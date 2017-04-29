Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Long-time Slashdot reader MarcoPon writes: I created a thing: SeqBox. It's an archive/container format (and corresponding suite of tools) with some interesting and unique features. Basically an SBX file is composed of a series of sector-sized blocks with a small header with a recognizable signature, integrity check, info about the file they belong to, and a sequence number. The results of this encoding is the ability to recover an SBX container even if the file system is corrupted, completely lost or just unknown, no matter how much the file is fragmented.

Developer Shares A Recoverable Container Format That's File System Agnostic

  • Thanks, looks interesting. I can see some applications for use in long term storage... it's better to get some data back rather than lose it all.

  • ...but this is better than a backup, how, exactly?

    • It's a bit of a different thing. Think about a digital camera that could save on a SDCard both a JPEG and a JPEG in a SBX container. If the SD file systems get corrupted (maybe the batteries given up just when writing), your chances or getting back the JPEGs are so-so (depends on how much/if they are fragmented), but you could surely recover the SBX files.

  • Basically an SBX file is composed of a series of sector-sized blocks.

    What if your file system and/or hardware uses a different sector size? Didn't those change size over the last decades?

    • The default block size used is 512 bytes, which is a suitable sub-multiple of every sector size used by most system after the CP/M days. One example of system that doesn't plays well with is Amiga Old File System (which use 488 bytes per blocks, IIRC). Actually it's the only FS/platform that I found not working, among the ones I managed to test (a bit over 20, I listed them in the readme, just above the tech spec).
  • I did a quick read of the code and see that it relies on a magic cookie in the first four bytes of every physical sector to identify a block. This may not work for files small enough to fit entirely within the MFT on NTFS since that data isn't guaranteed to be aligned on a physical sector. There are other filesystems that store small file segments in the metadata structures as well.
    • I think the limit for NTFS is something like 640 bytes. A 1 byte file encoded in SeqBox format would occupy at least 1 block for the data, plus 1 for the metadata (with attributes like file name, date, size, etc.), so 1024 bytes minimum.

