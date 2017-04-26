Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Government Power

The Cheap Energy Revolution Is Here, and Coal Won't Cut It (bloomberg.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Wind and solar are about to become unstoppable, natural gas and oil production are approaching their peak, and electric cars and batteries for the grid are waiting to take over. This is the world Donald Trump inherited as U.S. president. And yet his energy plan is to cut regulations to resuscitate the one sector that's never coming back: coal. Clean energy installations broke new records worldwide in 2016, and wind and solar are seeing twice as much funding as fossil fuels, according to new data released Tuesday by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). That's largely because prices continue to fall. Solar power, for the first time, is becoming the cheapest form of new electricity in the world. But with Trump's deregulations plans, what "we're going to see is the age of plenty -- on steroids," BNEF founder Michael Liebreich said. "That's good news economically, except there's one fly in the ointment, and that's climate."

The Cheap Energy Revolution Is Here, and Coal Won't Cut It More | Reply

The Cheap Energy Revolution Is Here, and Coal Won't Cut It

Comments Filter:

  • This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Coal is dead. Helping coal MINERS makes sense, but trying to resurrect something that is dying because of market forces (and good riddance) is the most retarded incarnation of "conservatism" since trickle down economics.

  • Of the impacts on coal, regulations are at best 2-3 percent. No matter what some Red states may do, there are carbon taxes worldwide, and you either pay them at home (and invest in the local economy, like job retraining) or you pay them at the endpoint country (where they will just build more solar and wind and laugh at you).

    Tough.

    Adapt. Fossil fuels are over. They're too expensive.

    Corporations know this. They're building more solar and wind for their new plants.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Coal accounts for over 40% of electric generation in the US. Solar is less than 1% and wind is about 5%. Coal is not going anywhere.

  • Is there a solution for bulk storage of large amounts of energy? Most renewable sources aren't "uniform", e.g. you need wind to make wind energy, sun to make solar energy, etc. The advantage of fossil fuels and nuclear energy is they don't have that same limitation.

    • Wikipedia lists several:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      My favorite is liquid salt storage, which is pretty cool, but battery technology is jumping leaps and bounds and there are older methods, like pumped water storage.

    • For coal, this doesn't really matter - it still loses. To pick up where renewables leave off, you want natural gas (or even petroleum) turbines that can quickly be brought on and off line. Coal and nuclear are not really suited to this.

  • and coal is going to die, why the worry and fret about coal deregulation (as opposed to subsidies)?

  • There's specific things they did poorly, like Solyndra, but overall the Recovery Act investments in solar etc. played a notable part in making solar competitive by creating solar demand and funding R&D.

  • Trump knows there is no future in coal and it's not coming back. He's basically keeping a campaign promise. People in coal mining country were told by Hillary Clinton what they didn't want to hear, namely that there was no future in coal and, in a much quieter voice that apparently nobody heard, that they'd supposedly be retrained for new jobs. Trump simply told coal miners that their problems were somebody else's fault and he would remove restrictions on coal. In the short term it will probably save en

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      excellent point, he could also promise to cut all the regulations on horse drawn buggies... and keep that promise to no real adverse effects and be able to say look i did it.

  • Gasoline is one of the most compact and highly useful energy sources available. Coal is also compact and highly useful.

    Sun and wind are not. They are a pain to store, huge losses during transport, not evenly distributive. Forever the pipe dream of the ideological.

    For electric to really take off, you either need coal (or other dinofuel) or nuclear. Personally, i'd like more pebble bed reactors.

  • 1) It produces more radioactivity than all other energy sources, including Nuclear power. (A small percentage of coal is thorium, which settles around wherever you burn the coal.)

    2) It takes more work to mine it than all other sources (including uranium - though it does require less processing).

    3) It takes more work to ship it from it's source to the plant than all other energy types.

    4) It produces more carbon pollution than all other sources. Coal is basically pure carbon plus some nasty impurities. O

Slashdot Top Deals

Remember: use logout to logout.

Close