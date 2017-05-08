Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


T-Mobile No Longer Offering 'Free Data For Life' Offer For New Tablets (tmonews.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the there-ain't-no-such-thing-as-a-free-lunch dept.
T-Mobile has quietly killed off its "free data for life" offer for new tablets. In a statement provided to TmoNews, T-Mobile said: "When we launched Free Data For Life in 2013, 200MB of high-speed data was a lot. Today, customers want unlimited and we're all in with T-Mobile ONE. Customers who have T-Mobile ONE can add unlimited LTE data on a tablet for just $20 a month with autopay. Nothing changes for current customers with Free Data For Life on a tablet. They can keep it as long as they like." From the report: T-Mobile has updated its Free Data for Life support page to say that the program is no longer available for new activations as of May 7, 2017. The Free Data for Life program was attractive because it let you get a bit of cellular data on your tablet every month, even if you weren't a T-Mobile customer. This was nice for people that were ultra-light tablet data users, and it gave customers of other carriers a taste of T-Mo. The good news is that at least anyone that signed up before May 7 can still get their free data every 30 days, so long as they own their tablet.

  • I still quite like it.
    On the older ipads (like the ipad 4 i'm using now) you can only pick up t-mobile's EDGE service so 200MB is effectively unlimited.

    On the newer ipad's (like an ipad air 2 I had the chance to play with) you can burn through the whole 200MB in about 40 seconds if your not careful.

  • Worth getting if only so Find My iGadget worked. Definitely a killer app for this service.

    I just hope it goes back to working on my iPad when the data pass I bought for a period of heavy use expires.

    It would be amazing if I could keep migrating to ever-newer devices by moving the Apple SIM from device to device...
  • T-Mobile's only real selling point is being different from - better than - Verizon. If they start walking back what they offer, what's to stop them from doing it in other areas? Why switch?
    • They're not walking back from what they offered. They never promised to offer this plan to new customers forever, and existing customers' plans continue to be honored. Where's your problem?

        by AvitarX ( 172628 )

        To my knowledge, they've never walked back from offers.

        I've been a customer for over ten years now, and for the majority of the time, I've been on plans not offered at the time.

