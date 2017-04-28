Washington State Orchard Owners Look To Robots As Labor Shortage Worsens (seattletimes.com) 50
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Seattle Times: Harvesting Washington state's vast fruit orchards each year requires thousands of farmworkers, and many of them work illegally in the United States. That system eventually could change dramatically as at least two companies are rushing to get robotic fruit-picking machines to market. The robotic pickers don't get tired and can work 24 hours a day. FFRobotics and Abundant Robotics, of Hayward, California, are racing to get their mechanical pickers to market within the next couple of years. Members of the $7.5 billion annual Washington agriculture industry have long grappled with labor shortages, and depend on workers coming up from Mexico each year to harvest many crops. While financial details are not available, the builders say the robotic pickers should pay for themselves in two years. That puts the likely cost of the machines in the hundreds of thousands of dollars each. FFRobotics is developing a machine that has three-fingered grips to grab fruit and twist or clip it from a branch. The machine would have between four and 12 robotic arms, and can pick up to 10,000 apples an hour, Gad Kober, a co-founder of Israel-based FFRobotics, said. One machine would be able to harvest a variety of crops, taking 85 to 90 percent of the crop off the trees, Kober said. Humans could pick the rest. Abundant Robotics is working on a picker that uses suction to vacuum apples off trees.
If you can't compete with the cost of automation, give up and find something else, the price has been set.
Europe has long had robotic pickers. They don't have Mexicans. Poles want real money.
It's not done until the robot pickers are INXS. They should be running up and down the rows looking for perfectly ripe fruit with an array of sensors, not taking 90% in one pass.
Basic income will never be enough.
Picking fruit in a commercial production orchard is not like wandering in a pleasant garden and occasionally reaching out to pluck an apple. It is a grueling, dawn-to-dusk exertion in which you position a ladder, fill a container as fast as you can, carry the now 50lb+ container to the truck or drop point, and then repeat over and over again. For each ton of apples you pick,
I can guarantee that I could afford apples at double $60/ton picking wage, or even $120, but it would cut into the growers profits and probably make them less competitive with foreign imports from Chile. As I said in a post yesterday, when the illegals are gone, engineers and technicians will take their jobs, just a lot fewer engineers designing picking robots that work 24/7 and don't defecate in the fields, giving the customers food poisoning. It is a net win all the way around (except for the illegals
No, the reason is laws. (Score:3)
There is a reason that American teenagers aren't working in orchards... if growers paid enough to get teens to take the jobs, nobody would be able to afford fruit.
No. The reason is that the laws (child labor, working conditions) make it impossible for them to use teenagers any more.
Meanwhile the illegals can't complain about working conditions - and will work for less than minimum wage in (those occupations where it applies.)
US citizens needn't apply because they can't compete. (Even if they were willing
Says a moron who has never done a hard day of labor let alone several weeks worth.
If you can'tâ pick an apple tree bear in 20 minutes then you are to slow. Also you need to work 14 hours straight with only 15 minute breaks every 4 hours.
That's farm work. None of your weak ass office crap. Sitting in a chair for 13 hours is nothing to compared to ladders and walking all day
Wait until a field full of semi autonomous, agile robots with significant dexterity decide they're not getting recharged often enough.
Ever argue with your computer? Who wins?
I will be happy to wait the rest of my life (and a few thousand years past that).
Re:Americans no longer want to pick fruit. (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm in a "weird" part of the country without much in the way of migrant workers and Americans do all "the jobs Americans won't do".
A friend of mine has a teenage son who's worked at a nearby orchard for a couple years, after school and summers. I know, he can't exist according to labor economists who don't get that bottom-wage jobs are for kids with no experience. He's off to college next year, and I doubt a robot will be taking his job.
you want a job where for $3/hr if you fuck up they dock your pay and it's an 10-12 hours a day 6 days a week job as well.
Docking pay is illegal in the US and if you are a legal worker, it does not happen. In college I worked hard manual labor 10-12h days all summer to pay for college. It was good for me.
My wife worked the peach packing shed for several years as a teenager to make money to buy school clothes during the summer. Lots of teachers worked there to supplement their salary while out during the summer. People once had to work because there was no other option if you wanted something. I worked like a dog bucking hay and stringing fence for a little money and was glad to get it. I didn't know any better, it never occurred to me that I didn't have to.
that's what's supposed to happen (Score:3)
Automation will mean that millions of low-paying, back-breaking agricultural jobs will be carried out by machines. 50-70% of those farm workers are in the country illegally.
Those jobs will be replaced by thousands of well-paying jobs in IT, programming, design, manufacturing, and maintenance, filled by educated Americans that pay more in taxes than they require in services.
And at the same time, agricultural products will end up being cheaper and higher quality.
That's a good deal all around.
This exactly (but you forgot the engineers who design those robots.)
Illegal labor (Score:2)
Americans should not stand for goods and service produced by forced, child, or otherwise illegal labor.
There is no labor shortage in the United States. Given high enough pay and benefits, all jobs will be filled by legal workers.
If picking fruit paid more and had more benefits than programming, I would have no problem picking fruit on the side.
If the prices of goods and services are artificially low because of forced, child, or illegal labor then they will have to rise. If it's uneconomical to make a good o
Here's what happened up here in Canada. In the late 1980's you could pick fruit/veggies/tobacco/etc and earn enough money to put you through a year of university, if you got on a good farm you could earn enough to put you through 2-3 years. This was still the norm in the early 90's, by say '94ish there was a great push of factory farms. And suddenly there were people saying "oh we can't afford to pay these people those wages." And suddenly they loosened the wage rate, and more followed suit. It went fr
The problem is? (Score:3)
I fail to see the problem, outside of the "people on welfare" part.
Trump will be ending Obama's illegal abrogation of the welfare to work program legally passed by the Republicans in the 90s and signed into law by Bill Clinton. When that program goes back into effect, you have to be actively seeking a job or training to get welfare benefits and welfare benefits taper off $1 for every $2 you earn. It reduced the welfare rolls dramatically for 15 years until Obama illegally suspended it.
Computer targeted laser powered mosquito killer could be adapted to kill other bugs, and even ignore good bugs like bees and ladybugs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
This is great! (Score:2)
Nobody should have to do the mind-numbing repetitive jobs that machines can do. As for the argument of "people need these jobs," perhaps you should reconsider your stance on universal basic income because this is going to start happening throughout our society. People have claimed these types of robots were fantasy but the fantasy is believing humans were needed for menial tasks.
a good start (Score:2)
There has been a lot of technological innovation in agriculture lately:
Vertical and indoor farming
Aquaculture
Robotics - for far more than harvesting
Cultured meat
etc.
These innovations will provide more and better food at lower cost and with less suffering of both humans and animals. It will also reduce pollution, reduce energy use, and improve food security. That seems like a win/win/win to me.
Good to see this happening.