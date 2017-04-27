Google Loses Top Hardware Executive (bloomberg.com) 9
randomErr writes: David Foster, who joined Alphabet Inc.'s Google in October as part of its aggressive hardware effort, has left the company. As the vice president of hardware product development he worked on the launch of the Pixel smartphone and Home speaker. Both of which are competitors to the Amazon Echo, Foster's previous employer. Google will not comment on why he is leaving.
Re: (Score:2)
A store? Are you from the past?
Google will not comment on why he is leaving (Score:2)
Maybe we could ask Alexa.
Re: (Score:2)
I was just going to ask: Did they look under the seat cushions on the couch? Or check under the seat in the car?
competitor to Echo? (Score:2)