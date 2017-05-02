Credit Suisse Deploys 20 Robots Within Bank (reuters.com) 8
Credit Suisse has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday. From a report: Chin, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, said the technology may help reduce the number of calls coming into the bank's compliance call center by as much as 50 percent. The technology works like Amazon's Alexa voice system. While Chin called them robots, it was not clear if they had a physical presence or how exactly employees interacted with them.
Names? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It sounds like they are using the word "robot" to mean a software program that accepts input and produces output. So by that definition a web browser or a video game would also be a "robot".
having worked at a bank (Score:3)
How long until we have a robot bank robber? (Score:2)
It is just a matter of time...
Been using a bank robot since 1984 (Score:2)
I give it my card, it gives me cash, and then hands my card back to me.
It's called an ATM.