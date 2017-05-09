Microsoft Thinks USB-C Isn't Ready For the Mainstream (digitaltrends.com) 47
When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop last week, it left many customers and members of the press scratching their heads over its lack of a USB Type-C port. According to general manager of Surface Engineering, Pete Kyriacou, Microsoft seems to think that the technology isn't ready for the mainstream. Digital Trends reports: Microsoft does not want customers to deal with the various Type-C cables, underwhelming chargers, all the adapters, and the third-party Type-C docks. That is why the Surface Laptop features only one USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port, one headphone jack, one Mini DisplayPort connector, and the Surface Connect port. Simplicity. That latter connection is how customers can "safely" expand their Surface device experience. Microsoft's $200 Microsoft Surface Dock adds two Mini DisplayPort connectors, one gigabit Ethernet port, four USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports, and one audio out port. The dock connects to a compatible Surface device via Microsoft's proprietary Surface Connect port. Right now, it works with the Surface Pro 3, Surface Pro 4, and Surface Book but the Surface Laptop will undoubtedly be added soon. While limiting a Surface device's connectivity seems like forcing customers into purchasing the dock, Microsoft sees this setup as brand stability. Customers won't get ticked at Microsoft because they are confused about the different types of cables, chargers, and so on. Microsoft is controlling the end-to-end experience and there is nothing wrong with that.
they're not wrong (Score:1)
Third party type-C is a mess. I wish USB would start pulling licenses and going after trademark infringement on the bad chargers and fake cables.
Re: (Score:2)
And the problem for Microsoft is that Windows has to support third-party everything. Making the hardware as well as the software would solve Redmond's reliability problems.
Seems like Microsoft isn't ready for USB-C (Score:3)
I have zero issue with my nexus devices and my MacBook - both use USB-C and I have yet to find a cable or device that doesn't perform as intended on any of the devices.
The various flavors of USB are enough to drive someone to drink. USB-C is a welcome change that actually fulfills the promise of the word "Universal" in USB.
I think Microsoft is just chickening out here.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
... which isn't enough to outweigh the benefits of micro USB.
What are the benefits of Micro-USB?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I can't get my Nexus to charge 50% of the time when I plug it into a FULL external battery, because of USB-C. 50% of the time, My Nexus 5x thinks that the most logical default would be for the phone (at 15% battery left) to use it's remaining battery to charge the external battery, which is surely around 95% or more full already.
The whole bidirectional aspect of USB-C seems like a total failure to me. I have to remember to unlock my phone, pull down the menu at the, and change the charge direction. There is
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
USB-C is not as robust as USB-A. For a device that is expected to be replaced every year like a "smart" phone, USB-C is ok. For devices expected to last longer such as a laptop, USB-A is a better choice. Plus using USB-A ports greatly reduces the need for adapters or adapter cables.
This whole marketing idea that thinner is better is BULLSHIT!! I would rather have a device that is a little thicker, and have it not be as fragile, and have room for standard connectors (USB-A ports and the 3.5mm headphone j
Re: (Score:3)
Microsoft: "Industry standardized interfaces are too confusing for people, they should use our proprietary, device specific one."
I don't think that counts as "chickening out," it's Apple-like courage [theverge.com].
Both companies are insane (Score:3)
Apple is dropping everything and only offers USB-C while Microsoft includes almost everything except USB-C.
It's like both companies don't want to have transition periods between the present and the future.
At least Microsoft isn't braindead and is keeping the traditional headphone jack. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Apple is not dropping everything. They are still retaining their proprietary iPhone connector which allows them to bilk customers for custom chargers.
Re: (Score:2)
You do realize that you can get third party chargers for $5 don't you?
https://www.fivebelow.com/3ft-... [fivebelow.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Dear Slashdot (Score:1)
No one cares what Microsoft "wants" or "thinks" anymore
It's there. (Score:4)
My new laptop at work (ZBook 15 G3) has USB-C. It's everything USB should have been since the beginning.
