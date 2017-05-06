Startup Offers A Chip Based On The Open Source RISC-V Architecture (computerworld.com.au) 4
angry tapir shared this news from Computerworld: An open-source chip project is out to break the dominance of proprietary chips offered by Intel, AMD, and ARM... A startup called SiFive is the first to make a business out of the [open source] RISC-V architecture. The company is also the first to convert the RISC-V instruction set architecture into actual silicon. The company on Thursday announced it has created two new chip designs that can be licensed... but the company will not charge royalties. That makes it attractive alternative compared to chip designs from ARM and Imagination Technologies, which charge licensing fees and royalties.
One of RISC-V's inventors co-founded the company, and he says that support is growing -- pointing out that there's already a fork of Linux for RISC-V.
One of RISC-V's inventors co-founded the company, and he says that support is growing -- pointing out that there's already a fork of Linux for RISC-V.
You don't have to pay per unit royalties sure... (Score:4, Informative)
But you have to pay a shitton of money to get the license. Well a shitton to a regular person anyway. If you can afford to manufacture one of these chips the license cost is probably a drop in the bucket.
This might not be a bad idea (Score:2)
The component part of the licensing, that is. I imagine if you are mass manufacturing a specific device and need mostly *some* CPU functionality for performance and battery life you can avoid paying for the parts you don't need, as opposed to buying "bulk" CPU functionality. So this might be a way to pack more processing power in the device for the same cost. The only question is how the mostly theoretical RISC-V design will hold against the well baked Intel and Arm architectures that have had so many real