The Cheap Energy Revolution Is Here, and Coal Won't Cut It

An anonymous reader shares a report: Wind and solar are about to become unstoppable, natural gas and oil production are approaching their peak, and electric cars and batteries for the grid are waiting to take over. This is the world Donald Trump inherited as U.S. president. And yet his energy plan is to cut regulations to resuscitate the one sector that's never coming back: coal. Clean energy installations broke new records worldwide in 2016, and wind and solar are seeing twice as much funding as fossil fuels, according to new data released Tuesday by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). That's largely because prices continue to fall. Solar power, for the first time, is becoming the cheapest form of new electricity in the world. But with Trump's deregulations plans, what "we're going to see is the age of plenty -- on steroids," BNEF founder Michael Liebreich said. "That's good news economically, except there's one fly in the ointment, and that's climate."
I'm running out of armchairs to sit in while I solve all the world's problems!
The commenters here aren't to be blamed.
Blame msmash and the other Slashdot editors for putting these shitty submissions on the front page multiple times every day.
It's the submissions they choose that control what we're allowed to talk about here. After all, if we try to discuss something other than the submission topic, we get attacked with "Offtopic" downmods.
So when a quarter of each day's front page submissions are about "climate change" in some way, then of course climate change is what we'll be stuck
At issue is a government that ignores them and ignores good things (like the keystone pipeline) in order to appease a portion of the electorate.
Appease is the right word because the keystone pipeline and fracking is superior to oil drilling in Russia and SA for a whole host of reasons. The pipeline is what killed the Democrats in 2016. Was it worth it?
Keep living in
This is retarded conservatism to help 'coal' (Score:5, Insightful)
Coal is dead. Helping coal MINERS makes sense, but trying to resurrect something that is dying because of market forces (and good riddance) is the most retarded incarnation of "conservatism" since trickle down economics.
We have given them medical coverage for their black lung disease through the ACA (in the past coal industry provided doctors had to make the diagnosis, and surprisingly nobody had black lung disease, now they are being recognized and treated) and they voted for a candidate who promised to kill the ACA
We have offered them job retraining and a future in solar energy and they voted for a candidate who promised to keep sending them underground to die by promising further deregulation to coal mine owners who reg
This. I like this.
The problem is that even if coal is completely deregulated, it's not miners who are going to be doing the extraction. The future of mining is automated. At best this will just give the coal barons a few more years of profit and do dick for the miners.
But it's not even going to be that good. Natural gas is killing coal, so there isn't even going to be a coal industry by the time renewables dominate. This is a classic "buggy whip" problem, in that there ain't gonna be no more horse-drawn carriages, so there a
You're missing the point of a carbon tax. The tax is meant to speed the end of fossil fuel use. And really it's natural gas that killed coal, so you're going after the wrong target.
You're missing the point of a carbon tax. The tax is meant to speed the end of fossil fuel use. And really it's natural gas that killed coal, so you're going after the wrong target.
The current market forces point to a direction of renewables, natural gas, and whatever nuclear remains operational (with no new nuclear plants). That's not a bad plan for the US for right now. However, natural gas in the US is currently 1/3 to 1/4 the cost of any other natural gas in the world. It is exceptionally, and historically cheap. Various people estimate that this low-pricing situation will last between 15 and 100 years. My personal opinion is that it is difficult to make estimates on that kin
Unfortunately it's expensive to help the population of a whole region when one the biggest economic drivers of that region collapses.
It does not take a lot of education to mine coal, nearly all education is hands-on on-the-job and is physical. A region whose primary employment is like this can let its education system slide while still keeping a degree of productivity, but if that industry leaves then what remains is generations of people without the education to readily persue other forms of work. One ha
Warning: heartless comment coming:
Perhaps the people in those regions should not have voted for politicians who hollowed out the education system, blocked infrastructure development and generally acted in ways that benefited nobody except coal mine owners.
