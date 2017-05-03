Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Microsoft Businesses The Almighty Buck Hardware

Microsoft's Nadella Says Company Will Make More Phones, But They Won't Look Like Today's Devices (zdnet.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the not-giving-up dept.
As he told the Make Me Smart podcast, Microsoft is looking for something far more transformative, like an entirely new category of smartphone that's so original and appealing that OEMs won't be able to resist tagging along. From a report: "At this point we're making sure that all of our software is available on iOS and Android and it's first class and we're looking for what's the next change in form and function," he said when asked whether Microsoft would make another phone. Nadella doesn't discuss what form these mobile devices could take, though Microsoft does have some candidates, like its HoloLens augmented reality (AR) headgear. No doubt he's keeping close tabs on Google's early progress with its Tango phone AR experiments.

Microsoft's Nadella Says Company Will Make More Phones, But They Won't Look Like Today's Devices More | Reply

Microsoft's Nadella Says Company Will Make More Phones, But They Won't Look Like Today's Devices

Comments Filter:

  • Future Windows phone... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Wednesday May 03, 2017 @12:48PM (#54349341) Homepage
    My friend works at a Sprint store. They have a Microsoft Windows phone that sits in the storage room and no one ever asks to see it. Unless Microsoft is willing to put money behind their promotions like Samsung, HTC and LG, my friend has no incentives to sell a Microsoft Windows phone.

    • It's not a promotion problem. It's a device problem. Which Windows Phone devices compete with the Galaxy S8? The iPhone 7?
      They are always 6-12 months late (especially if you compare to Android, where they use the same components).

      You simply get more with the competition.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Unless Microsoft is willing to put money behind their promotions like Samsung, HTC and LG, my friend has no incentives to sell a Microsoft Windows phone.

      Microsoft did put money behind their promotions. What they didn't do is allow carriers to completely rebuild the OS like Google does. If carriers could ignore the momentum of the brand, they'd keep iOS phones in the storage room hidden from view also.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        If carriers could ignore the momentum of the brand, they'd keep iOS phones in the storage room hidden from view also.

        iOS phones sell themselves. It's the other phone manufacturers that have to fund marketing campaigns to get noticed.

  • How about a phone that folds in half!

    It's gonna be revolutionary!!

  • and get no where. That ship has sailed, and IOS and Android own the mobile market. But M$ will toss endless amounts of money after it in a vain hope to gain traction, much like they keep pouring money into Bing to no end.

    • That's been their MO for several decades. Someone comes out with a hot product, they copy it, pour gobs of money on marketing it, take losses for the first few years, but eventually take over the market. Unfortunately for them, that MO usually worked because they were able to leverage their Windows monopoly to help the product gain acceptance (Office, Internet Explorer, disk compression, disk encryption, etc). The Xbox is one of their few successes at this independent of Windows, Zune probably the most n

  • Same Company Had Mock Funeral for iPhone (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Remember boyz and girlz, this is the same company that held a mock funeral for the iPhone at Windows Phone 7 launch.

    I'd take any announcement like this with a huge grain of salt.

  • What are they going to do with them? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So they will make more phones that nobody will buy. What will they do with them? Hand them out for free? Force them in bundles onto customers that buy other goods or services from Microsoft?

  • The Xbox Phone - with Zune technology.

    MS, stay out of markets you do not understand and are far to late an entry to get any appreciable market share.

    • The Xbox Phone - with Zune technology.

      MS, stay out of markets you do not understand and are far to late an entry to get any appreciable market share.

      Comes in Unicorn Stripe and Fluffy Candy options. With real stickiness for the keys!

  • I've seen this happen before...they're gonna make something wildly different, and then they are going to make Windows look like it, and tell us all that we are all wrong for not liking it....

  • Similar in concept to the new laptop with the thin carpet on the keys, the new phones will have 1.5" shag carpeting.

    This will serve several purposes:
    1. Make it softer in one's pocket.
    2. No need for a third party case (not even possible)
    3. A convenient towel that one will always carry around.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      I was thinking it would look like a very large paperclip, you could clip it on any article of clothing or body part. It will have a snappy name, like Clippy.

      • I was thinking it would look like a very large paperclip, you could clip it on any article of clothing or body part. It will have a snappy name, like Clippy.

        The new Microsoft Phone AI assistant is actually a binder clip, called Bindy. He's into BDM. Sometimes he gets a little needy. Just slap him.

  • I don't doubt there will eventually be something new on the horizon, but I think it's definitely time for them to stop trying to force their way into the phone market. While it was in full swing, it bled over into every single product they made (Windows 8 and 10, the current Office design and subscription model, etc.) For a while it seemed they were obsessed with getting access to the magic ATM that is the 30% cut on all customer purchases. That's where the Store, Windows RT and now WIndows 10 S is coming f

  • They should have a phone with the screen right on the retina. Microsoft could call it the eyePhone.

  • The new Microsoft Phones will be more like the Zune, but even more unusable. You have to go down five menu levels to change the volume, and the menus will change depending on how often you use them.

    For example, let's say you get a lot of spam cell calls. If you ignore them, the new Microsoft Phone will realize you really like them, but are afraid to admit it, and make the rings even louder and add phone vibration effects so that your car crashes when someone spam calls you from India.

    Especially India.

Slashdot Top Deals

To the systems programmer, users and applications serve only to provide a test load.

Close