Microsoft Wants You To Care For Your Surface Like a 'Luxury' Handbag

sqorbit writes: Microsoft has some fancy Alcantara fabric on its Surface keyboard. How well does it hold up to the use and sometimes abuse that portal devices go through? Well, Microsoft wants you to care for it like a "luxury" handbag. Pete Kyriacou, Microsoft's general manager of Surface Engineering, said in a statement provided to The Verge: "Just like anything luxury that you buy, like great handbags or a pair of shoes or even expensive cars, there is a care that's needed for the device. And so from the materials perspective, we will ask customers -- specifically customers who might stain it or drop something on it -- to go ahead and wipe that right away. There's a simple way of doing that with a microfiber with a soap and water solution on it. You don't need any special chemical and you can wipe it off. Then just care [for it in the same way] that would go into anything that luxurious. That's more of a periodical thing, not super frequent, something you might look at doing every six months or something. And so if you think of the livelihood of this laptop, somewhere between four and five years, it's not that often you have to do it in terms of taking care of it." Would you walk around with a device requiring that much care?
The much care? (Score:2)
We really and truly have become a throw-away society, haven't we?
I'm a huge Microsoft fan (I have a Windows tattoo) but they fucked up when they chose whatever fabric this is.
I've never thrown away a laptop because it stopped being pretty. Hell, I've never thrown away a car because it stopped being pretty. Then again, I've never purchased a laptop with fur on it.
A laptop is a luxury (Score:1)
No wonder (Score:2)
I hope the fabric keyboards are made of better material than the surface cases themselves.
Go to any high school where Surfaces have been forced upon the classrooms (generally the more gullible schools with too much money), and notice the kids have, as kids will do, covered the backs of them with stickers. Then note the ugly gaps where stickers clearly used to be but have fallen off, taking the top coating of the case with them.
I plan to do exactly what they want. (Score:2)
I don't want or own a luxury hand bag either.
well, they aren't wrong (Score:1)
Then raise the price or make it awesome. (Score:2)
People care about expensive items because replacing them costs a lot of money. If you want your chromebook knock-off to cared for then you should price it like it's valuable. If you can't do that because it doesn't seem valuable then people will treat it like that soon-to-be-trash that it is.
So a disposable expensive fad/style? (Score:2)
But in the case of fads they can change as fast as they come out, computer hardware can't.