It's been obvious for a generation that coal was coming to the end of its life. Perhaps they should have looked forward instead of attempting to emulate King Canute.
I don't disagree with you. Unfortunately poor education begets poor decisions which begets poor education, the circle of derp if you will.
Come in as an outsider to attempt to help and you're disrespected for being that outsider, even if you have reasonable intentions. Be an insider that managed to get that education despite the difficulties and you're branded as an elitist, even if your goal is to attempt to bring everyone up to your level.
The best argument against local control (ie, Federalism) is seeing
Coal power in the US is dead, but that has much, much less to do with any 'green revolution' and significantly more to do with the large oil companies entering the shale game after OPEC decided to try and destroy the US shale market through supply shenanigans. With their entry and the rapid R&D into efficiency caused by the price drop in oil, they've figured out how to frack for 20-30 dollars per barrel. That being said, coal is still very much alive in China and elsewhere, which means that properly run
Coal is dead.
Not necessarily. There are applications for coal other than burning it. The biggest one that comes to mind is activated coal - which can be used to clean up toxins, guide chemical reactions and act as the material between super capacitor plates - all of which are good for the environment. It just depends how it is used. With the demand for batteries in the clean energy sector you could quite easily mass produce super capacitors to fill the gap and have a more robust power grid as a result, without the n
Activated charcoal is made from wood.
Coal is dead.
Sure. Even if Trump rolls back some regs, no one is going to build a new coal plant with a 50-60 year lifetime. The regs will come roaring back in 2020 or 2024, along with new carbon taxes. The worst that will happen is that a few old dirty coal plants may delay retirement.
Helping coal MINERS makes sense
That depends on the type of "help". Handouts that encourage people to put off hard choices often do more harm than good. Development funds for Appalachia have traditionally been a bottomless pit of waste. There are good reasons that
If coal is dead, killing its bueaucracy won't hurt (Score:2)
Coal is dead.
... trying to resurrect something ... dying [from] market forces ... is [perjorative].
This isn't about trying to resuscitate the coal industry (though if it lets it run a little longer and die more smoothly - rather than being suddenly assassinated in a fit of political vitrual-signaling - it will let the miners and their offspring migrate to other jobs, rather than to government assistance.)
It's about killing off the massive, expensive, and intrusive regulatory infrastructure that no longer s
Total regulatory impact 2-3 percent (Score:1)
Of the impacts on coal, regulations are at best 2-3 percent. No matter what some Red states may do, there are carbon taxes worldwide, and you either pay them at home (and invest in the local economy, like job retraining) or you pay them at the endpoint country (where they will just build more solar and wind and laugh at you).

Tough.

Adapt. Fossil fuels are over. They're too expensive.

Corporations know this. They're building more solar and wind for their new plants.
Tough.
Adapt. Fossil fuels are over. They're too expensive.
Corporations know this. They're building more solar and wind for their new plants.
Coal accounts for over 40% of electric generation in the US. Solar is less than 1% and wind is about 5%. Coal is not going anywhere.
It's less than 40% now, but it won't be going anywhere because it's expensive to replace and solar/wind can't make that amount of generation. Natural gas combined cycle plants will be replacing coal eventually.
The article is way wrong. Gas and oil are not at peak production. That claim has been made every year since the 1960s. It's false. O&G production will be around for the next century.
Coal accounts for over 40% of electric generation in the US
That was once true, but no longer is [eia.gov] . "Coal-fired electricity generators accounted for 25% of operating electricity generating capacity in the United States and generated about 30% of U.S. electricity in 2016." - https://www.eia.gov/electricit... [eia.gov] . If you look at this graph [eia.gov] you can see that coal has been replaced by natural gas and non-hydro renewables. Since the renewables are only getting cheaper as the technology improves, there is no reason to suspect that their trend will not continue to accelerat
It's 2017, not 2000. They're cheaper now.
