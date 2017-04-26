The Cheap Energy Revolution Is Here, and Coal Won't Cut It (bloomberg.com) 33
An anonymous reader shares a report: Wind and solar are about to become unstoppable, natural gas and oil production are approaching their peak, and electric cars and batteries for the grid are waiting to take over. This is the world Donald Trump inherited as U.S. president. And yet his energy plan is to cut regulations to resuscitate the one sector that's never coming back: coal. Clean energy installations broke new records worldwide in 2016, and wind and solar are seeing twice as much funding as fossil fuels, according to new data released Tuesday by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). That's largely because prices continue to fall. Solar power, for the first time, is becoming the cheapest form of new electricity in the world. But with Trump's deregulations plans, what "we're going to see is the age of plenty -- on steroids," BNEF founder Michael Liebreich said. "That's good news economically, except there's one fly in the ointment, and that's climate."
This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:1, Insightful)
Coal is dead. Helping coal MINERS makes sense, but trying to resurrect something that is dying because of market forces (and good riddance) is the most retarded incarnation of "conservatism" since trickle down economics.
Total regulatory impact 2-3 percent (Score:1)
Of the impacts on coal, regulations are at best 2-3 percent. No matter what some Red states may do, there are carbon taxes worldwide, and you either pay them at home (and invest in the local economy, like job retraining) or you pay them at the endpoint country (where they will just build more solar and wind and laugh at you).
Tough.
Adapt. Fossil fuels are over. They're too expensive.
Corporations know this. They're building more solar and wind for their new plants.
Re: (Score:1)
Coal accounts for over 40% of electric generation in the US. Solar is less than 1% and wind is about 5%. Coal is not going anywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you have any actual evidence that wind farms have this effect? This strikes me as arguing that NASA shouldn't use gravity assist because it robs a planet of some of its momentum.
In other words, while you're technically correct, the effect is so small as to be irrelevant. But tell you what, if you have evidence that wind farms actually have this large an effect, then provide citations. And no, some blog is not a citation. I mean peer reviewed or primary literature.
Re: (Score:2)
With climate change, there's more energy in the atmosphere than before, so pulling a tiny amount out with wind turbines will help, not hurt. That said, the sort of wind power being installed now can't be taking more than a fraction of a rounding error of energy out of the atmosphere so it's only theoretical.
Re: (Score:2)
1/we're not even close to replacing even 1% of the wind drag of all those forest we cut down.
2/ignoring that, if there was no drag of anything on the face of the planet, the wind would blow thousands of miles an hour, due to the continuous supply of energy from the sun.
Storage? (Score:2)
Is there a solution for bulk storage of large amounts of energy? Most renewable sources aren't "uniform", e.g. you need wind to make wind energy, sun to make solar energy, etc. The advantage of fossil fuels and nuclear energy is they don't have that same limitation.
Re: (Score:2)
Wikipedia lists several:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
My favorite is liquid salt storage, which is pretty cool, but battery technology is jumping leaps and bounds and there are older methods, like pumped water storage.
Re: (Score:2)
For coal, this doesn't really matter - it still loses. To pick up where renewables leave off, you want natural gas (or even petroleum) turbines that can quickly be brought on and off line. Coal and nuclear are not really suited to this.
If the headline is true... (Score:2)
and coal is going to die, why the worry and fret about coal deregulation (as opposed to subsidies)?
Re: (Score:2)
you mean a level playing field? I am all for.
Thank You, Obama (Score:1)
There's specific things they did poorly, like Solyndra, but overall the Recovery Act investments in solar etc. played a notable part in making solar competitive by creating solar demand and funding R&D.
Trump knows there's no future in coal (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
excellent point, he could also promise to cut all the regulations on horse drawn buggies... and keep that promise to no real adverse effects and be able to say look i did it.
Re: (Score:2)
the problem is the regulations holding back leeching, we need CanDo in Chief that will cut those regulations...
Compact, Transportable Energy (Score:2)
Gasoline is one of the most compact and highly useful energy sources available. Coal is also compact and highly useful.
Sun and wind are not. They are a pain to store, huge losses during transport, not evenly distributive. Forever the pipe dream of the ideological.
For electric to really take off, you either need coal (or other dinofuel) or nuclear. Personally, i'd like more pebble bed reactors.
Coal is the single WORST way to get energy (Score:2)
1) It produces more radioactivity than all other energy sources, including Nuclear power. (A small percentage of coal is thorium, which settles around wherever you burn the coal.)
2) It takes more work to mine it than all other sources (including uranium - though it does require less processing).
3) It takes more work to ship it from it's source to the plant than all other energy types.
4) It produces more carbon pollution than all other sources. Coal is basically pure carbon plus some nasty impurities. O