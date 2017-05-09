Repair Shops Are Stoked That the Samsung Galaxy S8 Is the Most Fragile Phone Ever Made (vice.com) 50
Smartphone repair companies are expecting to fix a lot of those beautiful, cracked Infinity Screens, the headline feature of the Samsung Galaxy S8. From a report on Motherboard: The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expensive, popular, and fragile. Its parts can also be sourced relatively inexpensively, which means that third party repair companies are salivating over the prospect of you fumbling the phone and bringing it to them for a screen repair. "The price point is good, the repairability is there," Justin Carroll, owner of the Richmond, Virginia-based Fruit Fixed smartphone repair shop told me. "Durability-wise, it's definitely going to break, no question about that." Soon after its release, electronics insurance company SquareTrade put Samsung's new flagship phone through its breakability test, a series of drops, dunks, and tumbles. It was deemed the most breakable phone of all time: "S8 is the first phone we've tested that's cracked on the first drop on ALL sides," SquareTrade wrote in a video demonstrating the drops.There's an obvious reason for this, of course. The S8 is made almost entirely of glass, and has barely any top or bottom bezel, which is why the phone is marketed as having an "infinity screen."
My original Motorola RAZR is still going strong and I pretty well drop it onto a hard surface every other week. The back snaps off, the battery falls out. But the screens have never been cracked or damaged. And last week I got it so wet that it wouldn't turn on, so into the bowl of rice it went and the next day it was as good as new!
Still, I like having all the extra functionality.
I sit in front of computer for my day job, so I don't need the extra functionality there. I do have an iPad for watching media at home, but for everything else all it takes is a little organization. After all I survived for a great many years without a cell phone - including multiple trips around the world.
It is almost like different people have different use cases!
Yes, exactly! If people would simply use cases for their smartphones they would be better protected!
They know the big screen will sell more. After that it's your problem.
Let's hope none of the buyers find out about protective cases. We wouldn't want all those repair shops to miss out.
What network are you on? Most networks have killed off all the legacy shit that the RAZR supports, making it pretty fucking useless.
Only an idiot uses their $750 phone without a good case. I received my Otterbox Defender for the GS8+ two weeks before I got the phone. I've dropped it several times with no problems.
- Necron69
I see people taking their super thin phones and stuffing them into a bulkcase case. And here I am with my medium thickness smartphone that people think is too big, yet without a case it no larger and it survives fine. (and costs half as much)
I would think that people who get a nice looking phone that breaks all the time would probably stop repairing/replacing it after a while and get something less conservative. If people behave how I think they behave then that can only hurt sales of the GS8.
Personally, I don't consider thinness of a phone to be a great feature. I'd much rather have a bigger battery. Phone thicknesses are fine, and the rubbery case makes it much easier to hold onto. I haven't needed a thinner phone since my first Galaxy S model.
Thinness is a pure marketing gimmick, and contributes to the fragility problem.
- Necron69
I have this conspiracy theory that it is possible to make thin phones that are not fragile, but it is more profitable to make ones that break. Plastic screens are possible, they aren't great, but they are possible. A steel framework (triangle shapes) for the body, surrounded by a titanium or carbon fiber shell would be rigid but thin and light. I think if this were an aircraft or spacecraft part that engineers would have been able to solve the issue, but since it's cheaply made consumer electronics there is
Some fragile smartphones already are $1K or more.
I prefer a case and reasonably thin phone. The case can be easily and cheaply replaced. Normal wear and tear will eventually leave marks on it. With a basic skin I can keep a phone looking practically new even after a couple of years.
The GS8 doesn't strike me as any worse than numerous other phones that came before it. The iPhones with glass backs, for example. It's hardly the first phone with wrap-around screen either, or the heaviest/largest. Throw the usual skin on and it will be fine.
so how is that 20 pound phone now?
Otterbox? WEAK protection. I keep my phone in a roll behind Pelican case.
Only an idiot drops their $750 phone.
Is that the reason why they have to get slimmer and slimmer so you can buy bulkier and bulkier cases required to protect the more and more fragile phones?