Reversible, Just Works(Tm). It'll drive 2 4k external TVs.
Laptop itself has Ethernet, VGA, 3xUSB3.0 and 2xUSB-C ports. Holds 64GB of RAM, 2xM.2 NVMe drives and 1x 2.5" drive.
The dock could still use some work. You shouldn't have to issue a white paper on how to hook up monitors [hp.com] (Which is still wrong, the HDMI port drives 4k just fine.).
If I *need* to do some GPU work I can plug in an external GPU [amazon.com]. Or gigabit ethernet or any other PCIe device.
Microsoft screwed up on this one. They're releasing old hardware. I bet they could have easily charged a surface on over USB Power Delivery [usb.org]. It's taken us a while but USB-C is pretty damn good as far as a physical connection. And Thunderbolt 3 is equally as good of a protocol. [wikipedia.org]
For most people if the 'desktop is dead' it's because USB-C/TB killed it. I just want to plug my laptop into cluster of CPUs when I'm at my desk.
Re: (Score:2)
Which means that your ZBook 15 G3 has a Thunderbolt-enabled USB-C port. But you've simply called it USB-C, which could also be merely USB 3 Gen2, USB 3 Gen1, or even technically USB 2. Which provides a perfect case study for Microsoft's point.
Of course, you charge your device through the USB-C port, right? Nope! [hp.com] Your laptop
Microsoft for the win (Score:2)
USB C can't happen fast enough for me (Score:3)
USB C is, finally, USB done right. The connector is small, which is good for small devices; there is only one connector (no A and B variants); since there's only one connector you don't need a huge variety of cables (just USB A to USB C plus USB C to USB C and you are covered for 99.9% of scenarios); the plug doesn't have a "top" or "bottom", it just plugs in; and it was even designed to deliver useful amounts of power (enough to charge a small laptop).
My phone and my wife's phone are USB C and I just bought a Samsung Chromebook Plus, which charges by USB C (and it has two USB C ports, making it better than the Apple netbook). I'm planning to ask my employer to give me a laptop with USB C ports. I'm just waiting for a compact camera that uses USB C for charging and data and I'll buy that too. If I can manage it I won't buy another gadget with Micro USB or Mini USB ever again.
So congratulations, Microsoft! You managed to give me yet another reason to not buy your mobile devices!
P.S. I'm waiting for someone to make a kit that includes two or three USB C cables (USB C on both ends) plus a bunch of adapters: USB C to USB A, USB C to Mini USB, USB C to Micro USB, USB C to USB B, USB C to Ethernet jack, etc. Plus a USB to serial and USB to parallel and USB to IDE and SATA. It would be one kit that would let you connect almost anything to your laptop.
Re: (Score:2)
USB-C Really isn't ready (Score:3)
Mainstream (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. I know two people that own a Surface.
Re: (Score:2)
Remember 1995! (Score:3, Insightful)
The truth at the end. (Score:1)
Microsoft is controlling the end-to-end experience
Because fuck what you want, this is all about what Microsoft wants.
How rare! (Score:1)
This almost never happens, but for once I agree with Microsoft here, even though I believe their real justification has something to do with sticking it to Apple.
What's the real reason? (Score:1)
Is it a licensing issue? Are the royalties excessive?
Re: (Score:2)
All USB protocols and connectors are royalty-free to members of the USB Implementers Forum, and Microsoft is on their board of directors. And even if they weren't, I'm pretty sure they could find the US$4,000/year membership dues in the cushions of Satya Nadella's couch.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it a licensing issue? Are the royalties excessive?
Duh. They want to be like Apple. Instead adopting USB-C they have the "Surface Connect" port -- a la Microsoft's own Lightning connector. I'm sure all the accessories that use it are either made by them or by companies paying them a licensing fee.
Fried Laptops? No thank you. (Score:3)