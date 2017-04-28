Apple, Tesla Ask California To Change Its Proposed Policies On Self-Driving Car Testing (reuters.com) 7
Tesla and Apple have asked the state of California to change its proposed policies on self-driving cars to allow companies to test vehicles without traditional steering wheels and controls or human back-up drivers, among other things. Reuters reports: In a letter made public Friday, Apple made a series of suggested changes to the policy that is under development and said it looks forward to working with California and others "so that rapid technology development may be realized while ensuring the safety of the traveling public." Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent company Alphabet Inc, Ford Motor Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Tesla Motors Inc and others also filed comments suggesting changes. Apple said California should revise how companies report self-driving system "disengagements." California currently requires companies to report how many times the self-driving system was deactivated and control handed back to humans because of a system failure or a traffic, weather or road situation that required human intervention. Apple said California's rules for development vehicles used only in testing could "restrict both the design and equipment that can be used in test vehicles." Tesla said California should not bar testing of autonomous vehicles that are 10,000 pounds (4,535 kg) or more. Tesla also said California should not prohibit the sale of non-self-driving vehicles previously used for autonomous vehicle testing.
Appls asks (Score:1)
To fuck you in the butt
Ban 'em from public roads (Score:2)
The Not-Yet-Ready For Prime Time Drivers (Score:2)
Breaker, breaker, that'd be a big no on ditching the steering wheels, back up drivers, and reporting fack-ups, good buddy, over.
Fact is, autonomous driving systems aren't yet up to snuff to go the full monty. Until they prove out, they need a human with some skin in the game, and who's aware s/he's playing. And the state can't be sure how close to the tipping point we are without reporting.
On the flip side, I agree that allowing higher gross vehicle weights should be allowed, the better to test freight haul
Re: (Score:2)
"On the flip side, I agree that allowing higher gross vehicle weights should be allowed, the better to test freight hauling."
If they still can't do it while testing below 10,000 pound vehicles why allow then to test it with more than 10,000 pounds?