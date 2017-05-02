Microsoft Unveils the Surface Laptop, a Traditional Notebook That Is 'Better' Than MacBook Pro (engadget.com) 72
On the sidelines of Windows 10 S and affordable Chromebook-like laptops announcements, Microsoft also announced the newest addition to its Surface computing lineup. Dubbed the Surface Laptop, the laptop starts at $999, and is for everyone, the company claims, though the focus is on students and professionals. From a report: The Surface Laptop includes a 13.5-inch PixelSense display (Microsoft's branding for its unique screen technology) and a keyboard draped in Alcantara, a smooth cloth-like material. It's powered by Intel's most recent Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs, and it can pack in an SSD up to 1TB (that's notably integrated directly onto the motherboard). Performance-wise, Microsoft's Surface head, Panos Panay, claims the Laptop is 50 percent faster than the Core i7 MacBook Air while also being lighter. (Editor's note: Panos added that the Surface Laptop also outpaces the MacBook Pro on performance.) You can also expect up to 14.5 hours of battery life, thanks to Windows 10 S's battery savings and more efficient hardware. One thing you won't see on the Surface Laptop: Speaker holes or grills. Microsoft managed to fit the speakers behind the keys, which Panay claims delivers a more enveloping sound. Microsoft says it has also improved the standby time -- so much so that "you could go away on spring break and still have the same battery life when you returned."
Are there any capacitive touch matte screens? No.
I hate glare, but you have to choose between contrast and no glare. You can get rid of glare by adjusting where you place the screen. You can't get that level of contrast with a matte screen.
Touch screens on laptops and desktops are terrible. Plus some people do real work and not just consume content.
I miss having a touch screen laptop. Despite claims of gorilla arms, it's pretty useful for individual one off moments which happen more often than you think, which really boosts productivity.
Ex: you are pointing to your screen to discuss a topic when you want to highlight something... I stead of using the touch pad and relocating the cursor... Or finding your mouse and doing the same you simply touch and drag your finger over the spot you are already focused on.
While I often do slap hands away from my non-touch monitors at work, a well designed screen can make smudges less likely/visible. Plus, your average desktop monitor is more likely to develop a film of dust which makes previous touches more visible, something which is not as common on a laptop which gets a good bit more movement.
Oh how I miss my old Lenovo Carbon Touch X1... and how much I hate the glossy & smudge attracting MacBook Pro I have today.
Re:I'm a PC and I have a touchscreen (Score:4, Insightful)
I have no problem with a touchscreen on a laptop as long as I'm not forced to use it.
And if it adds any cost to the laptop, I'm likely to pick up the cheaper version without it.
I'd rather they have a touch screen than the idiot touch bar. Just bought a Surface Book - Interesting device. Actually, sort of (depending on the application, YMMV, DO NOT taunt Happy Fun Ball) works as a tablet. No USB-C port which is perfectly OK for now as I own zero USB-C things.
Fast, fair battery life, OK but not Apple-level build quality - at least for touch and feel, we'll see how it holds up. Even Windows 10 can be wrestled into a not being all that annoying.
Given Apple's direction these days,
I'm a communicable disease. Please keep using touchscreens!
That's your big reason not to use touch screens? You don't think keyboards face a similar but noticeably worse situation with respect to this?
Even by slashdot standards that's pretty stupid.
It's never been a consideration for me, but now that you mention it, this laptop appears to be covered in fur. I imagine that will pick up some general yuckies over time.
OS X has Launchpad [apple.com], which is designed to be touch-friendly despite no OS X systems coming with a touch screen. Nobody uses it, so you may not remember it.
Windows does not have a touch-friendly interface unless you only use "modern" apps. They don't adjust the size of the drop-down menus on regular apps when you're in tablet mode - something they could do if they lied to the program about the size of the screen to make room (I assume - I don't do Windows GUI development).
Priced about $700 too high (Score:4, Funny)
Seems like it's priced about $700 too high. About three years ago, I was happy to shell out about $300 for a Windows 8 tablet with Office preinstalled and a bluetooth keyboard. It was just fast enough to run Civ5 in tile mode through Steam.
For dev machines I can build my own laptop (with RAM + SSD) for cheaper than $1K too, and $1K should be mostly graphics cards if it's invested in a desktop. And educational institutions on budgets are already using "disposable" Chromebooks and Android tablets that can be had for a hundred bucks so it seems unlikely Microsoft has a viable product for K-12. So again...what do you get for a $1K Surface?
How can you build your own laptop for less than $1000. ?
1) Start with a solid chassis (multi-core CPU and large LCD) that's a few years old (used).
2) Max out the RAM (new)
3) Replace whatever drive's in there with SSD (new)
4) Load up a Windows OS (from your dev license pool, so free)
I built my main dev laptop (a four-year old Dell Latitude with hardware upgrades) that way for about $750 all in. I love it, and if it falls apart tomorrow, then it will cost me less than a day's work to acquire the same
That's called (mildly) upgrading a stock laptop. Don't call that building a laptop. You usually only have to remove a panel or two.
