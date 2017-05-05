AMD and Nvidia Silicon Manufacturing Secrets Allegedly Stolen, Sold To China (pcgamesn.com) 22
According to a report on DigiTimes, a former TSMC engineer has been accused of stealing the secrets of their 28nm manufacturing process and taking them across the Taiwan Straits to Chinese rival, HLMC. "The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) produce the chips for the great and the good of the PC hardware market, specifically Nvidia and latterly AMD," reports PCGamesN. From the report: The report claims the former engineer, known only as Hsu, has been accused of taking details and materials relating to TSMC's 28nm manufacturing process and handing them over to Shanghai Huali Microelectronics (HLMC) after being offered a job there. The engineer was arrested before he even had a chance to start his new job on mainland China. This isn't the first reported instance of potentially shady dealings involving HLMC. DigiTimes previously reported that the Chinese foundry had headhunted a team of up to 50 research and development engineers from Taiwan's first semiconductor company, United Microelectronics (UMC), to help them get their 28nm production process up to speed. DigiTimes also alleges that some Chinese memory manufacturers have been doing the same thing, headhunting Taiwanese talent to get their own fabs off the ground, and that Micron are taking legal action against some of their Taiwan partners for allegedly nicking their tech and handing it over to China-based RAM companies.
I'd rather say because expenssive - and that's it.
Western products are too expenssive to justify the amount of money to spend on them. Starting from the same chinese produced item, the cost is much higher here, sometimes double or even trible of what it costs at chinese online shops. Next is the fact that pretty much any product, you can't trust that paying more actually brings any quality improvements, quarantees are not respected (hello Apple) and consumer protection does not work.
Chinese products break,
Why the "free market" doesn't work on trade (Score:1)
The PRC's government is massively supportive of this behavior. The only way to deal with this is to ask a hard question: what would it take to make Taiwan unnecessary here? Cut them and the PRC out of the loop as much as possible. Shift federal policy as hard in that direction as possible. Otherwise industrial espionage will continue to get the "we are so sorry, we'll look RIGHT INTO THAT..." response from some of our "trade partners."
But the not actually existent yet rules seem to lean towards manufacturing includes being packaged/assembled only here.
Not possible: all electronics is made in China, all parts for it are made in Taiwan.
China can't defeat Taiwanese in semi, and Taiwanese can't stop relying on mainland for cheap labour.
The Chinese Method (Score:1)
Saves a lot of money and time.
No need to bother with R&D when you can just wait for someone else to do it, then just steal it and improve upon it.
Huali guys? Again? They simply don't stop. (Score:2)
I once worked right besides Huali's fab. Just a year ago, Huali's campus was a ghost town. They built factories worth many gigabucks, yet did not have anybody to run them. All Chinese process engineering grads are poached by Taiwanese fabs even before they graduate.
huh? (Score:1)
Maybe this is early AM here, but what the hell does this even mean? I also found grammar errors including missing punctuation. Not saying that this source is incorrect, but it lost a shit ton of credibility here. Please, real news sources, guys!