BlackBerry KeyOne Review By The Verge: Part Productivity, Part Nostalgia (theverge.com) 10
Dan Seifert reviews the new BlackBerry KeyOne flagship smartphone via The Verge. Here's an excerpt from the report: It was in about the third hour of using the new BlackBerry KeyOne, available this month for $549 unlocked, that I started to question my longtime preference for touchscreen keyboards. Because as I was pushing on the KeyOne's tiny little buttons with the tips of my thumbs, I remembered why some people still have such an affinity for these things. It wasn't that I was able to type faster with the BlackBerry's keyboard (I wasn't), or that I was more accurate with it (I still used autocorrect). It was that I felt like I was more productive when using it. I wasn't wasting time tweeting nonsense or sending emoji in ephemeral messages. I was sending important emails, working with my colleagues in Slack, creating and completing to-do lists, and adding appointments to my calendar. I was Getting Shit Done. Getting shit done is really the entire ethos of the new KeyOne, and arguably, the many BlackBerry devices that preceded it. The KeyOne is a phone for a very specific person, one that longs for the days when the BlackBerry Bold was the most important device in the office and the majority of business communications happened over email. It's not the best choice for watching hours of YouTube videos, sending thousands of Snaps, or reading novel-length ebooks (though it can technically do all of those things). It is for sending email. Lots of email.
It wasn't that I was able to type faster with the BlackBerry's keyboard (I wasn't),
Most people will be. On BlackBerry physical keyboards, a dozen people in my office could beat the touchscreen typing world record within a few tries.
That's great! I'm not seeing other important things such as an audio jack or removable battery in the specs though?
It was that I felt like I was more productive when using it. I wasn't wasting time tweeting nonsense or sending emoji in ephemeral messages. I was sending important emails, working with my colleagues in Slack, creating and completing to-do lists, and adding appointments to my calendar. I was Getting Shit Done
Dear god not this tired old trope again: "iPhones and Android phones are toys; Blackberries are for work". Or even better: "for business". The distinction is sending lame tweets or important emails, and what makes the difference is the bloody keyboard!? Or is it that he didn't install the Twitter app? He does mention some other more relevant characteristics: a screen ratio that (according to him) is better suited for email, and a long-ish battery life.
The KeyOne is a phone for a very specific person, one that longs for the days when the BlackBerry Bold was the most important device in the office
Those days are long gone; it ended the second employ
BlackBerry Priv is the best phone I have ever owned. Hardware keyboard on a high end Android phone is a dream.
The other cool feature is the extended keyboard acts as a touch sensitive scroll control and a cursor.
And the screen is the same size as a iPhone 6+ but the priv is smaller due to a smaller bezel.
Great phone!
I have a Z30. I strongly considered the i7s, but declined.
1. Still no gorilla glass.
2. Still no real multi-processing.
3. Apparently it just recently got cut & paste. Makes me wonder what other standard tasks that I would expect aren't part of the apple zeitgeist.
These aren't all my reasons, of course. Price and lock-in are considerations, etc.
I wanted to like the new i7s. I saw a side by side between i7 and S8. The i7 was snappy and the demo impressed me. And, of course, apps, apps and more apps.
Anyhoo,