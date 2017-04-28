Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Robotics Businesses Hardware Technology

Washington State Orchard Owners Look To Robots As Labor Shortage Worsens (seattletimes.com) 50

Posted by BeauHD from the time-is-ticking dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Seattle Times: Harvesting Washington state's vast fruit orchards each year requires thousands of farmworkers, and many of them work illegally in the United States. That system eventually could change dramatically as at least two companies are rushing to get robotic fruit-picking machines to market. The robotic pickers don't get tired and can work 24 hours a day. FFRobotics and Abundant Robotics, of Hayward, California, are racing to get their mechanical pickers to market within the next couple of years. Members of the $7.5 billion annual Washington agriculture industry have long grappled with labor shortages, and depend on workers coming up from Mexico each year to harvest many crops. While financial details are not available, the builders say the robotic pickers should pay for themselves in two years. That puts the likely cost of the machines in the hundreds of thousands of dollars each. FFRobotics is developing a machine that has three-fingered grips to grab fruit and twist or clip it from a branch. The machine would have between four and 12 robotic arms, and can pick up to 10,000 apples an hour, Gad Kober, a co-founder of Israel-based FFRobotics, said. One machine would be able to harvest a variety of crops, taking 85 to 90 percent of the crop off the trees, Kober said. Humans could pick the rest. Abundant Robotics is working on a picker that uses suction to vacuum apples off trees.

Washington State Orchard Owners Look To Robots As Labor Shortage Worsens More | Reply

Washington State Orchard Owners Look To Robots As Labor Shortage Worsens

Comments Filter:

  • that's what's supposed to happen (Score:3)

    by ooloorie ( 4394035 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @08:31PM (#54322901)

    Automation will mean that millions of low-paying, back-breaking agricultural jobs will be carried out by machines. 50-70% of those farm workers are in the country illegally.

    Those jobs will be replaced by thousands of well-paying jobs in IT, programming, design, manufacturing, and maintenance, filled by educated Americans that pay more in taxes than they require in services.

    And at the same time, agricultural products will end up being cheaper and higher quality.

    That's a good deal all around.

  • Americans should not stand for goods and service produced by forced, child, or otherwise illegal labor.

    There is no labor shortage in the United States. Given high enough pay and benefits, all jobs will be filled by legal workers.

    If picking fruit paid more and had more benefits than programming, I would have no problem picking fruit on the side.

    If the prices of goods and services are artificially low because of forced, child, or illegal labor then they will have to rise. If it's uneconomical to make a good o

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Here's what happened up here in Canada. In the late 1980's you could pick fruit/veggies/tobacco/etc and earn enough money to put you through a year of university, if you got on a good farm you could earn enough to put you through 2-3 years. This was still the norm in the early 90's, by say '94ish there was a great push of factory farms. And suddenly there were people saying "oh we can't afford to pay these people those wages." And suddenly they loosened the wage rate, and more followed suit. It went fr

    • Your ECON 101 course did not prepare you for the reality of the world around you. Supply and demand are both multi-dimensional and they may well never intersect in the real world. Or said another way, even if you were to offer the entire global GDP for the next 20 years, you will still not find someone able to supply you with the NCC-1701D.

  • The problem is? (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @08:37PM (#54322921)
    It's harder to enter the country illegally, so it's harder to hire people illegally, so you buy robots cuz people on welfare won't do the job.

    I fail to see the problem, outside of the "people on welfare" part.

    • Trump will be ending Obama's illegal abrogation of the welfare to work program legally passed by the Republicans in the 90s and signed into law by Bill Clinton. When that program goes back into effect, you have to be actively seeking a job or training to get welfare benefits and welfare benefits taper off $1 for every $2 you earn. It reduced the welfare rolls dramatically for 15 years until Obama illegally suspended it.

  • I always thought it would be cool to have robots get rid of bugs and weeds rather than spraying chemicals. Now since they are picking the fruit/vegetables maybe they can be made to do those two things also.

  • Nobody should have to do the mind-numbing repetitive jobs that machines can do. As for the argument of "people need these jobs," perhaps you should reconsider your stance on universal basic income because this is going to start happening throughout our society. People have claimed these types of robots were fantasy but the fantasy is believing humans were needed for menial tasks.

  • There has been a lot of technological innovation in agriculture lately:

    Vertical and indoor farming
    Aquaculture
    Robotics - for far more than harvesting
    Cultured meat
    etc.

    These innovations will provide more and better food at lower cost and with less suffering of both humans and animals. It will also reduce pollution, reduce energy use, and improve food security. That seems like a win/win/win to me.

    Good to see this happening.

Slashdot Top Deals

CCI Power 6/40: one board, a megabyte of cache, and an attitude...

Close