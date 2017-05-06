Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Startup Offers A Chip Based On The Open Source RISC-V Architecture (computerworld.com.au) 4

Posted by EditorDavid from the silicon-dreams dept.
angry tapir shared this news from Computerworld: An open-source chip project is out to break the dominance of proprietary chips offered by Intel, AMD, and ARM... A startup called SiFive is the first to make a business out of the [open source] RISC-V architecture. The company is also the first to convert the RISC-V instruction set architecture into actual silicon. The company on Thursday announced it has created two new chip designs that can be licensed... but the company will not charge royalties. That makes it attractive alternative compared to chip designs from ARM and Imagination Technologies, which charge licensing fees and royalties.
One of RISC-V's inventors co-founded the company, and he says that support is growing -- pointing out that there's already a fork of Linux for RISC-V.