Yes, I get free Windows OS licenses as part of a wider developer license.
And yes, if you're a decent developer on ANY platform, you shouldn't be paying rack rate for use of the platform. Mature commercial platform providers (whether OS's, DB's, PaaS, etc.) know that developers like me add a shit-ton of value to their ecosystem by writing the apps that orga
I build my own cars, too, and for half the price of a new one.
1) Start with a solid chassis (strong engine and drivetrain) that's a few years old (used).
2) Put new wheels on.
3) Sweet ground effects.
4) At least 3 bobble heads, depending on how I'm feeling that day.
Soooo much cheaper than the exact same thing new. Didn't even need to go to school to learn how to build cars - I guess it's just a gift.
Targeted at education market (Score:2)
From Google search of "definition of build":
BUILD: construct by putting parts or material together over a period of time.
English, do you speak it?
yea its definitely priced too high. I recently bought an acer switch alpha 12 for 480$ which has twice the ram and ssd space as the base model of this and a non-gimped version of windows. Plus its a 2in1 so it has a touchscreen for a reason
And it's way more humble too (Score:1)
It runs Windows 10s (Score:3)
It's freaky when they even copy the number of an apple. However I'm going to wait for the Next edition, dubbed NE1, which I hear will be labeled as
10S NE 1
MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air? (Score:2)
Re:MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air? (Score:4, Funny)
hmmm 50% faster than a air and faster than a Pro thats 100% faster than an air? Im guessing this performance is measured in m$ programs.
What are those strange holes? (Score:2)
Why is the side covered in weird rectangular holes?
No, it adds lightness.
They weren't courageous enough to remove the USB A ports.
Wonder if Windows Server 2016 would work on that thing.
Alcantara Keyboard (Score:2)
Alcantara Keyboard... yuk!
And that is a selling point?
Yeah I've not figured out the hype on that stuff. I checked one out at the microsoft store and couldn't figure out what made it $30 better than the other keyboards.
Might as well have it sold by Ricardo Montalban - "And this keyboard is made with rich corinthian leather!"
What about other specs? (Score:2)
RAM? Discrete graphics? Oh wait, it comes with Windows 10S... the rebranding of RT. Nevermind. It's worthless.
It's a very expensive Chromebook. It's being marketed at this event for education where they want it locked down tight. I doubt that this is the only OS choice if it hits the wider market.
Longest uptime was 144 days which I hit before upgrading to Sierra. Compare: I have a Dell Win10 PC that crashes when I unplug my mouse or it goes to sleep with an Arduino plugged in.
Longest uptime? On a laptop? Uh, OK.
Your Dell story is fascinating. I have one that has never crashed, as far as I can recall. That's anecdotes for you eh. "Compare" indeed.
huh? (Score:2)
So its a high power laptop that can't run any software that would need high power? A high end Chromebook makes no sense at all. Easy to see why the surface series has less sales than apples accessory division.
Non-starter (Score:2)
A $1000 laptop that can only run Windows Store apps? Somebody at MS is getting fired.
Slashdot (Score:2)
How's this better hardware-wise than a MacBook Pro (Score:2)
A MacBook doesn't need to be connected to the Internet to work, I get 30 days of standby/suspend/sleep time on battery, and MacBook Pros and Airs already are i5 or i7. They say it's faster, but only because of cloud computing: the destroyer of open source. Also, good luck getting any work done without the internet and enjoy having no control over your software and Window$ spyware. There's also no way you'll be able to install Linux on it either. If I have $999 to blow on a laptop, I'll get a System76 or a Thinkpad off of Amazon. Hell, I might just buy a bunch of Raspberry Pi's and put them together.
It looks like MS is playing the "you can centrally manage the machines and only approved MS Store software can be installed so you don't have any security issues..." to school districts. They would presumably always have wireless access so using cloud based programs is not an issue. tI would guess MS will offer substantial "discounts" for volume buys. As for Alcantara, it'll be interesting to see how that stands up over time in a school environment. I'd also love to see teh data backing up the faster than M
wow (Score:2)
I cant top looking at that fabric covered keyboard and thinking how NASTY that's going to be within a single report writing session
"Not Better" than MBPro (Score:2)
Windows was the primary reason why I jumped ship to OSX/MacOS so I'll stick with that OS, thank you very much.
performance vs battery life (Score:2)
I get the feeling they are testing those two things separately. If you have your computer set to performance and the competition set to battery, naturally your computer will perform better. (for a few hours anyway) And vice-versa. You can't have highest performance AND best battery life at the same time without some incredible hardware, which I doubt this can live up to.
Can you load Linux on it? (Score:1)
Better article from Ars... (Score:2)