typodupeerror
Apple AirPods Customers 'Satisfied' With the Product

Posted by msmash
Columnist Ben Bajarin, writing for TechPinions: The big story is customer satisfaction with AirPods is extremely high. 98% of AirPod owners said they were very satisfied or satisfied. Remarkably, 82% said they were very satisfied. The overall customer satisfaction level of 98% sets the record for the highest level of satisfaction for a new product from Apple. When the iPhone came out in 2007, it held a 92% customer satisfaction level, iPad in 2010 had 92%, and Apple Watch in 2015 had 97%. Bajarin notes that the site surveyed 942 AirPods customers.

Apple AirPods Customers 'Satisfied' With the Product

  • Summary makes it seem like AirPod support was... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by x_t0ken_407 ( 2716535 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @04:08PM (#54343225) Homepage

    ...being pulled. Then TFS says at the end "...several major apps including Google Maps, Ebay, Amazon, and Target have pulled support for Apple Watch."

    Two completely unrelated things...[insert thinking face emoji]

    • This headline seems to be one step worse than clickbait. As written, half of it is completely false.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msmash ( 4491995 ) Works for Slashdot
      Thanks for pointing it out. I have fixed the summary and headline. Apologies for the error.
  • Apple did just gut their affiliate program. [macrumors.com]
  • A chicken crossed the road to get to the other side.

  • This article and it's associate 'research' are annoyingly pointless. Of course the early adopters love them! When they cost half as much and a third of iphone users have bought them, let's repeat this survey (assuming it's subject selection methodology is sound) and see what results we get.

  • Stupidly worded summary aside, I have a couple of question regarding AirPods.

    Every single bluetooth headset I have ever used, has given me grief in terms of connectivity. Every. Single. One. I live in a very urban area with a ridiculous amount RF interference, and it's virtually impossible for me to walk down the sidewalk and not have the audio break up at least once. More often than not, the signal will break up very badly at certain points.

    1. How do AirPods fair in this regard? If Apple's custom blue

  • 92% satisfaction with the iPhone? It's a pile of shit. It has a broken, poorly laid out interface. It has bad default apps, it has a 1/2 broken notification system, on par with the BlackBerry Hub and it lacks good user interaction. If 92% of customers love that phone, then 92% of customers haven't used and don't want to use a functional phone.

