Developer Shares A Recoverable Container Format That's File System Agnostic (github.com) 28
Long-time Slashdot reader MarcoPon writes: I created a thing: SeqBox. It's an archive/container format (and corresponding suite of tools) with some interesting and unique features. Basically an SBX file is composed of a series of sector-sized blocks with a small header with a recognizable signature, integrity check, info about the file they belong to, and a sequence number. The results of this encoding is the ability to recover an SBX container even if the file system is corrupted, completely lost or just unknown, no matter how much the file is fragmented.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's no way it can. LUKS is great but it wastes tons of disk space on vms.
It can! Just turn on discard (and have the system inside issue trim commands). This does have an impact on encryption, though, which might or might not be acceptable for you: it is possible to tell used from unused disk space, which leaks information about usage patterns inside the VM.
Nifty (Score:2)
Thanks, looks interesting. I can see some applications for use in long term storage... it's better to get some data back rather than lose it all.
Re: (Score:3)
That's an interesting property, but what's the use case?
I can't say I know them all, or even the best/killer ones, but I listed some on the readme. Probably the most immediate/interesting application would be on a digital camera, for photos/video.
Can apps read files inside an sbx container?
Yes. The blocks are of a fixed size, so the format is seekable and reading from it is far simpler than, say, reading from a ZIP file.
Re: (Score:2)
So the only failure mode this protects from is corruption of metadata while every data block remains intact. On any sane filesystem, that sounds useless: the only cases this might happen are filesystems that can't handle unclean shutdown (FAT, ext2) or the disk lies about barriers. And those cameras that still use FAT have software you can't update, so you can't install that SBX thingy -- if you could, you'd be better off switching to a better filesystem.
In its present state, I'd suggest you scrap the who
Not to seems like a philistine... (Score:2)
...but this is better than a backup, how, exactly?
Re: (Score:2)
Fail? (Score:2)
What if your file system and/or hardware uses a different sector size? Didn't those change size over the last decades?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
What about files stored in MFT? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Next question - for the encoding of the file, you're putting a 16-byte header in front of every blocksize-piece of data, correct? If that's the case, and if you're storing the entire block of original data after that pre-pended header, then how are you assuring that the spill-over piece of data will be on a contiguous block on the disk? For example, say you're encoding a single 4096 byte file using a 4K blocksize. The SBX-eq
Re: (Score:2)