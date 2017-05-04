Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Operating Systems Software Hardware Technology

'This Isn't AI' (shkspr.mobi) 20

Posted by msmash from the reality-check dept.
The Amazon Echo, a 'smart' speaker developed by Amazon.com, gets many things right. You can ask it to for weather updates, check news, and to play music, and Alexa, the AI powering the device, won't disappoint. But how smart is Alexa? Programmer Terence Eden put it to a simple test to find out. From a blog post: I can now query my solar panels via my Alexa Amazon Dot Echo. I flatter myself as a reasonably competent techie and programmer, but fuck me AWS Lambdas and Alexa skills are a right pile of shite! I wanted something simple. When I say "Solar Panels", call this API, then say this phrase. That's the kind of thing which should take 5 minutes in something like IFTTT . Instead, it took around two hours of following out-of-date official tutorials, and whinging on Twitter, before I got my basic service up and running. [...] It's not so bad, but it does reveal Amazon's contempt for developers. Several of the steps contained errors, it involves multiple logins, random clicks, and a bunch of copy & pasting. Dull and complex. A frustrating and ultimately unsatisfying experience. I ended up using StackOverflow to correct errors in my code because the documentation was so woefully lacking. I kinda thought that Amazon would hear "solar panels" and work out the rest of the query using fancy neural network magic. Nothing could be further from the truth. The developer has to manually code every single possible permutation of the phrase that they expect to hear. This isn't AI. Voice interfaces are the command line. But you don't get tab-to-complete. Amazon allows you to test your code by typing rather than speaking. I spent a frustrating 10 minutes trying to work out why my example code didn't work. Want to know why? I was typing "favourite" rather than the American spelling. Big Data my shiny metal arse.

'This Isn't AI' More | Reply

'This Isn't AI'

Comments Filter:

  • It is not a revolutionary neural simulation. Its basically just a 80's-era chess machine.

  • I'll concur that there is a big learning curve in creating an Alexa app (which I have done), but I think once you've done it once it is pretty easy from there.

    There would be a big market for a "visual basic" style builder for Alexa apps...someone should write one!

  • No kidding. There is no such thing as "AI". AI is in the same state as it was in the 1960s: non-existent. But you add a voice synthesizer to a database lookup table and people suddenly thing AI is a thing. And no: "neural nets" are not AI either (and they have been around a long time).

    • At least "A.I." wouldn't confuse "thing" with "think".

      So despite your binary user name, you've proved yourself as being human! Congratulations, you pass the test!

  • Sounds like a shitty developer (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe alexa is racist or sexist or there's some similar completely external factor you can blame your failure to write code on?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      CODER FAILS at CODING!!!

      It's FRONT PAGE NEWS because he's A BLOGGER!!!!

  • incompetent techie arsehole (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can't figure out how to use a thing. Still feels entitled to whine like a little bitch about his lack of tinkering ability.

    This guy is the caliber of shitbrained moron that counts as a "programmer" in the social media era, apparently.

    Fuck Terence Eden.

  • My experience was different (Score:5, Interesting)

    by netsavior ( 627338 ) on Thursday May 04, 2017 @02:13PM (#54355803)
    As I waited for the Echo Dot that I ordered "for my wife" for Christmas, I researched custom code, came to the conclusion that expecting Alexa to go to the cloud for a simple "pause my TV" command was really stupid, so I coded around it, because I am a programmer and that is what we do.

    I learned in my research that the Echo can talk to several different kinds of "smart" things without going to the cloud. The "Phillips Hue" being one of them... so that was my back door.

    Like 10 minutes of googling told me that there is an open-source implementation of the phillips hue protocol: https://github.com/bwssytems/h... [github.com]

    it didn't work for me right out of the box, but I fiddled with it for a few minutes then it was fine.

    From there I wrote in a few minutes a rest endpoint that could take commands from the Hue bridge, and run (locally on my computer) the code of my choice.

    All told about an hour after my device arrived at my house, it can control the Roku boxes attached to both of my TVs, and it can run specific movies off of my media server with no round-trip to "the cloud" needed

    it is a simple use-case, and required a little bit of "non-amazon" thinking, but it was really easy. Any self-respecting developer could do it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vanyel ( 28049 )

      While I agree, the Echo is *not* AI, I also find the interface very easy to use, nearly trivial. The work is all in writing your application to do what you want it to do when given the verbal command to do it. I have mine interfaced to both my solar panels and my weather station, as well as some minor non-device tied apps.

    • I mean that was Christmas time, and to give you an idea... still to this day when I say "Alexa, turn off the kid's TV" you can hear them yell in protest from the other room. That alone was worth the effort.
  • I prefer machine learning because it clearly states that systems can learn to do something without implying that it has human intelligence.

  • They're just abandoned.

    This is true of documentation as anything else. No matter how amazingly good your documentation is, it could stand to be a bit better.

    So what standard do you write your documentation against? Well, unless you are being paid documentation by the users, like our friends over at O'Reilly are, the standard is "as cheap as you can get away with."

    Which means the quality of Amazon's API documentation is a function of programmers' willingness to put up with Amazon's bullshit. So it's not Am

Slashdot Top Deals

The test of intelligent tinkering is to save all the parts. -- Aldo Leopold

Close