Intel Patches Remote Execution Hole That's Been Hidden In Its Chips Since 2008 (theregister.co.uk) 26
Chris Williams reports via The Register: Intel processor chipsets have, for roughly the past nine years, harbored a security flaw that can be exploited to remotely control and infect vulnerable systems with virtually undetectable spyware and other malicious code. Specifically, the bug is in Intel's Active Management Technology (AMT), Standard Manageability (ISM) and Small Business Technology (SBT) firmware versions 6 to 11.6. According to Chipzilla, the security hole allows "an unprivileged attacker to gain control of the manageability features provided by these products." That means hackers exploiting the flaw can silently snoop on a vulnerable machine's users, make changes to files and read them, install rootkits and other malware, and so on. This is possible across the network, or with local access. These management features have been available in various Intel chipsets for years, starting with the Nehalem Core i7 in 2008, all the way up to Kaby Lake Core parts in 2017. According to Intel today, this critical security vulnerability, labeled CVE-2017-5689, was found and reported in March by Maksim Malyutin at Embedi. To get the patch to close the hole, you'll have to pester your machine's manufacturer for a firmware update, or try the mitigations here. These updates are hoped to arrive within the next few weeks.
Blame SemiAccurate (Score:3)
According to them, they've been trying to get Intel to patch this for YEARS, and apparently they never bothered to practice responsible public disclosure in order to force intels hand.
Re: (Score:1)
That's because SemiAccurate never found an actual bug. Charlie was just concerned about the capabilities of the ME, and that there could be a bug one day. He tried for years to get Intel to just get rid of the ME not to fix any specific bug. You can decide if he was right or not based on this bug.
It is important to note that based on what has been released so far, you had to opt into to using ME in its full mode to be affected. If you just bought a random PC your system isn't vulnerable.
Great... (Score:1)
Since hardware manufacturers are obviously not going to provide updated firmware to all their products, it would be great if OS providers would patch this.
Nine years, eh? (Score:3)
Isn't that about how log I've been griping on Slashdot about AMT?
Was always a backdoor (Score:1)
Keep in mind that this is a security hole in a system that was always backdoored by Intel.
It's a separate CPU with its own network connection, outside the control of the main CPU, it has full access to all the system and it was put in place deliberately by Intel. It communicates using SOAP over HTTP or HTTPS.
It has been in all server and business chips FROM INTEL for years now....
It can kill a PC, it can wipe harddisks (killing encryption keys used to access encrypted disks), it can read everything, do anyt
Re: (Score:2)
Then you'll have to check the schematics you used when you hand assembled your motherboard and wrote the all the firmware for it and see what things you enabled.
More information please! (Score:2, Informative)
* Does this affect every PC, or just people who bought special "business class" computers?
* If it affects all PCs, does "pester your machine's manufacturer for a firmware update" mean the same thing as "check your motherboard manufacturer's website for a patch," or does it imply that you're SOL if you built your own PC from parts?
* Intel's patch is Windows only. Does it affect Linux, or is Intel just being lazy?
* Should I tell my family to buy new PCs if their old PCs are out of warranty?
Re: (Score:2)
Some help is here
http://mjg59.dreamwidth.org/48... [dreamwidth.org]
That was in one of the articles
Brought to you by (Score:1)
the Shadow Brokers, (C)opyright 2003 Intel Corp.