You keep thinking this is some debate you're going to win. But the market cares nothing for your failed ideology. It responds to signals.
And coal is too expensive. Renewables are cheaper.
Removing renewables will only increase your unit cost of energy. It won't create more US jobs. It won't even stop the coal firms from failing.
Fun Fact: I participated in the IPOs of many energy firms, including Peabody (coal). I'm just telling you the truth they don't want you to hea
Great, then the market will kill off coal and we don't need propagandists or Government regulation forcing behavior. Obama and Hillary said flat out that they were putting Coal out of business by regulation and taxes, which we know as tyranny.
I have no problem with the best solution winning, but I certainly have a problem with Government agencies full of unaccountable appointees deciding who wins and loses.
Did anyone get a check back from Obama after the Solyndra bail-out fiasco? Nope. As with all of the
You correctly arrived at one response, that nothing you do now will change the inevitable failure of coal.
You incorrectly think that market failures for growing new energy are unusual. The major thing that kept renewables down for so long was access to capital. When most nations and corporations started investing capital in renewables, costs dropped. It's how capitalism works.
As to your own rates, that's probably because you haven't taken control of your own energy production, and built your own renewables,
Right, and then horse shit (Score:2)
You correctly arrived at one response, that nothing you do now will change the inevitable failure of coal.
My crystal ball does not work well enough to say that coal will die. Propagandists make the claim, I wait for what really happens. That is called reality.
You incorrectly think that market failures for growing new energy are unusual. The major thing that kept renewables down for so long was access to capital. When most nations and corporations started investing capital in renewables, costs dropped. It's how capitalism works.
I made no such claim, but your claim is a flat out lie. Subsidies have been poured into alternative energy, and this is still happening at massive scale. Take away the tax credits, incentives and subsidies and alternatives would not be able to compete with the exception of nuclear power. Wind requires massive amounts of land, and solar is still not co
Do you have any actual evidence that wind farms have this effect? This strikes me as arguing that NASA shouldn't use gravity assist because it robs a planet of some of its momentum.
In other words, while you're technically correct, the effect is so small as to be irrelevant. But tell you what, if you have evidence that wind farms actually have this large an effect, then provide citations. And no, some blog is not a citation. I mean peer reviewed or primary literature.
With climate change, there's more energy in the atmosphere than before, so pulling a tiny amount out with wind turbines will help, not hurt. That said, the sort of wind power being installed now can't be taking more than a fraction of a rounding error of energy out of the atmosphere so it's only theoretical.
1/we're not even close to replacing even 1% of the wind drag of all those forest we cut down.
2/ignoring that, if there was no drag of anything on the face of the planet, the wind would blow thousands of miles an hour, due to the continuous supply of energy from the sun.
And the side effect is safer food (Score:1, Informative)
less coal burning means less mercury in fish. [washingtonpost.com]
But Trump allowed coal miners to dump their crap into water, polluting it and of course, the fish down stream. [washingtonpost.com]
And while the rich coal mine owners line their pockets with more money, the communities that they destroyed have to buy bottled water. [aljazeera.com]
Privatize the profits and socialize the costs - including the health costs to the people.
Yeah. Capitalism. Yeah. Trump. Making America Great again....more like throwing it back decades.
Coal is a shit fuel, it's outdat
Storage? (Score:2)
Is there a solution for bulk storage of large amounts of energy? Most renewable sources aren't "uniform", e.g. you need wind to make wind energy, sun to make solar energy, etc. The advantage of fossil fuels and nuclear energy is they don't have that same limitation.
Wikipedia lists several:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
My favorite is liquid salt storage, which is pretty cool, but battery technology is jumping leaps and bounds and there are older methods, like pumped water storage.
For coal, this doesn't really matter - it still loses. To pick up where renewables leave off, you want natural gas (or even petroleum) turbines that can quickly be brought on and off line. Coal and nuclear are not really suited to this.
