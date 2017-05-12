Germany Sets New National Record With 85 Percent of Its Electricity Sourced From Renewables (digitaltrends.com) 10
Germany was able to set a new national record for the last weekend of April with 85 percent of all electricity consumed in the country being produced from renewables -- wind, solar, biomass, and hydroelectric power. Digital Trends reports: Aided by a seasonal combination of windy but sunny weather, during that weekend the majority of Germany's coal-fired power stations weren't even operating, while nuclear power stations (which the country plans to phase out by the year 2022) were massively reduced in output. To be clear, this is impressive even by Germany's progressive standards. By comparison, in March just over 40 percent of all electricity consumed in the country came from renewable sources. However, while the end-of-April weekend was an aberration, the hope is that it won't be for too much longer. According to Patrick Graichen of the country's sustainability-focused Agora Energiewende Initiative, German renewable energy percentages in the mid-80s should be "completely normal" by the year 2030.
Not bad (Score:2)
10 or maybe even more years ago, Germany government was funding renewable energy production to get it to a mass production level, since a couple of years they are funding energy storage.
Anyone want to complain how it's not working ?
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting, it took 5 minutes for this comment to even show up ?
Re: (Score:2)
The reason I even did was because I posted an other comment:
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
Not bad (Score:2)
10 or probably even more years ago the German government started funding renewable energy production to get it to mass production level, these days they are funding energy storage.
Anyone want to discuss how their plans are not working ?
Re: (Score:2)
Lots of energy imports but not from other nations nuclear producers. Other nations nuclear power is consumed as produced in their own nations.
A lot of energy is also passed around the EU too. So that all changes depending on the count and destination nation and how the media presents the energy use.
Germany also needs to ensure its PV capacity keeps growing. When the sun is out and the wind is
freezing in the dark (Score:2)
hydro-electric (Score:2)
The 200-foot high Matilija Dam (left, photo courtesy of Matilija Coalition), has completely filled in with sediment in only thirty years. It has been decommissioned and the process of removing the dam and restoring the river has begun.