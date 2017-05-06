Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Input Devices Businesses Google Entertainment

Facebook Closes Its Oculus VR Studio (bbc.com) 1

Posted by EditorDavid from the virtually-gone dept.
puddingebola writes: Facebook has closed Oculus VR Studio. The studio was a maker of original VR films, but now will only assist other studios. This makes it official, as the studio had been shuttered since the departure of Palmer Luckey.
In a blog post the company emphasized that "We're still absolutely committed to growing the VR film and creative content ecosystem."

Facebook Closes Its Oculus VR Studio More | Reply

Facebook Closes Its Oculus VR Studio

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

As Will Rogers would have said, "There is no such things as a free variable."

Close