There are a few options, though none is really economical on a large scale. Compressed air storage, pumped storage, or just a really big building full of batteries. The better option might be real-time demand management. When the wind picks up, air conditioners across the country will turn on.
Well... I'm sure there are some promising technologies, but I'm looking for something that has been -demonstrated- at "city scale" or larger. Answering what "could be" is not the same as answering "here today." (Otherwise, I could make an argument for "clean coal of tomorrow"
;-) )
The problem with dams is that fresh water is an increasingly scarce resource. But there's several thousand years of history using dams and collection ponds to ensure uniform water flows for both consumption and power purposes
You mean like this, or perhaps this? Or perhaps this, which has been operating for decades?

Another solution are distributed batteries at each substation. This has the dual advan
Re: (Score:2)
Another solution are distributed batteries at each substation. This has the dual advan
If the headline is true... (Score:4, Insightful)
and coal is going to die, why the worry and fret about coal deregulation (as opposed to subsidies)?
and coal is going to die, why the worry and fret about coal deregulation (as opposed to subsidies)?

Because clean water. And air.
Because clean water. And air.
Because a dying industry that is dumping toxic crud into creeks and rivers is still an industry that is dumping toxic crud into creeks and rivers?
Because just because something is in the process of dying doesn't mean it is harmless... quite the opposite usually...
you mean a level playing field? I am all for.
of course, this would mean MASSIVE scaling back of subsidies for coal. AND the coal industry needing to clean up the garbage they put into the air.
You are implying here, without actually saying it, that coal is over regulated but where is your evidence for that? The article has laid out a ton of reasons why coal is in decline that have nothing to do with regulation what so ever. Plus, it clearly indicates that automation has gutted the number of coal jobs that are created so adding more coal capacity (or using what we have) will not employ more people than increasing capacity of renewables so if its not really cheaper and its not creating more jobs,
Thank You, Obama (Score:1)
There's specific things they did poorly, like Solyndra, but overall the Recovery Act investments in solar etc. played a notable part in making solar competitive by creating solar demand and funding R&D.
Trump knows there's no future in coal (Score:5, Insightful)
excellent point, he could also promise to cut all the regulations on horse drawn buggies... and keep that promise to no real adverse effects and be able to say look i did it.
Yeah, if only we had elected a president that wanted to help these people by re-training them into a modern set of jobs but instead we got one who will cut regulations so that his rich mine owning buddies can make more money while employing a tiny fraction of the people who are out of work.
There must have been some other option in the last election, someone who proposed re-training these folks and encouraging new businesses in these areas...
We've a similar thing here in Europe with the fishing industry. Fish stocks are dangerously low, and the EU has reacted by imposing strict quotas - though ones which ecologists keep saying are still not strict enough. This has incurred much anger from the fishing industry, because it's not just an occupation for them - it's a way of life, going back generations, and now they are being driven out of business by what they see as pointless regulations imposed upon them by distant politicians in Brussels.
They d
yeah but wouldn't it be cheaper both short and long term for those mines to hire the young folk? Its not like the union will last long when there are 10 jobs for every 100 men and the young folks will work cheaper (stupid yes, their best long term choice is to head for the hills but if people were planning ahead we wouldn't have so many people trained to mine something that wasn't going to be profitable over a generation or 2 from now).
the problem is the regulations holding back leeching, we need CanDo in Chief that will cut those regulations...
Compact, Transportable Energy (Score:2)
Gasoline is one of the most compact and highly useful energy sources available. Coal is also compact and highly useful.
Sun and wind are not. They are a pain to store, huge losses during transport, not evenly distributive. Forever the pipe dream of the ideological.
For electric to really take off, you either need coal (or other dinofuel) or nuclear. Personally, i'd like more pebble bed reactors.
It's like the old notions about electric cars. All the prototype ones from 20 years ago were terrible on so many levels, in terms of power, range, recharge time, etc, not to mention cost. But as we're seeing now, that's changing radically. Go look at Tesla for instance. We may not yet be at the day where electric is 100% better in all areas, but it's now only a matter of when, not if.
