Google Releases DIY Open Source Raspberry Pi Voice Kit Hardware (betanews.com) 3
BrianFagioli writes: Google has decided to take artificial intelligence to the maker community with a new initiative called AIY. This initiative will introduce open source AI projects to the public that makers can leverage in a simple way. Today, Google announces the first-ever AIY project. Called "Voice Kit," it is designed to work with a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B to create a voice-based virtual assistant. Billy Rutledge, Director of AIY Projects for Google, explains, "The first open source reference project is the Voice Kit: instructions to build a Voice User Interface (VUI) that can use cloud services (like the new Google Assistant SDK or Cloud Speech API) or run completely on-device. This project extends the functionality of the most popular single board computer used for digital making -- the Raspberry Pi. The included Voice Hardware Accessory on Top (HAT) contains hardware for audio capture and playback: easy-to-use connectors for the dual mic daughter board and speaker, GPIO pins to connect low-voltage components like micro-servos and sensors, and an optional barrel connector for dedicated power supply. It was designed and tested with the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B."
One of the better aspects of this is that one can make a less-creepy digital assistant. For example, have it require a button press before it activates the microphone (I'm unsure if any existing ones already claim to do this, but one can ensure that their DIY device actually does this.) The source code presumably contains a URL the data is sent to; one could change this to send the audio data anywhere (without messing with routing/host files), your own computer running audio-processing software if you'd lik