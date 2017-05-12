Intel's Itanium CPUs, Once a Play For 64-bit Servers And Desktops, Are Dead (arstechnica.com) 25
Reader WheezyJoe writes: Four new 9700-series Itanium CPUs will be the last and final Itaniums Intel will ship. For those who might have forgotten, Itanium and its IA-64 architecture was intended to be Intel's successor to 32-bit i386 architecture back in the early 2000's. Developed in conjunction with HP, IA-64 used a new architecture developed at HP that, while capable as a server platform, was not backward-compatible with i386 and required emulation to run i386-compiled software. With the release of AMD's Opteron in 2003 featuring their alternative, fully backward-compatible X86-64 architecture, interest in Itanium fell, and Intel eventually adopted AMD's technology for its own chips and X86-64 is now dominant today. In spite of this, Itanium continued to be made and sold for the server market, supported in part by an agreement with HP. With that deal expiring this year, these new Itaniums will be Intel's last.
It was still alive? (Score:3)
I guess I just sort of assumed that IA-64 was dead a long time ago, and figured Intel's gaming the benchmarks was essentially retribution against AMD for the success of amd64 architecture.
Does anyone remember the reasoning for dropping native support for i386 when these processors debuted? There have always been growing-pains when a manufacturer drops or severely impacts support for their install-base, but sometimes it's beneficial or necessary if an existing architecture is a dead-end.
Re:It was still alive? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Myself I have always mourned that Motorola never could increase the frequency of the MC680x0 beyond 66Mhz and keep up with Intel because that architecture was a real beauty to program in assembler.
Historically that's one of the things that always boggled my mind, Intel's instruction set had no protected mode until quite late, so programmers had to do some interesting things that often resulted in problems and the computer crashing anyway (IE Windows BSOD) or had to rely on a single-tasker operating system where it didn't matter so much; Motorola's chips had Supervisor Mode that was a protected mode, but Apple chose to ignore its existence when writing "System"/MacOS, where running multiple simultaneo
Re: (Score:3)
Supervisor mode in the 68000 was not, in any sense a proper protected mode. All it meant was that certain instructions were not available in user mode.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Does anyone remember the reasoning for dropping native support for i386 when these processors debuted?
There was a belief by some that emulation would be "good enough" since the IA-64 would be so blazingly fast, and emulation would only be needed for a few years during the expected phase-out of x86. Meanwhile, new applications and upgrades would be issued as "dual binaries" that could run natively on either platform.
Two things went wrong with this plan:
1. The IA-64 turned out to not be as blazingly fast as Intel hoped.
2. AMD offered a good alternative at lower cost and far less hassle.
Although Intel's pla
Re: (Score:2)
Although Intel's plan may appear unrealistic in hindsight, it actually could have worked.
The problem with intel's plan was that it depended on magical compiler technology which only they were developing. If AMD hadn't come along with the x86-64 architecture they might have got enough fire under it to get it to go somewhere... eventually. Or if they had somehow got other players involved. Their C compiler may be wondrous on their more legacy processors but that obviously didn't predict whether they could make VLIW performant in a timely fashion.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple did it twice:
MC680x0 -> PowerPC
PowerPC - >x86-64
The Itanic has sunk (Score:3)
It never was a very good architecture, but there was a VMS port to it.
It never really had a chance though... (Score:1)
From the start it was 2 generations behind the Pentium 3/4 as far as process technology went. Plus the performance loss of the memory translator hub chips because it was designed assuming RAMBUS had won (I forget if this was both the very early limited production run SDRAM systems, or strictly the DDR1+ systems.) As such the early silicon was slow, hot, had degraded memory performance, and was saddled with a single video device and 1 or 2 PCI busses. Not an auspicious start. By the time Intel had the sense
Interesting future for HP-UX? (Score:4, Informative)
If I remember correctly, it was revealed a few years back that HP was paying Intel to continue developing Itanium simply because it had bet on the processor for its Integrity servers, which run HP-UX, NonStop OS and used to be the only place to run OpenVMS. Obviously these are legacy operating systems, but where they're used they're highly entrenched and can't be written off with an "oh, just migrate to x86 Linux and Java" kind of mindset. OpenVMS is actually living on; HP sold the development rights to a new company who is porting it to x86 -- interesting to me because that was the first ever OS I supported in any professional capacity. But, it looks like HP-UX is probably going to get killed as slowly as an OS like that can.
There was also a tiny window where Itanium had some life, around the early 2000s before x86-64 became a thing. If you had an application that required large (for that time) amounts of memory, it was basically your only choice if you didn't want to go AIX, Solaris or similar. I worked on such a system around that time (mainframe migration) and the Itaniums were pretty quirky compared to x86 servers. UEFI is one of the things that lives on from that era and actually made it over to the mainstream x86 platform.
Re: (Score:2)
HP-UX and the 9000s don't even seem to be available via hp.com. Haven't seen them there in a long, long time.
Re: (Score:3)
Take it back - hpe.com
.....
I remember when... (Score:3)
The good ol' days, when Intel just announcing the Itanium caused all the other proprietary Unix vendors' stock to crash. Everyone was sure that within one generation, all the SPARC & POWER chips would shrivel up and die. HP rolled over immediately and gave up their line of PA-RISC procs to use Itanium. But Intel crippled their Xeons in fear that the Xeons would eat into their Itanium line, and then AMD walked in and gave people what they really wanted with their Opterons. There were a few years when things were really rocky for Intel, and it was very entertaining to watch, especially since I worked for them at the time
:)
Dupe (Score:3)
AMD Athlon 64 rules! (Score:2)
I had fond memories of the AMD Athlon 64 processor when it first came out. After owning a half-dozen Socket 7 processors and just as many motherboards, this one kicked ass and I had it for a long time. I didn't upgrade to a 64-bit version of Windows until Vista came out and I built a new system, jumping from dual- to quad- to eight-core in ten years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Athlon_64#Single-core_Athlon_64 [wikipedia.org]
Captain Deiter Determinism reaps what he sewed (Score:2)
Itanium is a direct result of the hardware people and the software people refusing to rub elbows in the same room.
Itanium's designers basically declared war against their software peers. Our beautiful machine would run fast, if only your crappy software didn't expose so many execution hazards.
Thus Intel set up a grand gauntlet for the compiler writers to finally prove their ultimate hardware manhood: by writing an Itanium compiler that didn't suck.
We all know how that went.
I've always though the made the c