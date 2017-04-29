Computer Pioneer Harry Huskey Dies At Age 101 (bbc.co.uk) 19
Big Hairy Ian quotes the BBC: Engineer Harry Huskey, who helped build many of the first ever computers, has died aged 101. Dr. Huskey was a key member of the team that built the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC) which first ran in February 1946. ENIAC is widely considered to be one of the first electronic, general purpose, programmable computers. Dr. Huskey also helped complete work on the Ace -- the Automatic Computing Engine -- designed by Alan Turing.
U.C. Santa Cruz also remembers Huskey's work on the Bendix G-15 in 1954, "a 950-pound predecessor to today's laptops" which is sometimes hailed as the first personal computer (since it didn't require a separate technician to run) -- though each one cost over $50,000. The idea of an "electronic brain" was still so new, it led Huskey to an appearance on Groucho Marx's radio show You Bet Your Life, where Groucho warned him that "They're pretty tricky those machines! I wouldn't trust 'em... They'll turn on your like a mad dog, doctor!"
101? (Score:4, Funny)
He only lived to the age of 5???
Re: (Score:2)
101?
He only lived to the age of 5???
No... Back then we only used 2 digits for the years... Sadly, he was only 1... It's amazing how much he accomplished in such a short time!
Re: (Score:2)
At least he died at a binary-valid age.
And WTF is a "5"?
Re: (Score:1)
The space race provided a major push for miniaturization of computers, but computers existed well before the space race.
Never heard of the guy... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've heard about Colossus. I've also heard about Guardian.
Never let these two systems talk together otherwise we'll be in a lot of trouble.