1 (Score:2)
Its $150 CDN https://www.freedommobile.ca/p... [freedommobile.ca] to buy out right and works like a charm. Before I realized how stupid I Was I'd spend 400+ on phones, after the Moto E and J1 I realized there's no fucking need to spend $$$'s on something that sits in my pocket.
Confused...I got my daughter a G4 play for Xmas... (Score:2)
Display. 5.00-inch.
Processor. 1.2GHz quad-core.
Front Camera. 5-megapixel.
Resolution. 720x1280 pixels.
RAM. 2GB.
OS. Android 6.0.1.
Storage. 16GB.
Rear Camera. 8-megapixel
It was $99 on Amazon, because it sports their ads on the lock screen. The ad-free version was $50 more.
I bought my BLU Life One X a year a
That's not cheap. (Score:2)
I bought a brand new unlocked phone 6 months ago with Android 6, 5" 1080p screen, 8MP camera, 16GB flash, 1GB of RAM, dual sim, quad core phone for $89.
That's not cheap at all! (Score:2)
I get a free hand-me-down smartphone every few years from my uncle!
I know the name of the next version (Score:1)
What about Android One (Score:2)
Will these new Moto phones be significantly more durable than a smartphone?
To repeat a joke I made up and told some days back:
Some say you can throw a classic Nokia 3310 at a brick wall and it will be undamaged.
But it's not true. There are known cases of damage where you can see chips or nicks in the brick wall.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a Moto G 2nd in a Ringke Slim case, and I have thrown it around and generally abused it and it's still working great. Motorola's hardware isn't as spectacular as it was way back in the way back, when you could bludgeon someone to death with a 2-way radio and then call for backup, but it's still significantly better than average.
That's "cheap"? (Score:2)
The Blu R1 HD costs around $110 without subsidies [amazon.com] ($60 with Amazon's subsidy) and has a 720P screen and 2G of RAM (probably beats it on the other specs too.) Alcatel has similar phones in the same price range. This Motorola has a 2007 era screen resolution and 1G of RAM?
Sounds distinctly unimpressive to me. Plus Motorola does sell cheaper phones right now in the same ballpark pricewise. There has to be more to it than "This is what Motorola thinks a cheap phone should be".
We're getting close to good enough (Score:2)
Your cheaper phone citations miss the point (Score:3)
Motorola builds hardware which is not garbage. My problem with this device is the RAM. Android in 1GB is no. I'll pay another twenty bucks or so to get another GB in there.
I already hate myself for doing this (Score:2)
We have seen over hundreds of manufacturers launch over thousands of smartphone models
...
"Over hundreds"
... is that thousands? And does "over thousands" mean millions?
What did you think you were trying to say here?