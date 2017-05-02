Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


San Francisco Politician Jane Kim Is Exploring a Tax On Robots (businessinsider.com) 36

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Business Insider: In San Francisco, where robots already run food deliveries for Yelp's Eat24 and make lattes at a mall coffee kiosk, one politician is working to ensure the city stays ahead of the curve. Supervisor Jane Kim is exploring a tax on robots as one solution to offset the economic devastation a robot-powered workforce might bring. Companies that use robots to perform tasks previously done by humans would pay the city. Those public funds might be used to help retrain workers who lose their jobs to robots or to finance a basic income initiative. Kim, one of 11 city supervisors in San Francisco, has been interviewing tech leaders, labor groups, and public policy experts in the hopes of creating a task force that will explore how a "robot tax" might be implemented. San Francisco would become the first city to create such a tax, after European lawmakers rejected a similar proposal in February. Kim learned the concept of a robot tax when Bill Gates called for one in an interview with Quartz. It struck a chord with the San Francisco politician, who represents some of the poorest and wealthiest residents across the Tenderloin, South of Market, Civic Center, Treasure Island, and several other neighborhoods. She hears of robots cropping up in hotels, hospitals, and even her local bar, and worries about how automation might deepen the income gap.

  • What is a "Robot?" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Traffic lights? Cellular Phones? Urinals? Where does it begin or end?

    • Traffic lights? Cellular Phones? Urinals? Where does it begin or end?

      That's the question. Define exactly which machines will be taxed, and how you intend to calculate the amount, then propose a tax. Till then its just talk.

      Of course, we should tax the wealthy robots the most.

      • It has to have wiggle room and/or the tax has to be small or else the robots will be shifted just enough to not be covered by the law (ala the synthetic pot industry).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      neither one of those things could ever classify as a robot. No moving parts in either. 1 it is a machine, neither a light nor a cell phone can be considered machines.

      "an apparatus using or applying mechanical power and having several parts, each with a definite function and together performing a particular task."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Holi ( 250190 )
        Though to be honest, if you had a single light always on and mechanical flaps that raised and lowered to block color filters (red yellow green), I guess then a traffic light could meet the definition, but that sounds incredibly inefficient.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Doke ( 23992 )
        What about an ordering kiosk in McDonalds that replaced a register clerk? What about AI call center "bots" who replace human operators? The tax seems intended to protect human worker's jobs. Would the tax cover such non-moving devices, when they displace a human? Will a tax like this cause businesses in San Francisco to fall further behind ones in less restrictive locations, and eventually go bankrupt?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      A robot is a machine that can be programmed to perform a variety of complex sequences of actions (e.g. an industrial robot in a car factory). This is in contrast to a machine performs a complex action for which it is mechanically specialized (e.g. a bottling machine at a brewery).

      Naturally there is no perfectly sharp dividing line between the two. For example an industrial robot may have specialized attachments which allow it to weld, or to inspect welds for that matter. A bottling machine may be control

  • The devil is in the details... (Score:3)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @04:48PM (#54343611)

    but we tax personal income, which will go away, so some replacement tax has to pay for it.

    Defining "robot" is going to be the (really) tricky part.

  • I dislike the idea of a "robot tax", it seems counterproductive. If robots make business more efficient and more profitable than human employees do, then the solution to that is to tax the resultant company profits and invest those tax dollars wherever needed. Specifically taxing the use of robots forces needless inefficiency and thus brings in less tax revenue while preventing some types of businesses from being profitable / developing at all. It also needlessly forces people to work jobs that are so mind-

    • or you could have a rational capital gains tax...

      BWAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA
      Seriously, this is going to end in blood. They're already trying to kill off the poor. You think the latest thing with the oxy epidemic killing off poor formerly middle-class white people is a coincidence?
      • Really? You think oxy is plan?

        It's a pretty effing poor plan from your perspective. You must think crack was created and spread by the US government as well.
    • we've got a very regressive tax system. Instead of demanding that get fixed we just keep demanding more tax breaks. The tax breaks go to the very rich, gov'ts run out of money & can't raise taxes on the rich so they raise taxes on the poor through new regressive taxes. Lather, rinse, repeat. There's a name for it. It's called "Starve the Beast". It means intentionally breaking the government so people lose faith in it. It's really a form of terrorism ( inciting fear for political gain, what else would y
  • While theoretically this might be a valuable way to help raise funds to support impacted low income workers, I'm skeptical that the funds raised, especially if successful, will actually go to help them. More likely than not, if San Francisco goes through with it, they'll just take the money to shore up the general tax base, enrich civil workers, or maybe a bit of pork for donors and the elite. Perhaps they'll say the money went to help an existing training center with a token set of new training manuals or

  • A "robot tax" solves nothing. We need to find a way to move away from our dependence on currency to survive. Automation is a good thing that can help us *all* lead better, more fulfilling lives, but only if we work to put in places changes to end this horrible capitalist system that ties your entire identity to your job. What good is a robot tax going to do when *all* jobs are run by robots? That wouldn't even make any sense. The key here is finding a way to support each other and make sure that the am

  • NOT tax "robots" and let the markets evolve with changing technology.

    People out of work will find new jobs, or new places to live that aren't as over-priced as SF.
    Companies will find the right balance of automation and the human touch in customer-facing positions.
    And the government will avoid yet another lurch into Venezualan socialism by promising everything to everyone at the expense of Those People.

  • If we tax mechanical robots that displace human workers, then shouldn't we also tax software in the same vein? We need a lot fewer accountants than would otherwise be the case without TurboTax.

