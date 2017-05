T-Mobile No Longer Offering 'Free Data For Life' Offer For New Tablets

T-Mobile has quietly killed off its "free data for life" offer for new tablets . In a statement provided to TmoNews, T-Mobile said: "When we launched Free Data For Life in 2013, 200MB of high-speed data was a lot. Today, customers want unlimited and we're all in with T-Mobile ONE. Customers who have T-Mobile ONE can add unlimited LTE data on a tablet for just $20 a month with autopay. Nothing changes for current customers with Free Data For Life on a tablet. They can keep it as long as they like." From the report: