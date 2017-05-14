WSJ Columnist: Robots Aren't Destroying Enough Jobs (foxbusiness.com) 30
An anonymous reader writes: Will millions be unemployed after a job-destroying robot apocalypse? That's "starkly at odds with the evidence," argues a Wall Street Journal columnist, who says the real problem is robots aren't destroying enough jobs. "Too many sectors, such as health care or personal services, are so resistant to automation that they are holding back the entire country's standard of living." Noting that "churn relative to total employment" is the lowest it's ever been, he writes that "The pessimism would be more plausible if the evidence weren't moving in exactly the opposite direction...
"In April, nonfarm private employment rose for the 86th straight month, the longest such streak on record. Monthly job creation has averaged 185,000 this year, more than double what the U.S. can sustain given its demographics. This has driven unemployment down to 4.4%, a 10-year low and below most estimates of 'full employment.' Growing labor shortages have boosted the typical worker's annual wage gain to more than 3% now from 2% in 2012, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Instead of worrying about robots destroying jobs, business leaders need to figure out how to use them more, especially in low-productivity sectors... The alternative is a tightening labor market that forces companies to pay ever higher wages that must be passed on as inflation, which usually ends with recession.
"That is a more imminent threat than an army of androids."
"In April, nonfarm private employment rose for the 86th straight month, the longest such streak on record. Monthly job creation has averaged 185,000 this year, more than double what the U.S. can sustain given its demographics. This has driven unemployment down to 4.4%, a 10-year low and below most estimates of 'full employment.' Growing labor shortages have boosted the typical worker's annual wage gain to more than 3% now from 2% in 2012, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Instead of worrying about robots destroying jobs, business leaders need to figure out how to use them more, especially in low-productivity sectors... The alternative is a tightening labor market that forces companies to pay ever higher wages that must be passed on as inflation, which usually ends with recession.
"That is a more imminent threat than an army of androids."
Ha (Score:4, Informative)
Ahh yes must keep those wages low so we can pass on the cost savings to you, the shareholder.
Re: (Score:2)
It's pretty much exactly that.
If wages outpace inflation*, it encourages a bubble in consumer confidence, as consumers have literally more money than they know what to do with. That in turn lowers saving rates, as people finally splurge on the luxuries they've wanted, without thinking much about how temporary their windfall is. That increases risk to future economic downturn when the income stops and they're now in debt and used to a comfortable life. In short, think of 1925, but with rampant money instead
Because unemployment is the road to riches (Score:3)
"Too many sectors, such as health care or personal services, are so resistant to automation that they are holding back the entire country's standard of living."
To which I reply with this:
“When the Englishman speaks of national wealth he means the number of millionaires in the country". - Oswald Spengler
As Spengler was writing nearly 100 years ago, for "Englishman" we may conveniently substitute "American"; and for "millionaires", "billionaires".
Re: (Score:1)
There is not a shred of evidence that automation causes unemployment.
There is plenty of evidence that automation improves living standards and wealth for everybody.
Re: (Score:2)
There is not a shred of evidence that automation causes unemployment.
There is plenty of evidence that automation improves living standards and wealth for everybody.
Do tell!
Maybe this is a good thing? (Score:2)
Maybe it's better increased automation comes slowly as rapid automation generally causes social disruption. Also, after years of declining wages for many Americans it's good to see them come up a bit.
Re: (Score:3)
Except that this time around there is nowhere to go. When farming got automated, people moved into towns to the emerging industries. That came with its own social problems, but at least people had somewhere to go. When industrial automation happened, people were able to move into the emerging service sector.
There is no new sector to go to for the displaced workers this time. Whatever you could come up with is just as susceptible to automation as the job you just eliminated with automation.
Re: (Score:2)
Correct still 93 million out of work using Trump measurements.
Re: (Score:2)
Unemployment as defined by the gov't is low. Problem is, gov't keeps redefining what it means to be unemployed.
Technically a guy who used to make $30 an hour full time in a union factory job, then laid off, and now works part time for $12 an hour, is not unemployed. Also if you plain give up looking for a job and go on charity/welfare/whatever, you're not unemployed.
Re: (Score:1)
The definition of "unemployment" is useful for short-term planning, not analyzing long term trends.
The number you actually want to look at is labor force participation rate; that dropped sharply under Obama, in part due to demographics, in part due to Obama's economic policies.
Right conclusion for wrong reason. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Let's look at some of your statements:
That cheap labor is largely supplied by illegal immigration. Meaning, if you don't want so much cheap labor and more automation, just deport illegal immigrants.
Correct. However, since that's above median family income, it means that more than half of families (let alone
WSJ are fake news. (Score:2)
Not worth reading as we all know that WSJ are fake news.
:D
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Who cares what the WSJ has to say about it? (Score:2)
I take their opinion on work matters serious as soon as their editors or subscribers ever actually worked a day in their lives. Them writing about working is like an eunuch talking about fucking. Yeah, we've seen it done, but there's not really much first hand experience.
Moron (Score:2)
Or more likely person with an agenda that stands to profit from distributing alternate facts. 86 months is just 7 years and _not_ a long-term trend that can be used to predict what is going to happen in 5, 10, 20 or 50 years. Also, much of what is already used in automation these days is in an experimental phase or in its first, limited deployment.
Anybody that believes "new" jobs will replace the ones lost to automation long-term is completely disconnected from reality and deeply stupid. Of course, there ar
Re: (Score:2)
Planet of the Apes?
There's a surprise... (Score:3)
Further down the spiral (Score:2)
'Full employment' should mean everyone has as much work as they want. So it would be 2% or less, entirely made up of those people moving between jobs.
But economists and their paymasters don't want this so they have invented NAIRU, Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment. The idea is that below this unobservable (and therefore arbitrarily chosen) level of unemployment inflation starts to rise, and no amount of human misery is too great a price to pay to prevent that nightmare scenario.