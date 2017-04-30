VC Founder Predicts AI Will Take 50% Of All Human Jobs Within 10 Years (cnbc.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes CNBC: Robots are likely to replace 50 percent of all jobs in the next decade, according to Kai-Fu Lee, founder of venture capital firm Sinovation Ventures and a top voice on tech in China. Artificial intelligence is the wave of the future, the influential technologist told CNBC, calling it the "singular thing that will be larger than all of human tech revolutions added together, including electricity, [the] industrial revolution, internet, mobile internet -- because AI is pervasive"...
For example, he said, companies in which his firm has invested can accomplish feats such as recognizing 3 million faces at the same time, or dispersing loans in eight seconds. "These are things that are superhuman, and we think this will be in every industry, will probably replace 50% of human jobs, create a huge amount of wealth for mankind and wipe out poverty," Lee said, later adding that he expected that displacement to occur in the next 10 years.
For example, he said, companies in which his firm has invested can accomplish feats such as recognizing 3 million faces at the same time, or dispersing loans in eight seconds. "These are things that are superhuman, and we think this will be in every industry, will probably replace 50% of human jobs, create a huge amount of wealth for mankind and wipe out poverty," Lee said, later adding that he expected that displacement to occur in the next 10 years.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
lol at "recognizing faces" means replacing jobs.
Indeed. Human level face recognition software already exists and it has replaced approximately zero jobs. If you look at productivity growth, it is clear that the pace of humans being replaced by machines is actually slowing down, as service jobs are proving much harder to automate than the manufacturing jobs that disappeared a few decades ago.
This VC's Chicken Little prognosticating is not based on evidence.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
While this schedule seems a little too aggressive, such a thing will happen eventually.
The heat death of the universe will also happen eventually. A prediction without a time window is meaningless. There is a huge difference between AI replacing jobs over the next 50 years, and replacing them in 10 years, which is way too quickly for society to adapt.
Like they do in most of the rest of the world (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This will create prosperity , but only for the owners of the AI.
The "owners of AI" will be anyone will a cellphone.
The rest of us (99.9% of the population) will either starve or suffer in poverty.
Who is going to stop you from running an AI engine on your GPU? The same people that stop common people from owning cars and computers?
Re: (Score:2)
If the jobs are gone, how are the people going to live?
The bottom quintile of households already get 40% of their income from redistribution. If the "AI revolution" really does lower the cost of production to the point that it is no longer worth paying a human to make stuff, then everything will be so cheap that even today's level of redistribution will mean enough for everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
Significantly disgruntled people, armed and/or in larger groups, are really going to increase the maintenance costs of AI
First, the rich could just kill all poor humans. That is a very radical way to get rid of the problem, but possible. It could be out of some ecological argument, that if you created full economic equality for all humans, the earth would be so abused within a few decades, it wouldn't be a nice place to live.
They could drive a very gentle approach: legalize some cool new drug that maybe makes infertile when being used too much. Then the poor would become less every generation.
I doubt that will happen though,
Let me just unstrap my jetpack (Score:2)
It's already happening... (Score:2)
Whole new homes in some Chinese subdivisions being built by robots!
The other day, from a distance, I saw a whole section of a shipping yard in Rotterdam entirely being managed by robots. I saw exactly 3 human beings driving around. This is in an area the size of 8 football fields and tens of thousands of shipping containers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Building and maintaining robots are two tasks that are good candidates for automation.
Basic Income (Score:1)
"Creat[ing] a huge amount of wealth" won't "wipe out poverty" unless we find a new method for distributing that wealth.
It must be said... (Score:2)
They took our jobs!!! [youtube.com]
likely to replace 50% of all *existing* human jobs (Score:2)
50% of all VC capital (Score:1)
not new news (Score:2)
50% of *all* jobs ? (Score:1)
Im really not sure how good AI will be at replacing peasant farmers.
*facepalm* (Score:2)
The people who understand least about how AI technology works are heralding its imminent takeover of our society.
Yeah, okay. (Score:2)
I think I begin to understand (Score:3)
Reading this, I think I begin to understand how startups are able to convinced fools....erh, eh hem..."venture capitalists" to part with those millions.
"Disperse" -- really? (Score:3)
To "disburse" a loan means to get money from the bank.