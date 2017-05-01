Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Desktops (Apple) OS X Operating Systems Software The Almighty Buck Apple Build Hardware

Modern 'Hackintoshes' Show That Apple Should Probably Just Build a Mac Tower (arstechnica.com) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the go-big-or-go-home dept.
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report written by Andrew Cunningham via Ars Technica: Apple is working on new desktop Macs, including a ground-up redesign of the tiny-but-controversial 2013 Mac Pro. We're also due for some new iMacs, which Apple says will include some features that will make less-demanding pro users happy. But we don't know when they're coming, and the Mac Pro in particular is going to take at least a year to get here. Apple's reassurances are nice, but it's a small comfort to anyone who wants high-end processing power in a Mac right now. Apple hasn't put out a new desktop since it refreshed the iMacs in October of 2015, and the older, slower components in these computers keeps Apple out of new high-end fields like VR. This is a problem for people who prefer or need macOS, since Apple's operating system is only really designed to work on Apple's hardware. But for the truly adventurous and desperate, there's another place to turn: fake Macs built with standard PC components, popularly known as "Hackintoshes." They've been around for a long time, but the state of Apple's desktop lineup is making them feel newly relevant these days. So we spoke with people who currently rely on Hackintoshes to see how the computers are being used -- and what they'd like to see from Apple.

  • ... from a law firm back in 2000.

    They had a full Mac system including server, desktops, and printers.

    When I hired on there, users showed me that it took 5 full goddam minutes to pull up a document and print it.

    I spent about $100,000 replacing all that shit with a Windows NT server, 45 Compaq Pentiums with Windows 98 and a shitload of HP printers.

    Apple is still not suited for heavy lifting.

  • redesign of the tiny-but-controversial 2013 Mac Pro.

    ...redesign of the tiny-but-expansion-and-upgrade crippled 2013 Mac Pro.

    FTFTFS

  • For Hackintoshes to become popular, presumably, there is some software on a Mac that isn't available elsewhere. What is driving the Hackintosh need? Personally (note the qualifier), I totally fail to see the need for a Hackintosh - I think all operating systems are fairly advanced and usable now, and it doesn't take long to be proficient in Linux or Windows (or FreeBSD or whatever). Why push a path that isn't supported by Apple? Just use Linux (or Windows) instead - whatever alternate platform your preferre

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      Final Cut Pro is Mac-only. There are probably other examples.
      Artists in particular tend do like OSX and a Hackintosh is an interesting option if they need a powerful machine.

    • To start with of course, all of the MANY developers for iOS need to use Xcode, and that is absolutely Mac only - not to mention a huge base of people who want compiles to be as fast as possible.

      Also some software that has become very popular with designers is Sketch, which is Mac only.

      But on top of that, even if you are using something like Photoshop which is cross platform, you may well just prefer how OS X works over Windows.

      Obviously Linux is simply a non-starter for any people that need a professional p

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guises ( 2423402 )
      Well, for starters, iOS development requires MacOS. Other things which Apple does tend to tie into MacOS as well - you can use iTunes in Windows, and technically you can make a couple versions of it work in Linux (sorta), but it only works well in MacOS. Just don't use iTunes, you say? That's fine as long as you don't need to "activate" an iPhone. Etc.

      Obviously, given this bullshit, it would be best to steer clear of Apple products all together, but some of us need to make money.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rs1n ( 1867908 )

      For Hackintoshes to become popular, presumably, there is some software on a Mac that isn't available elsewhere. What is driving the Hackintosh need? Personally (note the qualifier), I totally fail to see the need for a Hackintosh - I think all operating systems are fairly advanced and usable now, and it doesn't take long to be proficient in Linux or Windows (or FreeBSD or whatever). Why push a path that isn't supported by Apple? Just use Linux (or Windows) instead - whatever alternate platform your preferred tools work on.

      Final Cut is exclusive to Mac OS. A lot of folks who work with audio and visual media will likely find Final Cut useful and perhaps necessary.

      But beyond that, because is is much more "closed", has a much more uniform interface. Look at the hodge-podge of different widgets for a Linux desktop system. And on Windows, it's the same -- even the interfaces aren't uniform between different MS products, let alone between different vendors.

      My own personal preference is that it has a nice UI and was built on top of

  • So we spoke with people who currently rely on Hackintoshes to see how the computers are being used -- and what they'd like to see from Apple.

    2TB NVME m.2 boot drive (+2x NVME m.2 slots)
    Intel Core i7 6950X overclockable liquid cooled
    2x NVidia Titan X
    4x empty drive bays for expansion
    8x PCIE 16x slots
    Subwoofer built into case
    RGB lighting
    -------
    $900

  • If the small (yes small) number of people who use Mackintoshes proves that Apple should build Towers, then the small (yes small) number of Windows Phone users proves we should all be using Windows phones. Stop believing that YOUR needs/wants = the majority, they aren't.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This says nothing about what people "should be using".
      This is about what Apple should be providing to the people who would prefer to be using MacOS X (whatever number of people that is).

      Reading comprehension - give it a try.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

      If the small (yes small) number of people who use Mackintoshes proves that Apple should build Towers, then the small (yes small) number of Windows Phone users proves we should all be using Windows phones.

      Aside from the fact that the question of whether you should cater to a professional class of users by building a professional class product (think video production) and the question of whether "we should all" be using such a product are entirely different things...

      huh?

      Stop believing that YOUR needs/wants =

