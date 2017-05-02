Apple AirPods Customers 'Satisfied' With the Product (techpinions.com) 26
Columnist Ben Bajarin, writing for TechPinions: The big story is customer satisfaction with AirPods is extremely high. 98% of AirPod owners said they were very satisfied or satisfied. Remarkably, 82% said they were very satisfied. The overall customer satisfaction level of 98% sets the record for the highest level of satisfaction for a new product from Apple. When the iPhone came out in 2007, it held a 92% customer satisfaction level, iPad in 2010 had 92%, and Apple Watch in 2015 had 97%. Bajarin notes that the site surveyed 942 AirPods customers.
Re: (Score:2)
You are all apps. Apps say moo. MOOOOOOOOO! MOOOOOOOOO! Mooooo apps MOOOOOOO! Mooo say the apps. YOU LUDDITES!!
You are clearly an imposter. The REAL Apps AC has much more nuanced and sophisticated arguments.
Summary makes it seem like AirPod support was... (Score:4, Insightful)
...being pulled. Then TFS says at the end "...several major apps including Google Maps, Ebay, Amazon, and Target have pulled support for Apple Watch."
Two completely unrelated things...[insert thinking face emoji]
Re: (Score:2)
Why would I want Ebay on my watch?
If you did a lot of buying, it might make sense to be able to up your bid after getting outbid. That's about all I can think of - and it should be pretty lightweight. You have to leave the kitchen sink at home when designing for a watch.
Re: (Score:2)
This headline seems to be one step worse than clickbait. As written, half of it is completely false.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
AirPods are a solution looking for a problem. However, the fanbois weren't completely enthused with the touchbar on the new Macbooks. I suspect the survey respondents were heavily weighted toward iPhone/iPad users, which means they're more likely blindly to buy into the Apple hype and produce 98% satisfaction, which is North Korean election type numbers.
Probably unrelated (Score:2)
AirPod users satisfied with their purchase, but... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you're buying the Apple Watch to use apps on it, you'll be sorely disappointed, no doubt. That's not its strength.
It's ideal for receiving notifications without having to pull out my phone and in environments the phone being out and in my hands would be inappropriate. I work in no-photography-allowed environments a lot. I'm not required to hand in my phone, but having it out with the lens visible would cause problems. Also applicable in swimming pools, gym, etc. I get important notifications & c
I say this a huge apple fan (Score:2)
This article and it's associate 'research' are annoyingly pointless. Of course the early adopters love them! When they cost half as much and a third of iphone users have bought them, let's repeat this survey (assuming it's subject selection methodology is sound) and see what results we get.
What about connection reliability? (Score:2)
Stupidly worded summary aside, I have a couple of question regarding AirPods.
Every single bluetooth headset I have ever used, has given me grief in terms of connectivity. Every. Single. One. I live in a very urban area with a ridiculous amount RF interference, and it's virtually impossible for me to walk down the sidewalk and not have the audio break up at least once. More often than not, the signal will break up very badly at certain points.
1. How do AirPods fair in this regard? If Apple's custom blue
Get better customers (Score:2)