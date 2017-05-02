San Francisco Politician Jane Kim Is Exploring a Tax On Robots (businessinsider.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Business Insider: In San Francisco, where robots already run food deliveries for Yelp's Eat24 and make lattes at a mall coffee kiosk, one politician is working to ensure the city stays ahead of the curve. Supervisor Jane Kim is exploring a tax on robots as one solution to offset the economic devastation a robot-powered workforce might bring. Companies that use robots to perform tasks previously done by humans would pay the city. Those public funds might be used to help retrain workers who lose their jobs to robots or to finance a basic income initiative. Kim, one of 11 city supervisors in San Francisco, has been interviewing tech leaders, labor groups, and public policy experts in the hopes of creating a task force that will explore how a "robot tax" might be implemented. San Francisco would become the first city to create such a tax, after European lawmakers rejected a similar proposal in February. Kim learned the concept of a robot tax when Bill Gates called for one in an interview with Quartz. It struck a chord with the San Francisco politician, who represents some of the poorest and wealthiest residents across the Tenderloin, South of Market, Civic Center, Treasure Island, and several other neighborhoods. She hears of robots cropping up in hotels, hospitals, and even her local bar, and worries about how automation might deepen the income gap.
Traffic lights? Cellular Phones? Urinals? Where does it begin or end?
That's the question. Define exactly which machines will be taxed, and how you intend to calculate the amount, then propose a tax. Till then its just talk.
Of course, we should tax the wealthy robots the most.
It has to have wiggle room and/or the tax has to be small or else the robots will be shifted just enough to not be covered by the law (ala the synthetic pot industry).
"an apparatus using or applying mechanical power and having several parts, each with a definite function and together performing a particular task."
a machine capable of carrying out a complex series of actions automatically, especially one programmable by a computer.
but we tax personal income, which will go away, so some replacement tax has to pay for it.
Defining "robot" is going to be the (really) tricky part.
I dislike the idea of a "robot tax", it seems counterproductive. If robots make business more efficient and more profitable than human employees do, then the solution to that is to tax the resultant company profits and invest those tax dollars wherever needed. Specifically taxing the use of robots forces needless inefficiency and thus brings in less tax revenue while preventing some types of businesses from being profitable / developing at all. It also needlessly forces people to work jobs that are so mind-
