Microsoft Windows Hardware Technology

Microsoft Wants You To Care For Your Surface Like a 'Luxury' Handbag (theverge.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the luxury-is-as-luxury-does dept.
sqorbit writes: Microsoft has some fancy Alcantara fabric on its Surface keyboard. How well does it hold up to the use and sometimes abuse that portal devices go through? Well, Microsoft wants you to care for it like a "luxury" handbag. Pete Kyriacou, Microsoft's general manager of Surface Engineering, said in a statement provided to The Verge: "Just like anything luxury that you buy, like great handbags or a pair of shoes or even expensive cars, there is a care that's needed for the device. And so from the materials perspective, we will ask customers -- specifically customers who might stain it or drop something on it -- to go ahead and wipe that right away. There's a simple way of doing that with a microfiber with a soap and water solution on it. You don't need any special chemical and you can wipe it off. Then just care [for it in the same way] that would go into anything that luxurious. That's more of a periodical thing, not super frequent, something you might look at doing every six months or something. And so if you think of the livelihood of this laptop, somewhere between four and five years, it's not that often you have to do it in terms of taking care of it." Would you walk around with a device requiring that much care?

  • Shit, I wipe my phone screen several times a day and Lexol my $120 leather messenger bag monthly though I may only carry it once or twice a month. I suppose my monthly keyboard cleanings (de-crumbings, that is) are also too much for most people?

    We really and truly have become a throw-away society, haven't we?
    • I think they're probably just trying to deflect some complaints about how easy it is to get dirty. I've had a Surface Pro 3 for almost two years and the keyboard was filthy in a couple months. I'm not a dirty person and I wiped off anything that spilled but it's more just general dirt and dust and being in the world.

      I'm a huge Microsoft fan (I have a Windows tattoo) but they fucked up when they chose whatever fabric this is.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guises ( 2423402 )
      Yeah, it's not like handbags aren't also portable and also subject to abuse. And people manage to take care of those well enough.
      • Bingo. Hell, my wife manages to keep her entire collection of handbags safe from our two cats, which is a feat in and of itself. The average life of one of her handbags far outlives the amount of time her and I have known each other which, itself, exceeds the expected lifetime of the Surface as explained by Microsoft. She's not exactly the type to fanatically care for her things, either, if you know what I mean.

        That is to say, she's lazy and she'll admit it. If she can take care of her things, so can ever
    • The annoying bit isn't the absolute amount of maintenance required, which is fairly low; but the fact that it's required more or less entirely because somebody thought that coating the parts of the laptop that you touch with fabric(among the more efficient materials for removing crud from your hands, which is why we make washclothes and towels out of it) would be cooler than boring old plastic or metal.

      Even small inconveniences are galling when they are for stupid, pointless, reasons. When the person in
      • The feel of that fabric is much nicer than that of plastic or metal, which may well be why they used it. I don't own the device myself, but I have played with one for a bit; I prefer the physical keyboard cover, rather than the touch cover (which is the one with the fabric) because I prefer physical keys, but if I could get a keyboard for my Dell 7275 covered in that fabric, I probably would. It really does feel nice.

    • We really and truly have become a throw-away society, haven't we?

      I've never thrown away a laptop because it stopped being pretty. Hell, I've never thrown away a car because it stopped being pretty. Then again, I've never purchased a laptop with fur on it.

  • It seems that the intepretation of Kyriacou's comments seems to be twisted. Seems to me he is saying a Surface, like any luxury, requires some care to be taken with it. But he highlighted that it is quite easy to care for, as far as comparing it to other luxuries. I didn't realise that people were complaining about getting their surface dirty? I have owned the Surface Pro 3 for years, and I have never had that problem. I use it a few times a week, at a minimum, and I keep it in a simple bag when it isn't

  • I hope the fabric keyboards are made of better material than the surface cases themselves.

    Go to any high school where Surfaces have been forced upon the classrooms (generally the more gullible schools with too much money), and notice the kids have, as kids will do, covered the backs of them with stickers. Then note the ugly gaps where stickers clearly used to be but have fallen off, taking the top coating of the case with them.

    This shoddy design is typical of Microsoft engineering - looks (arguably) nice i

  • I don't want or own a luxury hand bag either.

  • was literally just cleaning my old Original Surface Pro, and i just noticed how screwed up my screen is, mostly caused by the flip hardcase keyboard thing. i really wish i had taken better care of it. like that bump on the j and f keys, there are now scratches in the screen from them and me having thrown it around and stuff on top of it. at least it all works still. but still.

  • People care about expensive items because replacing them costs a lot of money. If you want your chromebook knock-off to cared for then you should price it like it's valuable. If you can't do that because it doesn't seem valuable then people will treat it like that soon-to-be-trash that it is.

    People also care about things they love because they have gained sentimental value. If you want your chromebook knock-off to cared for then it needs to be nice enough that people love it. If you can't do that becaus

  • But in the case of fads they can change as fast as they come out, computer hardware can't.

