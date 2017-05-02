San Francisco Politician Jane Kim Is Exploring a Tax On Robots (businessinsider.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Business Insider: In San Francisco, where robots already run food deliveries for Yelp's Eat24 and make lattes at a mall coffee kiosk, one politician is working to ensure the city stays ahead of the curve. Supervisor Jane Kim is exploring a tax on robots as one solution to offset the economic devastation a robot-powered workforce might bring. Companies that use robots to perform tasks previously done by humans would pay the city. Those public funds might be used to help retrain workers who lose their jobs to robots or to finance a basic income initiative. Kim, one of 11 city supervisors in San Francisco, has been interviewing tech leaders, labor groups, and public policy experts in the hopes of creating a task force that will explore how a "robot tax" might be implemented. San Francisco would become the first city to create such a tax, after European lawmakers rejected a similar proposal in February. Kim learned the concept of a robot tax when Bill Gates called for one in an interview with Quartz. It struck a chord with the San Francisco politician, who represents some of the poorest and wealthiest residents across the Tenderloin, South of Market, Civic Center, Treasure Island, and several other neighborhoods. She hears of robots cropping up in hotels, hospitals, and even her local bar, and worries about how automation might deepen the income gap.
Is there none of them, that come from the regular people pool that know we pay too much already, and could better keep and spend our own money rather than find some new, creative way to give to the a bloated bureaucracy and hope they can spend it better than we that earned it can?!?!?!
Traffic lights? Cellular Phones? Urinals? Where does it begin or end?
That's the question. Define exactly which machines will be taxed, and how you intend to calculate the amount, then propose a tax. Till then its just talk.
Of course, we should tax the wealthy robots the most.
It has to have wiggle room and/or the tax has to be small or else the robots will be shifted just enough to not be covered by the law (ala the synthetic pot industry).
"an apparatus using or applying mechanical power and having several parts, each with a definite function and together performing a particular task."
A robot is a machine that can be programmed to perform a variety of complex sequences of actions (e.g. an industrial robot in a car factory). This is in contrast to a machine performs a complex action for which it is mechanically specialized (e.g. a bottling machine at a brewery).
Naturally there is no perfectly sharp dividing line between the two. For example an industrial robot may have specialized attachments which allow it to weld, or to inspect welds for that matter. A bottling machine may be control
Agreed. There is no perfect definition. Robots are easy because they vaguely look like (parts of) people, but any form of automation could fall into this category. The outrage/fear appears to center more on the obsolescence of skilled jobs that used to pay family-supporting wages, which may be permanently shrinking the middle class.
So, what's fair to offset this trend? Razor-thin margin companies such as food distributors can lower their costs through automation to stay competitive, but they're still not v
a machine capable of carrying out a complex series of actions automatically, especially one programmable by a computer.
Taxes on all toasters, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and...wait for it...vibrators?
She will be voted out in a second, once the vibrator tax hits SF. They will bootleg them in from Oakland.
but we tax personal income, which will go away, so some replacement tax has to pay for it.
Defining "robot" is going to be the (really) tricky part.
I dislike the idea of a "robot tax", it seems counterproductive. If robots make business more efficient and more profitable than human employees do, then the solution to that is to tax the resultant company profits and invest those tax dollars wherever needed. Specifically taxing the use of robots forces needless inefficiency and thus brings in less tax revenue while preventing some types of businesses from being profitable / developing at all. It also needlessly forces people to work jobs that are so mind-
Seriously, this is going to end in blood. They're already trying to kill off the poor. You think the latest thing with the oxy epidemic killing off poor formerly middle-class white people is a coincidence?
It's a pretty effing poor plan from your perspective. You must think crack was created and spread by the US government as well.
A "robot tax" solves nothing. We need to find a way to move away from our dependence on currency to survive. Automation is a good thing that can help us *all* lead better, more fulfilling lives, but only if we work to put in places changes to end this horrible capitalist system that ties your entire identity to your job. What good is a robot tax going to do when *all* jobs are run by robots? That wouldn't even make any sense. The key here is finding a way to support each other and make sure that the am
People out of work will find new jobs, or new places to live that aren't as over-priced as SF.
Companies will find the right balance of automation and the human touch in customer-facing positions.
And the government will avoid yet another lurch into Venezualan socialism by promising everything to everyone at the expense of Those People.
If we tax mechanical robots that displace human workers, then shouldn't we also tax software in the same vein? We need a lot fewer accountants than would otherwise be the case without TurboTax.