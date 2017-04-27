Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Businesses Google Hardware

Google Loses Top Hardware Executive (bloomberg.com) 3

Posted by msmash from the big-departure dept.
randomErr writes: David Foster, who joined Alphabet Inc.'s Google in October as part of its aggressive hardware effort, has left the company. As the vice president of hardware product development he worked on the launch of the Pixel smartphone and Home speaker. Both of which are competitors to the Amazon Echo, Foster's previous employer. Google will not comment on why he is leaving.

