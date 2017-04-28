Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Washington State Orchard Owners Look To Robots As Labor Shortage Worsens (seattletimes.com) 23

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Seattle Times: Harvesting Washington state's vast fruit orchards each year requires thousands of farmworkers, and many of them work illegally in the United States. That system eventually could change dramatically as at least two companies are rushing to get robotic fruit-picking machines to market. The robotic pickers don't get tired and can work 24 hours a day. FFRobotics and Abundant Robotics, of Hayward, California, are racing to get their mechanical pickers to market within the next couple of years. Members of the $7.5 billion annual Washington agriculture industry have long grappled with labor shortages, and depend on workers coming up from Mexico each year to harvest many crops. While financial details are not available, the builders say the robotic pickers should pay for themselves in two years. That puts the likely cost of the machines in the hundreds of thousands of dollars each. FFRobotics is developing a machine that has three-fingered grips to grab fruit and twist or clip it from a branch. The machine would have between four and 12 robotic arms, and can pick up to 10,000 apples an hour, Gad Kober, a co-founder of Israel-based FFRobotics, said. One machine would be able to harvest a variety of crops, taking 85 to 90 percent of the crop off the trees, Kober said. Humans could pick the rest. Abundant Robotics is working on a picker that uses suction to vacuum apples off trees.

  • Automation will mean that millions of low-paying, back-breaking agricultural jobs will be carried out by machines. 50-70% of those farm workers are in the country illegally.

    Those jobs will be replaced by thousands of well-paying jobs in IT, programming, design, manufacturing, and maintenance, filled by educated Americans that pay more in taxes than they require in services.

    And at the same time, agricultural products will end up being cheaper and higher quality.

    That's a good deal all around.

  • Americans should not stand for goods and service produced by forced, child, or otherwise illegal labor.

    There is no labor shortage in the United States. Given high enough pay and benefits, all jobs will be filled by legal workers.

    If picking fruit paid more and had more benefits than programming, I would have no problem picking fruit on the side.

    If the prices of goods and services are artificially low because of forced, child, or illegal labor then they will have to rise. If it's uneconomical to make a good o

  • It's harder to enter the country illegally, so it's harder to hire people illegally, so you buy robots cuz people on welfare won't do the job.

    I fail to see the problem, outside of the "people on welfare" part.
  • I always thought it would be cool to have robots get rid of bugs and weeds rather than spraying chemicals. Now since they are picking the fruit/vegetables maybe they can be made to do those two things also.

