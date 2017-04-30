Intel-Powered Broadband Modems Highly Vulnerable To DoS Attack (dslreports.com) 9
"It's being reported by users from the DSLReports forum that the Puma 6 Intel cable modem variants are highly susceptible to a very low-bandwidth denial-of-service attack," writes Slashdot reader Idisagree. The Register reports: Effectively, if there's someone you don't like, and they are one of thousands upon thousands of people using a Puma 6-powered home gateway, and you know their public IP address, you can kick them off the internet, we're told... According to one engineer...the flaw would be "trivial" to exploit in the wild, and would effectively render a targeted box useless for the duration of the attack... "It can be exploited remotely, and there is no way to mitigate the issue."
This is particularly frustrating for Puma 6 modem owners because the boxes are pitched as gigabit broadband gateways: the devices can be potentially choked and knocked out simply by receiving traffic that's a fraction of the bandwidth their owners are paying for... The Puma 6 chipset is used in a number of ISP-branded cable modems, including some Xfinity boxes supplied by Comcast in the US and the latest Virgin Media hubs in the UK.
The original submission also notes there's already a class action lawsuit over the performance of cable modems with Intel's Puma 6 chipset, and adds "It would appear the Atom chip was never going to live up to the task it was designed for."
The class action lawsuit is not because the chipset is easily subject to DoS attacks. The lawsuit is because the chipset is unsuitable for the purpose for which it was sold and marketed. Any modem based on the chipset may suffer latency of 200ms or more and lose roughly 6% of all the data that is supposed to pass through it.
The fact that the chipset is subject to a DoS attack that uses a (relatively) trivial amount of bandwidth is just another reason to avoid modems that use it.
Given that my Atom server has no problem saturating both gigabit network ports at the same time somehow I doubt the problem is the performance of the Atom chip referenced as being beefed up in the summary and more due to a crappy implementation of Puma 6 itself.
It's not the Atom cores, it's the bolted on NAT accelerator with 2048 max entries + 30s timeout for UDP "connections" + firmware too stupid to fall back to software NAT when the hardware table is full.