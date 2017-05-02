Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Robotics Businesses The Almighty Buck

Credit Suisse Deploys 20 Robots Within Bank (reuters.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the robot-will-see-you-now dept.
Credit Suisse has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday. From a report: Chin, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said the technology may help reduce the number of calls coming into the bank's compliance call center by as much as 50 percent. The technology works like Amazon's Alexa voice system. While Chin called them robots, it was not clear if they had a physical presence or how exactly employees interacted with them.

Credit Suisse Deploys 20 Robots Within Bank More | Reply

Credit Suisse Deploys 20 Robots Within Bank

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

It is better to never have tried anything than to have tried something and failed. - motto of jerks, weenies and losers everywhere

Close