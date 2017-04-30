Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Robotics Security

Humans Are Already Harassing Security Robots (cnn.com) 19

Posted by EditorDavid from the fall-of-the-machines dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: As robots begin to appear on sidewalks and streets, they're being hazed and bullied. Last week, a drunken man allegedly tipped over a 300-pound security robot in Mountain View, California... Knightscope, which makes the robot that was targeted in Mountain View, said it's had three bullying incidents since launching its first prototype robot three years ago. In 2014, a person attempted to tackle a Knightscope robot. Last year in Los Angeles, people attempted to spray paint a Knightscope robot. The robot sensed the paint and sounded an alarm, alerting local security and the company's engineers... the robot's cameras filmed the pranksters' license plate, making it easy to track them down.
The company's security robots are deployed with 17 clients in five states, according to the article, which notes that at best the robots' cameras allow them to "rat out the bullies." But with delivery robots now also hitting the streets in San Francisco and Washington D.C., "the makers of these machines will have to figure out how to protect them from ill-intentioned humans."

Humans Are Already Harassing Security Robots

  • Bullying? (Score:3)

    by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @03:45AM (#54327791)
    Is it even possible to "bully" a machine?
    • how about "vandalize"? load the robots up with delicate parts that don't do anything but which snap off at the slightest pressure, then sue anyone who gets drunk and damages them. if you can get drunken idiots to pay up, that could be a real money-spinner.

    • No. We are nowhere near hard AI. We are nowhere near soft AI. We have expert systems, which are basically just a large database with a sort of dichotomous key on when to select different outcomes, that will likely be able to interact with natural language soon. This isn't even close to AI. Robots are a huge buzzword today, as is AI. You have every no name researcher out there trying to get noticed by inventing moral dilemmas involving AI then proposing solutions, which makes uninformed people start to

  • They are too close to their robots (Score:3)

    by Gadget_Guy ( 627405 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @03:56AM (#54327819)

    You can't bully a robot. If you call it bullying to pushing over a robot then you would have to call it the same when you push over a trash can. It is vandalism when you are dealing with objects. I think the company is trying to anthropomorphise their products.

  • First, it's a machine so the word to use would be vandalism and not bullying.
    Second, three incidents in several years doesn't exactly sound like a real problem to me, especially considering they seem to have more than one unit deployed.
    And third, who thinks it's a good idea to vandalize something that has cameras, honestly!

  • From TFS:
      "the makers of these machines will have to figure out how to protect them from ill-intentioned humans."

    This seems to open the door to a more Robocop like type of robot.

  • So when will a consumer liability lawsuit be filed when one of these security robots cause human harm?

  • I bullied a lump of coal by showing it a solar panel