Fossil fuels are easy to store but they are also dangerous as they can catch fire and/or explode pretty easily. (Yes I know current lithium batteries have a similar issue, but solid lithium batteries should solve this soon. Solid-state_lithium-ion_battery [wikipedia.org] ). I am guessing that sometime in the next decade stations and electric cars will be setup to swap a charged battery for your current battery. With these things humans could ween off of fossil fuels in the next couple of decades.
Wind and solar (with be
Coal is the single WORST way to get energy (Score:2, Informative)
1) It produces more radioactivity than all other energy sources, including Nuclear power. (A small percentage of coal is thorium, which settles around wherever you burn the coal.)
2) It takes more work to mine it than all other sources (including uranium - though it does require less processing).
3) It takes more work to ship it from it's source to the plant than all other energy types.
4) It produces more carbon pollution than all other sources. Coal is basically pure carbon plus some nasty impurities. O
Coal is a campaign punchline (Score:3)
Coal isn't coming back. It's something that sounded good to Trump's fans on the campaign trail, that's all. The coal industry employs fewer people than freaking Arby's. [washingtonpost.com] Fixing the coal industry would be like using a teaspoon to bail out a sinking Titanic. Middle America has far bigger problems that the dwindling coal industry.
Only reason why it's an issue at all is because it sounded good on the campaign trail for Trump's supporters. It's dog whistle politics [wikipedia.org], not an actual energy plan. To everyone else it sounds like Trump is saying "Coal is the future and will meet our energy needs cheaply and effectively!" Which it absolutely won't. But to his fans, it sounds like this: "Rust belt and former mining communities will get their jobs back and be prosperous again!" Sadly, it doesn't actually mean that either. Deregulate all you want, wind and solar are still going to be cheaper.
I feel bad for those folks in coal country counting on this guy to fix things for them. He isn't going to. He isn't able to. It'll be pretty bitter when they realize that.
Electoral Democracy (Score:2)
Make gasoline from coal (Score:2)
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10... [acs.org]
Here in West Virginia.... (Score:2)
The governor is a billionaire coal barron, and he's doing his best to revive coal as well. One major problem is that natural gas has taken over and the coal market just isn't there now. Aside from that, the cost to mine coal is way higher than it is for natural gas. To mine coal, you have to hire hundreds of miners, buy or lease really expensive equipment, dig a hole a couple of miles into the ground, then transport the product via truck or rail car to the buyer. To get natural gas, you drill a hole in
Fossil fuels not anywhere near depleted (Score:2)
So called experts have been predicting the depletion of coal and oil reserves for about 40 years or so (google it). They have been wildly wrong. Just saying.
There is so much more coal, natural gas and oil for us to mine. Just because it's there doesn't mean we should mine it. Technology has made us too good at surveying and finding coal and oil fields. If we wait until we run out before we stop, we have perhaps hundreds of years to go. And there are going to be dire consequences, if we try to continue mining and burning coal and oil in large amounts for that long.
Now is the time to wrap up our use of some of these old energy sources and to invest in new energy
Coal won't cut it? (Score:1)
From the DoE:
Major energy sources and percent shares of U.S. electricity generation at utility-scale facilities in 2016:
Natural gas = 33.8%
Coal = 30.4%
Nuclear = 19.7%
Renewables (total) = 14.9%
Hydropower = 6.5%
Wind = 5.6%
Biomass = 1.5%
Solar = 0.9%
Geothermal = 0.4%
Petroleum = 0.6%
Other gases = 0.3%
Other nonrenewable sources = 0.3%
Pumped storage hydroelectricity = -0.2%
So, wind + solar = 6.5%
Coal + natural gas + nuclear = 83.9%
Winner = not renewables
If coal's been on the decline it's only because the Obama ad