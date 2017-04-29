Wired Founding Editor Now Challenges 'The Myth of A Superhuman AI' (backchannel.com) 28
Wired's founding executive editor Kevin Kelly wrote a 5,000-word takedown on "the myth of a superhuman AI," challenging dire warnings from Bill Gates, Stephen Hawking, and Elon Musk about the potential extinction of humanity at the hands of a superintelligent constructs. Slashdot reader mirandakatz calls it an "impeccably argued debunking of this pervasive myth." Kelly writes: Buried in this scenario of a takeover of superhuman artificial intelligence are five assumptions which, when examined closely, are not based on any evidence... 1.) Artificial intelligence is already getting smarter than us, at an exponential rate. 2.) We'll make AIs into a general purpose intelligence, like our own. 3.) We can make human intelligence in silicon. 4.) Intelligence can be expanded without limit. 5.) Once we have exploding superintelligence it can solve most of our problems... If the expectation of a superhuman AI takeover is built on five key assumptions that have no basis in evidence, then this idea is more akin to a religious belief -- a myth
Kelly proposes "five heresies" which he says have more evidence to support them -- including the prediction that emulating human intelligence "will be constrained by cost" -- and he likens artificial intelligence to the physical powers of machines. "[W]hile all machines as a class can beat the physical achievements of an individual human...there is no one machine that can beat an average human in everything he or she does."
Because intelligence as a single-dimensioned parameter is a myth.
We already of have software with super-human information processing capabilities; and we're constantly adding more kinds of software that outperforms humans in specific tasks. Ultimately we'll have AIs that are as versatile has humans too. But "just as versatile" doesn't mean "good at the same things".
So it's probably true that software is getting smarter at exponential rates (and humans aren't getting smarter as far as I can see), but only in
Right. "Human intelligence" is a strawman. Computers can't have human intelligence because they lack human perceptions, and will not have the biochemical jibberjab underpinning it.
Human intelligence is actually not that good... we are fooled all the time... hence, Trump!
At one time I estimated cost hardware cost of implementation of human brain in FPGA.
I don't remember the exact numbers I used, but that was pretty straightforward, how many FPGA cells to get one neuron, how many neurons in brain, cells in a chip, cost and size of the chip, cost and size of a board, cost and size of a rack, cost and size of the server room and infrastructure.
The cost came in range of $100k, and a very modest computational center, something of order of 100m^2. And the result would be capable
For example, scientists now know that one single neuron (of certain types) is an entire neural network all by itself. Dendrites with multiple localized spikes communicating with each other and with other cells. Ultimately performing non-linear computation prior to forwarding any signal to cell body.
Interesting to see an AC believing Dr. Hawking over Mr. Kelly.
As far as I know, and I would love to get a better understanding of what he has done, Dr. Hawking has never programmed anything in his life.
Mr. Gates seemed to have done some work in the early days of Microsoft but hasn't programmed in 35+ years.
Mr. Musk would be the most credible source, but I guess his love of seeing his name in print out weighs his need to maintain the image of a practical visionary - this seems to be a problem as I would thin
A nice dose of reality to counter the dire warnings from people that, in all honesty, should know the five points and why there's no reason to be worried about AI.
This ain't the Forbin Project.
there is no one machine that can beat an average human in everything he or she does
Neither can most humans. There is no such thing as an average human. Every individual human specializes, and increasingly so as they get older (or they do not improve). It is a pervasive strawman to require AIs to "beat" an average human when the same quality isn't used to judge humans.
