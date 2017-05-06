Facebook Closes Its Oculus VR Studio (bbc.com) 6
puddingebola writes: Facebook has closed Oculus VR Studio. The studio was a maker of original VR films, but now will only assist other studios. This makes it official, as the studio had been shuttered since the departure of Palmer Luckey.
In a blog post the company emphasized that "We're still absolutely committed to growing the VR film and creative content ecosystem."
VR is like 3D (Score:1)
Will be gone in a few years. Fads never last.
Re: (Score:1)
Like 3D printers?