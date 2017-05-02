Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Hardware

Microsoft Unveils the Surface Laptop, a Traditional Notebook That Is 'Better' Than MacBook Pro (engadget.com) 72

Posted by msmash from the battle-for-the-best dept.
On the sidelines of Windows 10 S and affordable Chromebook-like laptops announcements, Microsoft also announced the newest addition to its Surface computing lineup. Dubbed the Surface Laptop, the laptop starts at $999, and is for everyone, the company claims, though the focus is on students and professionals. From a report: The Surface Laptop includes a 13.5-inch PixelSense display (Microsoft's branding for its unique screen technology) and a keyboard draped in Alcantara, a smooth cloth-like material. It's powered by Intel's most recent Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs, and it can pack in an SSD up to 1TB (that's notably integrated directly onto the motherboard). Performance-wise, Microsoft's Surface head, Panos Panay, claims the Laptop is 50 percent faster than the Core i7 MacBook Air while also being lighter. (Editor's note: Panos added that the Surface Laptop also outpaces the MacBook Pro on performance.) You can also expect up to 14.5 hours of battery life, thanks to Windows 10 S's battery savings and more efficient hardware. One thing you won't see on the Surface Laptop: Speaker holes or grills. Microsoft managed to fit the speakers behind the keys, which Panay claims delivers a more enveloping sound. Microsoft says it has also improved the standby time -- so much so that "you could go away on spring break and still have the same battery life when you returned."

Microsoft Unveils the Surface Laptop, a Traditional Notebook That Is 'Better' Than MacBook Pro

  • Priced about $700 too high (Score:4, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @11:26AM (#54341007)
    >> laptop starts at $999

    Seems like it's priced about $700 too high. About three years ago, I was happy to shell out about $300 for a Windows 8 tablet with Office preinstalled and a bluetooth keyboard. It was just fast enough to run Civ5 in tile mode through Steam.

    For dev machines I can build my own laptop (with RAM + SSD) for cheaper than $1K too, and $1K should be mostly graphics cards if it's invested in a desktop. And educational institutions on budgets are already using "disposable" Chromebooks and Android tablets that can be had for a hundred bucks so it seems unlikely Microsoft has a viable product for K-12. So again...what do you get for a $1K Surface?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      How can you build your own laptop for less than $1000. ?

      • >> How can you build your own laptop for less than $1000

        1) Start with a solid chassis (multi-core CPU and large LCD) that's a few years old (used).
        2) Max out the RAM (new)
        3) Replace whatever drive's in there with SSD (new)
        4) Load up a Windows OS (from your dev license pool, so free)

        I built my main dev laptop (a four-year old Dell Latitude with hardware upgrades) that way for about $750 all in. I love it, and if it falls apart tomorrow, then it will cost me less than a day's work to acquire the same

        • That's called (mildly) upgrading a stock laptop. Don't call that building a laptop. You usually only have to remove a panel or two.

        • I build my own cars, too, and for half the price of a new one.
          1) Start with a solid chassis (strong engine and drivetrain) that's a few years old (used).
          2) Put new wheels on.
          3) Sweet ground effects.
          4) At least 3 bobble heads, depending on how I'm feeling that day.

          Soooo much cheaper than the exact same thing new. Didn't even need to go to school to learn how to build cars - I guess it's just a gift.

    • At $999, I can buy 4 (or more) chromebooks, which are more than adequate for pretty much all education needs. Way to read your market there, Microsoft...

    • yea its definitely priced too high. I recently bought an acer switch alpha 12 for 480$ which has twice the ram and ssd space as the base model of this and a non-gimped version of windows. Plus its a 2in1 so it has a touchscreen for a reason

  • I think someone here is compensating for a small package.

  • The title claims better performance than a MacBook Pro, but the summary references a MacBook Air. There's also no link to the actual article?

  • Why is the side covered in weird rectangular holes?

  • Alcantara Keyboard... yuk!

    And that is a selling point?

    • Yeah I've not figured out the hype on that stuff. I checked one out at the microsoft store and couldn't figure out what made it $30 better than the other keyboards.

      Might as well have it sold by Ricardo Montalban - "And this keyboard is made with rich corinthian leather!"

    • I imagine that cloth is going to be pretty gross after a couple months. it takes a good deal of scrubbing with alcohol to rid my current non porous laptop of the weird films and cultures that develop. At least it's a wipe off surface.

  • RAM? Discrete graphics? Oh wait, it comes with Windows 10S... the rebranding of RT. Nevermind. It's worthless.

    • Where do you see that? Windows S for their educational machines, not their consumer/business line.
      • Oh never mind, I didn't click through, yeah, weird they'd be running S on this thing. I don't see many schools rushing out to buy their students $1,000 laptops.

    • It's a very expensive Chromebook. It's being marketed at this event for education where they want it locked down tight. I doubt that this is the only OS choice if it hits the wider market.

  • So its a high power laptop that can't run any software that would need high power? A high end Chromebook makes no sense at all. Easy to see why the surface series has less sales than apples accessory division.

  • A $1000 laptop that can only run Windows Store apps? Somebody at MS is getting fired.

  • Slashdot (Score:2)

    by JWW ( 79176 )

    ..... this post brought to you by Microsoft.

    Wow, shill much?

  • A MacBook doesn't need to be connected to the Internet to work, I get 30 days of standby/suspend/sleep time on battery, and MacBook Pros and Airs already are i5 or i7. They say it's faster, but only because of cloud computing: the destroyer of open source. Also, good luck getting any work done without the internet and enjoy having no control over your software and Window$ spyware. There's also no way you'll be able to install Linux on it either. If I have $999 to blow on a laptop, I'll get a System76 or a T

    • A MacBook doesn't need to be connected to the Internet to work, I get 30 days of standby/suspend/sleep time on battery, and MacBook Pros and Airs already are i5 or i7. They say it's faster, but only because of cloud computing: the destroyer of open source. Also, good luck getting any work done without the internet and enjoy having no control over your software and Window$ spyware. There's also no way you'll be able to install Linux on it either. If I have $999 to blow on a laptop, I'll get a System76 or a Thinkpad off of Amazon. Hell, I might just buy a bunch of Raspberry Pi's and put them together.

      It looks like MS is playing the "you can centrally manage the machines and only approved MS Store software can be installed so you don't have any security issues..." to school districts. They would presumably always have wireless access so using cloud based programs is not an issue. tI would guess MS will offer substantial "discounts" for volume buys. As for Alcantara, it'll be interesting to see how that stands up over time in a school environment. I'd also love to see teh data backing up the faster than M

  • wow (Score:2)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 )

    I cant top looking at that fabric covered keyboard and thinking how NASTY that's going to be within a single report writing session

  • If its primary OS is a Microsoft OS, that doesn't fit the description of "better" in my book.

    Windows was the primary reason why I jumped ship to OSX/MacOS so I'll stick with that OS, thank you very much.

  • I get the feeling they are testing those two things separately. If you have your computer set to performance and the competition set to battery, naturally your computer will perform better. (for a few hours anyway) And vice-versa. You can't have highest performance AND best battery life at the same time without some incredible hardware, which I doubt this can live up to.

  • Mildly interested if I could replace the OS with something that works, not M$ crap.
  • ...is here. [arstechnica.com] Honestly, I can't see the point of putting an i7 in these. If you're doing anything that's pushing all the cores, the heat generated will force it to throttle down, unless the newest chips have become way more efficient than previous gens. Would be interesting to see a shoot-out between the i5 and i7 models.

