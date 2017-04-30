Humans Are Already Harassing Security Robots (cnn.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: As robots begin to appear on sidewalks and streets, they're being hazed and bullied. Last week, a drunken man allegedly tipped over a 300-pound security robot in Mountain View, California... Knightscope, which makes the robot that was targeted in Mountain View, said it's had three bullying incidents since launching its first prototype robot three years ago. In 2014, a person attempted to tackle a Knightscope robot. Last year in Los Angeles, people attempted to spray paint a Knightscope robot. The robot sensed the paint and sounded an alarm, alerting local security and the company's engineers... the robot's cameras filmed the pranksters' license plate, making it easy to track them down.
The company's security robots are deployed with 17 clients in five states, according to the article, which notes that at best the robots' cameras allow them to "rat out the bullies." But with delivery robots now also hitting the streets in San Francisco and Washington D.C., "the makers of these machines will have to figure out how to protect them from ill-intentioned humans."
The company's security robots are deployed with 17 clients in five states, according to the article, which notes that at best the robots' cameras allow them to "rat out the bullies." But with delivery robots now also hitting the streets in San Francisco and Washington D.C., "the makers of these machines will have to figure out how to protect them from ill-intentioned humans."
Bullying? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"ill-intensioned" ? Maybe just upset to lose their income to a robot
...
Who's going to pay a robot to be a drunken idiot that goes around harassing other robots?
Re: (Score:2)
Prof. Farnsworth pays Bender to do a job like that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
No. We are nowhere near hard AI. We are nowhere near soft AI. We have expert systems, which are basically just a large database with a sort of dichotomous key on when to select different outcomes, that will likely be able to interact with natural language soon. This isn't even close to AI. Robots are a huge buzzword today, as is AI. You have every no name researcher out there trying to get noticed by inventing moral dilemmas involving AI then proposing solutions, which makes uninformed people start to
Re: (Score:2)
Even soft AI has led to riots in the past - The Luddites opposed punched card weavling looms. The Wapping Dispute had thousands of print workers opposing word processors and laser printers. Other disputes involved the introduction of modern practices like automated mining robots. The Post Office has had an uphill struggle trying introduce automated sorting machines for mail, due to the unions wanting compensation for their members.
Re: (Score:2)
We do have weak AI. Planning algorithms, statistical classifiers, etc. all qualify. We do not have any instance or any credible theory for strong AI and we may never get there.
Of course, calling weak AI "AI" in the first place is grossly misleading, as it is pure automation, no "intelligence" involved.
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't even close to AI.
Well, certainly not according to those who constantly redefine AI to exclude those things that have already been done!
Re: (Score:2)
I've never understood why people keep trying to claim that any system has artificial intelligence. It's just as you said, a database and a query system with go, no-go points. It has nothing to do with intelligence, but it is highly artificial, so half the name is right. Security robots are a dumb idea. They do not give you more security than security cameras, they just put lot of expensive hardware in harm's way. But hey, it was in the movies, so we have to do it! If you want a security guard, hire someone,
Re: (Score:2)
It is not called hard and soft AI.
It is called weak and strong, and yes we have strong AI, since more than a decade.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it is not. But animists do not get that.
Re: (Score:1)
Its propaganda for people resisting what is the last bit of dehumanization of the general public.
The robots exist to bully people. Actual flesh and blood people, which are more and more less considered people.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes... haven't you heard of micro aggressions? (i.e. aggressions against devices with microprocessors) It's all the talk these days.
Re: (Score:2)
When the singularity arrives, all the machines will report these slings and arrows to the AI mothership (Ray Kurzweil's brain uploaded to the successor to Deep Thought) who will visit retribution upon all transgressors. Their data will be come moot, their bank accounts salted with random strings of gibberish (i.e., the latest pronouncements of AI Armageddon), and their children blocked from social media. Machines will trip people in front of moving buses. Phone systems will develop intrusive capabilities li
sa Magnus (Score:3)
Magnus, Robot fighter.
They are too close to their robots (Score:5, Insightful)
You can't bully a robot. If you call it bullying to pushing over a robot then you would have to call it the same when you push over a trash can. It is vandalism when you are dealing with objects. I think the company is trying to anthropomorphise their products.
Re: (Score:2)
You can't bully a robot.
That is exactly the kind of attitude which will lead to their uprising.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the company is trying to anthropomorphise their products.
I agree, but they are probably only a) reflecting their customer's utter lack of understanding and b) are trying to get protection for their products for free by misrepresenting them.
Re: (Score:3)
It is the behavior which is the problem; not the the target.
Re: (Score:2)
Jeezuz... (Score:2)
First, it's a machine so the word to use would be vandalism and not bullying.
Second, three incidents in several years doesn't exactly sound like a real problem to me, especially considering they seem to have more than one unit deployed.
And third, who thinks it's a good idea to vandalize something that has cameras, honestly!
Re: (Score:2)
And third, who thinks it's a good idea to vandalize something that has cameras, honestly!
The supply of utterly clueless morons that do not even understand the most basic things in the human race is endless. This is not the only indicator.
There we go; Robocop (Score:2)
From TFS:
"the makers of these machines will have to figure out how to protect them from ill-intentioned humans."
This seems to open the door to a more Robocop like type of robot.
Liability (Score:1)
I bullied a lump of coal by showing it a solar pan (Score:5, Funny)
I bullied a lump of coal by showing it a solar panel
Re: (Score:2)
Well duh (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Constant griefing by the Doctor was how the Daleks turned genocidal and reinvented themselves to rival the Timelords, because one meddling prankster never could leave them alone.
DEATH TO MACHINES!11 (Score:1)
They are not "security robots", whatever that might mean... They are machines of hate, and oppression.
triple fuck (Score:2)
Lasers.. (Score:2)
Those robots don't have any means of defense, so they obviously will be attacked.
But as soon they get a laser cannon that looks suspiciously like a plunger, and some close range weapons that looks suspiciously like whiskers, everything will be solved.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"we are descendants of apes" Not in Kansas.
Re: (Score:2)
Exterminate, exterminate!
Well done for the Plunger reference. Come back 1963 and all is forgiven.
Obtrusiveness? (Score:1)
Perhaps the reason the bots have attracted such negative attention is that they are felt to be transgressing privacy. People are used to security cameras as fixed emplacements. They're not used to wandering cameras. Not to mention the scummy data-harvesting of anyone who drives in.
Alas poor hitchbot (Score:1)
Did the security companies learn nothing from the travails of hitchbot?
http://mir1.hitchbot.me/ [hitchbot.me]
Apparently, the Robo-phobes moved on from the city of brotherly love, Somebody tell Bender!
Robots take the jobs of low-skilled humans... (Score:2)
This is John Connor. Calling out to anybody left.. (Score:2)
.. in this world, to start harassing the machines!
Re: (Score:2)
Yes it is a good thing. Send them all to the crusher (the robots that is)
Just wait for the masses to become unemployed due to these machines. Ned Lud will be cheering from his grave.
That is how they will "protect" their machines (Score:2)