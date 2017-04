Intel-Powered Broadband Modems Highly Vulnerable To DoS Attack

"It's being reported by users from the DSLReports forum that the Puma 6 Intel cable modem variants are highly susceptible to a very low-bandwidth denial-of-service attack ," writes Slashdot reader Idisagree . The Register reports:The original submission also notes there's already a class action lawsuit over the performance of cable modems with Intel's Puma 6 chipset, and adds "It would appear the Atom chip was never going to live up to the task it was designed for ."