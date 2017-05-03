Microsoft's Nadella Says Company Will Make More Phones, But They Won't Look Like Today's Devices (zdnet.com) 39
As he told the Make Me Smart podcast, Microsoft is looking for something far more transformative, like an entirely new category of smartphone that's so original and appealing that OEMs won't be able to resist tagging along. From a report: "At this point we're making sure that all of our software is available on iOS and Android and it's first class and we're looking for what's the next change in form and function," he said when asked whether Microsoft would make another phone. Nadella doesn't discuss what form these mobile devices could take, though Microsoft does have some candidates, like its HoloLens augmented reality (AR) headgear. No doubt he's keeping close tabs on Google's early progress with its Tango phone AR experiments.
It's not a promotion problem. It's a device problem. Which Windows Phone devices compete with the Galaxy S8? The iPhone 7?
They are always 6-12 months late (especially if you compare to Android, where they use the same components).
You simply get more with the competition.
Unless Microsoft is willing to put money behind their promotions like Samsung, HTC and LG, my friend has no incentives to sell a Microsoft Windows phone.
Microsoft did put money behind their promotions. What they didn't do is allow carriers to completely rebuild the OS like Google does. If carriers could ignore the momentum of the brand, they'd keep iOS phones in the storage room hidden from view also.
What they didn't do is allow carriers to completely rebuild the OS like Google does.
I've been around a while and I recall quite clearly how the windows phone fanboys were crowing about how Nokia had an arrangement with MS where they could do exactly this to the Windows Phone OS and how they were going to crush Android and all the other OEMs. We see how that worked out.
The fact is that people just don't like what MS was offering. I had a Windows Phone with version 7 of the OS a few years ago just to play around with. You know what? It sucked.
The Nokia phones were very nice phones. The problem with the Windows Phone OS is the lack of Apps. For example, when I got my Surface Pro 4 I tried to find the same apps that I use on my Android tablet and my iPhone and they just don't exist for Windows. Granted, with a full fledged tablet computer like the Surface Pro 4 you don't need apps, but they tend to be simpler and quicker to launch than the full web page.
It looks like MS is giving up on ARM altogether and doubling
If carriers could ignore the momentum of the brand, they'd keep iOS phones in the storage room hidden from view also.
iOS phones sell themselves. It's the other phone manufacturers that have to fund marketing campaigns to get noticed.
Oooh ooh, I have an idea! (Score:2)
How about a phone that folds in half!
It's gonna be revolutionary!!
They'll keep wasting billions on mobile... (Score:2)
and get no where. That ship has sailed, and IOS and Android own the mobile market. But M$ will toss endless amounts of money after it in a vain hope to gain traction, much like they keep pouring money into Bing to no end.
Same Company Had Mock Funeral for iPhone (Score:1)
Remember boyz and girlz, this is the same company that held a mock funeral for the iPhone at Windows Phone 7 launch.
I'd take any announcement like this with a huge grain of salt.
What are they going to do with them? (Score:1)
So they will make more phones that nobody will buy. What will they do with them? Hand them out for free? Force them in bundles onto customers that buy other goods or services from Microsoft?
Require you to buy one in order to get security updates for Windows 10.
They will as soon as people start needing them for fixes instead of avoiding them because of breakage.
Now presenting.. (Score:2)
MS, stay out of markets you do not understand and are far to late an entry to get any appreciable market share.
The Xbox Phone - with Zune technology.
Comes in Unicorn Stripe and Fluffy Candy options. With real stickiness for the keys!
1. I use my phone as my communications center. I do a lot of correspondence on it, and the fact that I can get fast turnaround makes it pretty damned useful, if not outright critical, to my job.
2. It's convenient. I can read a book, watch a movie, mindlessly surf, without having to lug out a laptop. As a device to consume media, my smartphone can't be beat.
3. There are a million ways to be surveilled nowadays. Why not criticize people for using debit or credit cards, or going into buildings with CCTV?
Oh no.... (Score:2)
Insider Info (Score:2)
Similar in concept to the new laptop with the thin carpet on the keys, the new phones will have 1.5" shag carpeting.
This will serve several purposes:
1. Make it softer in one's pocket.
2. No need for a third party case (not even possible)
3. A convenient towel that one will always carry around.
I was thinking it would look like a very large paperclip, you could clip it on any article of clothing or body part. It will have a snappy name, like Clippy.
Re:Insider Info (Bindy) (Score:1)
The new Microsoft Phone AI assistant is actually a binder clip, called Bindy. He's into BDM. Sometimes he gets a little needy. Just slap him.
They won't stop chasing Apple (Score:2)
I don't doubt there will eventually be something new on the horizon, but I think it's definitely time for them to stop trying to force their way into the phone market. While it was in full swing, it bled over into every single product they made (Windows 8 and 10, the current Office design and subscription model, etc.) For a while it seemed they were obsessed with getting access to the magic ATM that is the 30% cut on all customer purchases. That's where the Store, Windows RT and now WIndows 10 S is coming f
Phone Idea (Score:2)
Will be like the Zune but more unusable (Score:1)
The new Microsoft Phones will be more like the Zune, but even more unusable. You have to go down five menu levels to change the volume, and the menus will change depending on how often you use them.
For example, let's say you get a lot of spam cell calls. If you ignore them, the new Microsoft Phone will realize you really like them, but are afraid to admit it, and make the rings even louder and add phone vibration effects so that your car crashes when someone spam calls you from India.
Especially India.