That's good to know your Otterbox Defender survived several drops with no problems. But what about your GS8+?
I'm not upgrading (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm not upgrading from my waterproof, durable S5 with easily replacable battery, SD card slot, and headphone jack, until they (Samsung or Apple) make a product that actually improves on it.
I really don't understand why people will buy "newer" products that are actually inferior. I mean, I get the "it's newer it must be better" people who don't have time to evaluate. But when you're spending $600+ on something, how can you not notice the LACK of features from your previous phone? Am I the only one who has to be careful with my financial purchases?
I'm not upgrading from my waterproof, durable S5 with easily replacable battery, SD card slot, and headphone jack,
...
My Kyocera Hydro VIBE has all that, so ditto.
Re: (Score:3)
I went to Kyocera to replace my Galaxy SII. It's not the brand-new-bells/whistles phone, but at some point I realized I didn't really need or even want all of the latest bells and whistles, I wanted a durable, reliable phone that just always works.
Fashion over function (Score:5, Insightful)
"The S8 is made almost entirely of glass, and has barely any top or bottom bezel, which is why the phone is marketed as having an "infinity screen."
An infinity screen.
You know what else goes to infinity these days? Marketing fashion over function to the ignorant masses who love that shit.
So much for common sense design.
>So much for common sense design.
[[Lithium battery heat intensifies.]]
More like common dense design.
Re: (Score:3)
Could be worse. Could be made with an Infinity Stone - holding *that* would be a bitch.
SquareTrade Video (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
It has a high dislike ratio and comments are disabled, which are often major red flags. Anyone know why?
Samsung offers two distinct smartphone lines to choose from:
A) Screen shatters on the slightest tap,
B) Sets you on fire.
Both product lines are extremely popular. Scientists, neurologists, sociologists, and psychologists need to research this phenomenon to better understand the failing in consumer choice before capitalism collapses in a heap of broken flaming smartphones.
Electronics insurance company? (Score:1)
:electronics insurance company SquareTrade
I bet no one reads the small print - you know where they fuck you.
Do you know what their margins are? 92%. Yeah, fucking drug runners would go legit if they knew how much they can make in the: "extended warranty", "electronics insurance" racket.
Oh! The 8%? That's to pay the executives and the people who say "NO SOUP FOR YOU!" or "HERE IS A VERY VERY USED MODEL to replace the phone you bought yesterday! Ignore those scratches and sperm stains. Sorry for the inconvenience!"
Checking porn in bed, duh.
Like everyone says until they're blue in the face, "Don't buy insurance"
I had an insurance policy for my last phone because my dad was like "it's the best thing evarrr!
:-D" and I trusted his opinion.
Then, the phone was physically falling apart and I was like "ah, no worries, I'm insured!
:-D"
So I go to take it in and they were like "you're better off keeping it, because if it has physical damage - regardless the cause - we replace it with a refurbished phone, and it costs you $100.
So I keep it.
Then a year
so much for all that testing... (Score:2)
that Samsung plastered over our screens earlier this year.
If the thing is that fragile could they have another Note 7 on the cards?
If it is that bad, I'd expect an awful lot of returns and their warranty costs will skyrocket.
What dropping the phone not covered by the warranty? That will do their reputation a lot of harm and after the note 7 fiasco, it could be a financial disaster for Samsung.
Now, if the forthcoming iPhone 8 is as robust as others then a lot of people will be heading in that direction rathe
Glass is good (Score:2)
It doesn't melt and burn like plastic. So this phone should be relatively fire resistant.
What's Infinity? The number of pieces it becomes when you drop it?
Drops in the video are 6 feet, which is unusually far for an accident. Drops from 3 feet would be far more interesting from a real world testing perspective. Wouldn't look as good for their customer protection racket though.
If You Want a Great Android Phone (Score:1)
just get a Google Pixel. You get pure Android, no bloatware, and arguably the best camera on a smartphone at the moment. Never understood the hype over Samsung phones. Been buying Nexus and now Pixels since 2012, don't think that will change.
fast fashion (Score:3)
