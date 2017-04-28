Amazon's Alexa Can Now Whisper, Bleep Out Swear Words, and Change Its Pitch (theverge.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Amazon is trying to make its Alexa voice assistant sound more humanlike. Up until now, the female-sounding voice maintained an even, monotone cadence whenever speaking, but with Amazon's new Speech Synthesis Markup Language that the company introduced this week, Alexa can whisper, vary its speaking speed, and bleep out words. Developers can also add pauses, change the pronunciation of a word, spell a word out, add audio snippets, and insert special words and phrases into their skill. The Verge notes that "the language markups are [only] available to developers in the U.S., U.K. and Germany." Amazon will also be hosting a webinar on May 18th on the new code.
Bleep this (Score:2)
Amazon's Alexa can suck my dick. If I want to buy something, I'll spend 15 seconds to look it up and click a button.
I don't even like talking to my family all that much. I'm not going to talk to some evil fucking djinn of a multinational corporation.
Amazon sales (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Belgium (Score:2)
Will Alexa bleep out "Belgium"??
Re: (Score:3)
And you wonder why nobody ever visits. It's people like you.
Holy Zarquon's singing fish, mankind.
Can they make it talk like a pirate? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Only available (Score:3, Insightful)
Welcome to the walled garden.
eventually there will be a bitch mode (Score:2)
Even, monotone cadence whenever speaking (Score:2)
That's when they are the most dangerous.