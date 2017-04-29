Microsoft's Surface Revenue Drops By $285M (26%) (computerworld.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes Computerworld: Revenue generated by Microsoft's Surface hardware during the March quarter was down 26% from the same period the year before, the company said yesterday as it briefed Wall Street. For the quarter, Surface produced $831 million, some $285 million less than the March quarter of 2016, for the largest year-over-year dollar decline ever... The revenue decline "indicates that the aging product needs a refresh badly," Jack Gold, principal analyst at J. Gold Associates, wrote in a note to clients today. "Price cutting and competing vendors' products will continue to create declines until new product is released, rumored for later this year." Microsoft threw cold water on any significant changes to the Surface line before June, forecasting that the current quarter will also post a revenue decline.
Someone is making a mountain out of a mole hill.
- The Surface Line is more about making windows trendy and sexy in an era of iPads and multifunction laptops.....The surface line has pushed other manufacturers that sell windows machines to innovate and deploy more modern products (even Asus has been experimenting with combining tablet display technology and form factor with windows, Dell has been investing more in their small tablet line).
- Since the whole point of the surface line is to cater to Microsoft's
Not likely. We tried the Surface Pro at work. Its performance was so bad, its interoperability with Microsoft's own software so poor, its concept so poorly thought out that our management, largely pro-Microsoft since the beginning of time, threw the piece of shit in the trash.
Literally.
They didn't repurpose it, didn't give it way, didn't recycle it. They literally threw it in the trash and swore against ever using it again.
This plummeting revenue mirrors our experience with it. Shockingly, Microsoft's S
Nice anecdote.
And yet two of my colleagues are quite happily using them so as always YMMV.
It doesn't mean there's a loss of interest. It just means that everybody who really wanted one already has one.
Now all they have to do is release updates every year or so for those users to give them an upgrade path.
Its the classical "why upgrade if this one works fine"?
Microsoft did come out with a fine product this time (I run Linux on mine though).
Microsoft has to pull an Apple (make either attractive gimmicks or real hardware improvements) to get people to upgrade.
I just wish Windows wasn't a System-As-A-Service Cloud-Shit OS, I'd be happy to pay extra $100 ( or even $400) and get Windows no strings attached.
Fuck the Cloud business models.
