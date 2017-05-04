Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Releases DIY Open Source Raspberry Pi Voice Kit Hardware (betanews.com) 3

Posted by BeauHD from the dirt-cheap dept.
BrianFagioli writes: Google has decided to take artificial intelligence to the maker community with a new initiative called AIY. This initiative will introduce open source AI projects to the public that makers can leverage in a simple way. Today, Google announces the first-ever AIY project. Called "Voice Kit," it is designed to work with a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B to create a voice-based virtual assistant. Billy Rutledge, Director of AIY Projects for Google, explains, "The first open source reference project is the Voice Kit: instructions to build a Voice User Interface (VUI) that can use cloud services (like the new Google Assistant SDK or Cloud Speech API) or run completely on-device. This project extends the functionality of the most popular single board computer used for digital making -- the Raspberry Pi. The included Voice Hardware Accessory on Top (HAT) contains hardware for audio capture and playback: easy-to-use connectors for the dual mic daughter board and speaker, GPIO pins to connect low-voltage components like micro-servos and sensors, and an optional barrel connector for dedicated power supply. It was designed and tested with the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B."

  • The theme is to DIY an AI project but all you are DIYing is a box that sends audio to google's servers to interpret and send back. I saw on HackADay that they may have promised you can do it all on-device but nobody has confirmed that. The whole thing seems like they are trying to convince techies/makers that it's a good idea to have an always-on microphone in their home and the tech press is parroting it. The Google Home and Amazon Alexa products are creepy as f**k

  • One of the better aspects of this is that one can make a less-creepy digital assistant. For example, have it require a button press before it activates the microphone (I'm unsure if any existing ones already claim to do this, but one can ensure that their DIY device actually does this.) The source code presumably contains a URL the data is sent to; one could change this to send the audio data anywhere (without messing with routing/host files), your own computer running audio-processing software if you'd lik

