Researchers Create Touchpads With a Can of Spray Paint
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have figured out a way to turn any surface into a touchpad using none other than spray paint. "Walls, furniture, steering wheels, toys and even Jell-O can be turned into touch sensors with the technology, dubbed Electrick," reports Phys.Org. From the report: The "trick" is to apply electrically conductive coatings or materials to objects or surfaces, or to craft objects using conductive materials. By attaching a series of electrodes to the conductive materials, researchers showed they could use a well-known technique called electric field tomography to sense the position of a finger touch. With Electrick, conductive touch surfaces can be created by applying conductive paints, bulk plastics or carbon-loaded films, such as Desco's Velostat, among other materials. Like many touchscreens, Electrick relies on the shunting effect -- when a finger touches the touchpad, it shunts a bit of electric current to ground. By attaching multiple electrodes to the periphery of an object or conductive coating, Zhang and his colleagues showed they could localize where and when such shunting occurs. They did this by using electric field tomography -- sequentially running small amounts of current through the electrodes in pairs and noting any voltage differences. The tradeoff, in comparison to other touch input devices, is accuracy. Even so, Electrick can detect the location of a finger touch to an accuracy of one centimeter, which is sufficient for using the touch surface as a button, slider or other control, Zhang said. You can watch a video about how it works here.
You might be able to get one centimeter of accuracy, but that's only if you calibrate each individual device. You can't even create a design and calibrate that: variations in how you spray the conductive material will greatly effect how each individual device performs, regardless of how other instances perform. Each calibration will be different. Temperature and other factors may also affect this technique, so an individual calibration may not even be good over time.
Non-Story / No innovation (Score:2)
Nothing new to see here. People have been doing touch interfaces with AVR and other microcontrollers long before and have used a variety of conductive materials for that (copper traces, aluminium, very thin graphite on glass etc.).
This story boils down to: Look Ma, we bought a can of graphite spray and connected it to some touch-sensor interface likes thousands have done before us.
