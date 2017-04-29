Microsoft's Surface Revenue Drops By $285M (26%) (computerworld.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes Computerworld: Revenue generated by Microsoft's Surface hardware during the March quarter was down 26% from the same period the year before, the company said yesterday as it briefed Wall Street. For the quarter, Surface produced $831 million, some $285 million less than the March quarter of 2016, for the largest year-over-year dollar decline ever... The revenue decline "indicates that the aging product needs a refresh badly," Jack Gold, principal analyst at J. Gold Associates, wrote in a note to clients today. "Price cutting and competing vendors' products will continue to create declines until new product is released, rumored for later this year." Microsoft threw cold water on any significant changes to the Surface line before June, forecasting that the current quarter will also post a revenue decline.
Someone is making a mountain out of a mole hill.
- The Surface Line is more about making windows trendy and sexy in an era of iPads and multifunction laptops.....The surface line has pushed other manufacturers that sell windows machines to innovate and deploy more modern products (even Asus has been experimenting with combining tablet display technology and form factor with windows, Dell has been investing more in their small tablet line).
- Since the whole point of the surface line is to cater to Microsoft's
Not likely. We tried the Surface Pro at work. Its performance was so bad, its interoperability with Microsoft's own software so poor, its concept so poorly thought out that our management, largely pro-Microsoft since the beginning of time, threw the piece of shit in the trash.
Literally.
They didn't repurpose it, didn't give it way, didn't recycle it. They literally threw it in the trash and swore against ever using it again.
This plummeting revenue mirrors our experience with it. Shockingly, Microsoft's S
Nice anecdote.
And yet two of my colleagues are quite happily using them so as always YMMV.
Yes, I suspect those who have had experiences with the SP4 didn't try out the higher end models. The i7/16GB RAM/512GB SSD is certainly the sweet spot, and the i7 has a much much faster built in gpu. I use mine as my primary PC, having thrown away the desktop model that I had used for 20+ years. Instead of needing a separate tablet for entertainment, phone for mobile communication, desktop computer for main work, and laptop for travel/meeting customers -- I now can get by with a single device. The skyp
The surface is far from trash. It's not designed to be a thick powerhouse workstation.
If you need performance get a Surfacebook or an ultrabook like Dells XPS NVME line.
The surface pro has great PC class performance in an ultra portable manner. The i7s and i5s are underclocked and it has aggressive power management. I LOVE mine as I used it for Wireshark at my last job for working on Ethernet ports.
Its portability was great. It has great battery life and best I have ever seen in a portable and I use it as a
- Since the whole point of the surface line is to cater to Microsoft's affluent customers and push the state of windows mobile computers, it is more important that Microsoft deliver new products well and perfectly than to delivery frequently. The last several refreshes of the line have gone well....the Surface Studio, Pro 4, and book have all done their job....if there is any complaints, it is that Microsoft pushed releasing the hardware before all the bugs were worked out or before newer hardware could be slimmed down enough in size. And, the book has already gotten a modest boost with the recent performance base release.
So what if sales for the current quarter are trending down as a result of Microsoft taking longer to release a Surface pro 5 or book 2? Isn't waiting until they can deliver properly what we want them to do?
Then, why did Mac Sales outstrip Surface Sales 8 to 1?
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
It doesn't mean there's a loss of interest. It just means that everybody who really wanted one already has one.
Now all they have to do is release updates every year or so for those users to give them an upgrade path.
Now all they have to do is release updates every year or so for those users to give them an upgrade path.
And, apparently, something they might also have to do is to have Apple go out of business, since Macs outsold Surface devices EIGHT TO ONE in the same time period:
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
Imagine if Apple actually cared to update their Macs more often, they would outsell Surface even more!
#MacMini2014WasAnInsult
#MacMiniNotUpdatedForFiveYears
Its the classical "why upgrade if this one works fine"?
Microsoft did come out with a fine product this time (I run Linux on mine though).
Microsoft has to pull an Apple (make either attractive gimmicks or real hardware improvements) to get people to upgrade.
I just wish Windows wasn't a System-As-A-Service Cloud-Shit OS, I'd be happy to pay extra $100 ( or even $400) and get Windows no strings attached.
Fuck the Cloud business models.
Who care, MS Stock is UP and they beat their first quarter earnings estimate. MS is making money on Office, Azure, Windows, and annual support agreements. The surface was an experiment that some people love but more people hate. I am in the hater camp for both the MS Surface and the new Mac Book Pro. Someone make some decent hardware, please.... pretty please. For full disclosure, the last device was a Lenovo Yoga. The Yoga is 80% to getting to a MacBook Pro. Screen is too shiny, the right shift key
"Microsoft's Surface Revenue Drops By $285M (26%)"
Of course, because it's a craptastic piece of shite that costs too much and barely makes a good cutting board. Nobody I've ever known has owned one and I've never seen one used in a business setting in the wild. Not once, even during all the different contracts I spent pretending to work for Microsoft.
Oh, I'm sure they're out there, just like are probably people still clinging to their Zunes, "squirting" songs at each other and clapping like goobers when the
Q1 2017 Mac Sales: $7.244 BEELION.
Surface Sales: $831 MEELION.
Yep, peeps be lovin' them some Surface kit, LOL!
Surface came out in crappy OEM market (Score:2)
Those nice cheap plastic big thick and heavy case with fans in a sea of plastic and +20 programs of malware with mechanical drives that took 4 minutes to boot and had grainy dark terrible screens were what Pcs were in 2011. SHIT.
The surface booted in seconds, thin, ultra portable, great IPS, amazing battery, no shitware.
Outside of Slashdot yes they did make billions for Microsoft and were popular in the x86 line. No really I own one as I used to mock them after being on Slashdot.org assumed they were behind